Dignity Silent Auction

Starting bid
FMV: $1,050
Date: Thu, Feb 26, 2026 • 7:00 PM
Cheer on the Blues from prime seats with all-inclusive club access and parking convenience, an awesome game-night package donated by Randy & Katy Fechter.
What’s included
Starting bid
Estimated FMV: $350
A fun starter bike for the little rider in your life, great for supervised riding on private property or approved trails.
Details (as pictured)
Starting bid
Estimated FMV : $350
A warm, thoughtfully curated set for baby’s first months—packed with artisan knits, bath-time essentials, and sweet keepsakes. Perfect for a shower gift or to bless a growing family.
What’s inside
Starting bid
Estimated FMV: "Priceless"
Host an unforgettable pizza night with artisan, wood-fired pies—hot, bubbly, and customized for your crew at Barry & Lauren Garber's. Gluten-free and dairy-free options available so everyone can enjoy a slice (or three).
What’s included
Starting bid
Fair Market Value : $260
Get ready for one of the most fun, high-energy experiences your crew will talk about for weeks. Step into custom-built arenas, hit the buzzers, and face off in immersive game shows led by an on-site host. Friends, family, coworkers, teammates—assemble your squad of six and let the battles begin!
What’s included
Starting bid
FMV: $150
Make your place sparkle with a professional clean—perfect for a deep refresh or a tidy-up before guests.
What’s included
Starting bid
Estimated FMV: $75
A handy, space-saving set to keep your ride fresh between full details.
What’s inside:
Starting bid
Estimated FMV: $250
Host a chic, after-hours style session at Blue Dahlia Designs (Old Orchard, Webster Groves). Your group of ten enjoys a private shopping hour, refreshments, and expert décor guidance—plus savings for everyone.
What’s included
Starting bid
FMV: $175
A tail-wagging bundle of treats, toys, and Purina swag—packed in a sturdy insulated market tote. Perfect for the dog in your life (and the humans who love them).
What’s inside (as packaged)
Starting bid
FMV: $325
Capture the first chapter beautifully with documentary-style, black-and-white images by Photojournalism by Lindsay McDonald (See the Story).
Your choice of one session
Included
Starting bid
Estimated FMV: $360
A delicious tradition, month after month. Enjoy one homemade dessert every month for 12 months, each sized for ~18 servings and baked with love by SueAnn.
What you’ll receive
Starting bid
FMV: $349 (based on certificate; tee & shaker included as a bonus)
What’s included
Starting bid
FMV: $150
Two tasty STL favorites in one bundle—perfect for date night or gifting.
What’s included
Starting bid
FMV: $170
What’s inside:
Starting bid
Estimated FMV: $90
Morning ritual, upgraded. Two premium Starbucks coffees, a sleek tumbler, Italian biscotti, and a gift card—neatly packed in a woven storage basket.
What’s inside (as pictured)
Starting bid
Estimated FMV: $220
A full day of fun at Tower Tee for four—play, practice, and refuel.
What’s included (from the certificate)
Starting bid
FMV: $300
“Garden Path” by Donna Robertson
A cheerful, modern throw in teal, coral, and sunshine tones, perfect for the sofa, reading chair, or the end of the bed.
Details
Starting bid
FMV: $338
Choose your adventure! Enjoy a one-day bus tour in the St. Louis region with Are We There Yet? LLC, plus a bundle of travel comforts.
What’s included (as pictured)
Starting bid
Estimated FMV: $80
Cozy up your space for fall with two hand-sewn accent pillows in a cheerful harvest print—pumpkins, grapes, baskets, and warm autumn tones that play beautifully with neutral sofas and wood finishes by Christy Hegman.
Details
Starting bid
Estimated FMV: $80
Deck the halls with two hand-sewn accent pillows—classic holiday prints featuring winter florals, pinecones, holly, and a cheerful cardinal. A cozy pop of red and green for sofas, benches, or guest rooms by Christy Hageman.
Details
Starting bid
Estimated FMV: $80
Cuddle + carry-all! These hand-sewn pillows each feature a front pocket—perfect for tucking in books, coloring pads, or travel treasures. Great for car rides, quiet time, or cozy corners by Christy Hageman.
What’s included:
Starting bid
Estimated FMV: $20
Scoop up smiles with a bundle of Fritz’s Original Frozen Custard gift certificates tucked into a Fritz’s cup—perfect for family dessert runs or surprise treats.
What’s included (as pictured)
Starting bid
Estimated FMV: $60 (jars + herbs + basket)
Homemade Jams, Salsa & Pickles by Anita Wiggs
Small-batch goodness, sealed with care. A cheerful basket of homemade preserves perfect for breakfasts, charcuterie boards, or gifting.
What’s inside (as pictured)
Starting bid
FMV: $160
A tasty tour of STL favorites—perfect for date nights and family treats.
What’s included (as pictured)
Starting bid
Estimated FMV: $130
Treat yourself to a night out and a month of studio classes.
What’s included (as pictured)
