InfraGard NH & State Police UAS and Drone Event

Join InfraGard NH and the New Hampshire State Police for food, speakers, and a focused session on unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and their role in protecting critical infrastructure across our state.





This event will cover operational use of drones, safety considerations, and real-world applications in public safety and private-sector security. Register below to connect with peers, learn directly from law enforcement professionals, and deepen your understanding of how UAS can support a more secure and resilient New Hampshire.





This event will be partially outdoors, so please dress appropriately. The event will begin with Lunch at 12 and move straight into the event!





This event is for InfraGard Members and cleared partners only. If you are receiving this invite directly from InfraGard , you are approved to be at this event!