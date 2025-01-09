Infinity Youth Group
Infinity Youth Group Boys & Girls Volleyball EGGROLL & Thai Boba Tea Fundraiser
520 Howard St N
St Paul, MN 55119, USA
Beef Hot Dog only
$3
Beef Hot Dog COMBO
$5
Includes hot dog, chip & a water bottle. Condiments: onion, relish, ketchup, mustard
Chicago Dog only
$4
Chicago Dog COMBO
$6
Includes hot dog, chip & a water bottle Condiments: onions, relish, pepper, tomato, ketchup, mustard
Soda Pop (mini)
$1
Water Bottle
$1
