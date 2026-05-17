Influential Arts

Offered by

Influential Arts

About the memberships

Influential Arts Memberships

Membership
$15

Valid until June 8, 2027

One (1) Adult Annual Membership

One (1) Youth/ Child Annual Membership
$10

Valid until June 8, 2027

Youth age 21 and under may purchase this annual membership.

Corporate/ Organization Annual Membership
$200

Valid until June 8, 2027

As a member, your organization helps sustain year-round programming, including arts education workshops, film and media initiatives, cultural events, mentorship opportunities, and community engagement projects. Your partnership demonstrates a commitment to investing in local artists, youth leadership, and the power of storytelling to inspire positive social change.

Add a donation for Influential Arts

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!