Hosted by

INEXCELSIS

About this event

Sales closed

Dignity Silent Auction

Pick-up location

111 S Geyer Rd, Kirkwood, MO 63122, USA

St. Louis Blues — 2 Tickets + Club Access & Parking item
St. Louis Blues — 2 Tickets + Club Access & Parking
$420

Starting bid

FMV: $1,050

Date: Thu, Feb 26, 2026 • 7:00 PM

Cheer on the Blues from prime seats with all-inclusive club access and parking convenience, an awesome game-night package donated by Randy & Katy Fechter.


What’s included

  • 2 seats: Section 107, Seats 7 & 8
  • Full access to Pub 67 Rinkside Club (food & drinks included)
  • Parking pass included
Mini Dirt Bike 49cc-New/Unridden item
Mini Dirt Bike 49cc-New/Unridden
$140

Starting bid

Estimated FMV: $350

A fun starter bike for the little rider in your life, great for supervised riding on private property or approved trails.

Details (as pictured)

  • Compact youth/mini dirt bike in red/white
  • Off-road knobby tires, hand controls, side kickstand
  • Chain guard and safety/warning labels intact
  • Condition: new/unridden;
Handmade Baby Bundle item
Handmade Baby Bundle
$140

Starting bid

Estimated FMV : $350

A warm, thoughtfully curated set for baby’s first months—packed with artisan knits, bath-time essentials, and sweet keepsakes. Perfect for a shower gift or to bless a growing family.

What’s inside

  • Handmade quilt, burp cloth, and bib
  • Handmade hat and booties
  • Handmade crib blanket
  • Toys: knitted bear + knit pig mobile
  • Pampers diapers, wipes, and baby body wash
  • 6 hooded towels with matching washcloths
  • “Worth the Wait” outfit and socks
  • Doll teether, gray silicone teether, and pacifiers
  • Baby brush and nail clippers
  • Rubber ducky and baby lotion
  • Diaper rash cream and a children’s book.
Wood-Fired Pizza Party for 6 item
Wood-Fired Pizza Party for 6
$70

Starting bid

Estimated FMV: "Priceless"

Host an unforgettable pizza night with artisan, wood-fired pies—hot, bubbly, and customized for your crew at Barry & Lauren Garber's. Gluten-free and dairy-free options available so everyone can enjoy a slice (or three).

What’s included

  • 6 individual wood-fired pizzas (custom toppings; GF/DF options on request)
  • 3 dessert pizzas (think cinnamon-sugar, chocolate, or seasonal flavors)
  • Coordination directly with the donor to schedule and finalize details. Bring your own drinks.
Battle Room Game Show For Six. item
Battle Room Game Show For Six.
$100

Starting bid

Fair Market Value : $260

Get ready for one of the most fun, high-energy experiences your crew will talk about for weeks. Step into custom-built arenas, hit the buzzers, and face off in immersive game shows led by an on-site host. Friends, family, coworkers, teammates—assemble your squad of six and let the battles begin!

What’s included

  • Private Game Show experience for up to 6 people
  • Live facilitation by Battle Room game show hosts
  • Access to multiple interactive rounds in their custom arenas
  • Located at The District in Chesterfield
Katie the Cleaning Lady — 3-Hour Home Cleaning item
Katie the Cleaning Lady — 3-Hour Home Cleaning
$60

Starting bid

FMV: $150

Make your place sparkle with a professional clean—perfect for a deep refresh or a tidy-up before guests.

What’s included

  • Three (3) hours of cleaning in one visit (one cleaner)
  • Can be used for deep cleaning or weekly spruce-up
  • Tasks may include windows, bathrooms, refrigerator, scary room.


Compact Car Care Kit item
Compact Car Care Kit
$15

Starting bid

Estimated FMV: $75

A handy, space-saving set to keep your ride fresh between full details.

What’s inside:

  • Blue collapsible wash bucket
  • Chenille microfiber wash mitt
  • Scrub brush with red bristles (great for tires/mats)
  • Soft-bristle detail/ wheel brush
  • Yellow sponge
  • Microfiber towels (assorted colors) for drying and interior wipe-downs
Blue Dahlia Designs: Private Boutique Party for 10. item
Blue Dahlia Designs: Private Boutique Party for 10.
$100

Starting bid

Estimated FMV: $250

Host a chic, after-hours style session at Blue Dahlia Designs (Old Orchard, Webster Groves). Your group of ten enjoys a private shopping hour, refreshments, and expert décor guidance—plus savings for everyone.


What’s included

  • Private shopping party (1 hour) for up to 10 people at Blue Dahlia Designs
  • Ten $10 vouchers — $100 total same-day savings (one per guest)
  • Complimentary hors d’oeuvres & aperitif for the group
  • One in-home décor visit (up to 60 minutes) with personalized recommendations.
“Paws & Play” Dog Lover’s Purina Basket item
“Paws & Play” Dog Lover’s Purina Basket
$70

Starting bid

FMV: $175

A tail-wagging bundle of treats, toys, and Purina swag—packed in a sturdy insulated market tote. Perfect for the dog in your life (and the humans who love them).


What’s inside (as packaged)

  • Purina insulated market tote (collapsible/zippered)
  • Busy Bone full-size dog treats
  • Assorted Purina wet food cans
  • Plush dog toy (Purina-branded)
  • Assorted Purina goodies & coupons
  • Bonus family fun: kid-friendly activity/coloring item
Labor & Delivery or “Fresh 48” Photo Session item
Labor & Delivery or “Fresh 48” Photo Session
$130

Starting bid

FMV: $325

Capture the first chapter beautifully with documentary-style, black-and-white images by Photojournalism by Lindsay McDonald (See the Story).

Your choice of one session

  • Labor & Delivery coverage (up to 2 hours) or
  • Fresh 48 hospital session (1.5 hours) with immediate family

Included

  • Artistic black & white photographs
  • Private online gallery + high-resolution downloads with full printing rights
  • Option to purchase prints, photo books, and add-ons
Sweet Treats for a Year item
Sweet Treats for a Year
$145

Starting bid

Estimated FMV: $360

A delicious tradition, month after month. Enjoy one homemade dessert every month for 12 months, each sized for ~18 servings and baked with love by SueAnn.


What you’ll receive

  • 12 desserts total (one per month; ~18 servings each)
  • Choose from a rotating menu or opt for baker’s choice
  • Packaged on a disposable tray/plate for easy sharing
Phoenix A+ Coaching Strength Starter Pack item
Phoenix A+ Coaching Strength Starter Pack
$140

Starting bid

FMV: $349 (based on certificate; tee & shaker included as a bonus)


What’s included

  • Phoenix A+ Coaching gift certificate, $349 value (1month semi private training/ coaching; schedule directly with the coach)
  • PAC “Light Weight Baby” tee (size as provided)
  • Shaker bottle with sample supplements (as packaged)
Dining Duo — Mike Duffy's + Napoli item
Dining Duo — Mike Duffy's + Napoli
$60

Starting bid

FMV: $150

Two tasty STL favorites in one bundle—perfect for date night or gifting.

What’s included

  • Mike Duffy’s Pub & Grill gift card — $100
  • Napoli Restaurants gift card — $50
Backyard BBQ Basket item
Backyard BBQ Basket
$70

Starting bid

FMV: $170

What’s inside:

  • $50 Kendrick Meats gift card
  • Stainless steel spatula & locking tongs
  • Instant-read meat thermometer
  • Ribbed grill pan/trays
  • Kinder’s BBQ sauce (squeeze bottle)
  • BBQ & Grilling spice sampler (multi-pack)
  • Two gourmet rubs/seasonings
  • Reusable woven basket
Starbucks Coffee Lover’s Basket item
Starbucks Coffee Lover’s Basket
$35

Starting bid

Estimated FMV: $90

Morning ritual, upgraded. Two premium Starbucks coffees, a sleek tumbler, Italian biscotti, and a gift card—neatly packed in a woven storage basket.


What’s inside (as pictured)

  • Starbucks Breakfast Blend ground coffee (11 oz)
  • Starbucks Caramel ground coffee (11 oz)
  • Starbucks tumbler (white, logo)
  • Biscottoni al Cappuccino Italian biscotti
  • Starbucks gift card — $30
  • Woven storage basket
Tower Tee Golf & Recreation item
Tower Tee Golf & Recreation
$90

Starting bid

Estimated FMV: $220

A full day of fun at Tower Tee for four—play, practice, and refuel.

What’s included (from the certificate)

  • Foursome of golf
  • 4 rounds on the Putting Course
  • Four medium buckets of range balls
  • 4 hot dogs, chips, and drinks
Handmade Lap Quilt item
Handmade Lap Quilt
$120

Starting bid

FMV: $300

“Garden Path” by Donna Robertson

A cheerful, modern throw in teal, coral, and sunshine tones, perfect for the sofa, reading chair, or the end of the bed.

Details

  • Size: 47" × 65" (lap/throw)
  • Pattern: Garden Path
  • All-new cotton fabrics; soft batting; neatly bound edges
  • Care: gentle cycle cold, mild detergent; lay flat or low tumble to dry
Are We There Yet? — One-Day Bus Tour (STL Region) item
Are We There Yet? — One-Day Bus Tour (STL Region)
$135

Starting bid

FMV: $338

Choose your adventure! Enjoy a one-day bus tour in the St. Louis region with Are We There Yet? LLC, plus a bundle of travel comforts.


What’s included (as pictured)

  • $338 gift card toward a day bus trip (your choice; subject to availability)
  • Autographed Are We There Yet book
  • Backpack & neck pillow
  • Lip balm, nail file, pen, hand sanitizer, sunscreen
  • Gift bag
Homemade Harvest Throw Pillows Set. item
Homemade Harvest Throw Pillows Set.
$30

Starting bid


Estimated FMV: $80

Cozy up your space for fall with two hand-sewn accent pillows in a cheerful harvest print—pumpkins, grapes, baskets, and warm autumn tones that play beautifully with neutral sofas and wood finishes by Christy Hegman.


Details

  • Set of two coordinating throw pillows
  • Harvest motif in warm, seasonal colors
  • Plump, comfy inserts; finished edges
  • Great for sofa, entry bench, or guest room
Homemade Christmas Throw Pillows item
Homemade Christmas Throw Pillows
$30

Starting bid

Estimated FMV: $80

Deck the halls with two hand-sewn accent pillows—classic holiday prints featuring winter florals, pinecones, holly, and a cheerful cardinal. A cozy pop of red and green for sofas, benches, or guest rooms by Christy Hageman.


Details

  • Set of two coordinating pillows (handmade)
  • Plush inserts; neatly finished seams
  • Festive, gift-ready satin bows (removable)
Homemade Pocket Pillows (Set of 2) item
Homemade Pocket Pillows (Set of 2)
$30

Starting bid

Estimated FMV: $80

Cuddle + carry-all! These hand-sewn pillows each feature a front pocket—perfect for tucking in books, coloring pads, or travel treasures. Great for car rides, quiet time, or cozy corners by Christy Hageman.

.

What’s included:

  • Two handmade pocket pillows in festive prints
  • 2 jumbo coloring/activity books (e.g., Dr. Seuss & Dino themes)
  • Small extras as packaged (e.g., crayons)
Fritz’s Frozen Custard Treat Pack item
Fritz’s Frozen Custard Treat Pack
$10

Starting bid

Estimated FMV: $20

Scoop up smiles with a bundle of Fritz’s Original Frozen Custard gift certificates tucked into a Fritz’s cup—perfect for family dessert runs or surprise treats.


What’s included (as pictured)

  • Fritz’s gift certificates in $5 denominations (total value: $20)
  • Fritz’s souvenir cup
“Preserved with Love” item
“Preserved with Love”
$25

Starting bid

Estimated FMV: $60 (jars + herbs + basket)

Homemade Jams, Salsa & Pickles by Anita Wiggs

Small-batch goodness, sealed with care. A cheerful basket of homemade preserves perfect for breakfasts, charcuterie boards, or gifting.


What’s inside (as pictured)

  • Peach Jam (x2)
  • Raspberry-Peach Jam
  • Blueberry Jam
  • Tomato Preserves
  • Peach Salsa
  • Sweet & Hot Bread & Butter Pickles
  • Two pouches of dried herbs/tea leaves
  • Reusable white mesh basket
Local Eats Gift Card Sampler item
Local Eats Gift Card Sampler
$65

Starting bid

FMV: $160

A tasty tour of STL favorites—perfect for date nights and family treats.

What’s included (as pictured)

  • $50 Amigo’s (restaurant) gift certificate
  • $40 Kirkwood Market gift card
  • P’sghetti’s Pasta & Sandwiches — One Family Special (est. value ≈ $38)
  • $10 Russell’s Café & Bakery store credit
  • $20 Maggie O’Brien’s (Sunset Hills) gift certificate (expires 3/10/2026)
Dinner & Sweat Combo item
Dinner & Sweat Combo
$50

Starting bid

Estimated FMV: $130

Treat yourself to a night out and a month of studio classes.


What’s included (as pictured)

  • Napoli Restaurants gift card — $100 (good at participating Napoli locations)
  • TruFusion Foundry — One-Month Pass (studio classes such as yoga, Pilates, kettlebell, bootcamp, TRX, cycle, boxing, barre, circuit, battle ropes)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!