Inglemoor High School Drama Boosters Silent Auction 2026

https://www.chelanlookoutrentals.com/lake-chelan-rentals/hafa-adai-325

2 Bedrooms

2.5 Baths

Sleeping Configuration

Main Level:

Living Room – Sleeps 2 in queen-size sleeper sofa and 2 more in the twin-size sleeper chair

½ bathroom

Lower Level:

Master Suite – Sleeps 2 in king-size bed, en-suite bathroom

Guest Suite – Sleeps 2 in a queen-size bed and another in trundle, 2nd bathroom

Hafa Adai! (A friendly greeting in the native language of the island of Guam.)

Welcome to the Hafa Adai cottage located in the desirable community of The Lookout at Lake Chelan. Less than a mile from downtown Chelan, this modern two-story vacation home comfortably fits families or groups of up to 8 people. A stay here is the perfect getaway for those in need of fun and relaxation.

The Hafa Adai cottage greets you with a large patio offering a great outdoor space. Enjoy summer barbeques grilling up your favorites meals and nighttime s’mores while cozying up around the firepit.

Inside you’ll find a light and bright open floorplan with high, vaulted ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows throughout. The main floor has a fully equipped kitchen with island, dining room, half bath and living room with fireplace where you can snuggle up with a blanket or catch a game on the large 4K Smart TV while relaxing on the couch. Grab your drink of choice and walk out onto the spacious deck where you can sit and watch the sun set while taking in the amazing, territorial views of Lake Chelan and its surrounding hills.

Retreat to the lower level to find a large master bedroom with a king-size bed, en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Down the hallway is a laundry room and a 2nd bedroom with a queen-size bed, full-size trundle, spacious closet and a 2nd bathroom. Each bedroom has its very own 4K Smart TV. A pack ‘n play and changing table is also provided for your little one.

Dogs are welcome. A maximum of 2 dogs, no weight limit, house-trained and crate or pet-bed sleepers. Collapsible dog crates and pet beds are stored in bedroom closets for guest use. Dogs are not allowed on the beds or sleeper sofas.

Stay connected with complimentary Wi-Fi. A work desk and chair is provided for your remote work needs.

The Hafa Adai cottage is in an excellent location offering ready access to a number of wineries, restaurants, golf courses and many other recreational activities. It is conveniently located across the street from the Olympic-sized pool with a large hot tub and kids splash pad. You can enjoy many community amenities including 2 pools, playgrounds, playfields, pickle ball and basketball courts, bocce ball, private beach and marina with moorage and watercraft rentals. The Lookout also hosts seasonal activities for all ages including outdoor movies, s’mores, water balloons and outdoor concerts.

Subject to availability. Book via owner for dates between week after Labor Day and week before Memorial Day 2026 and 2027

Value: 1,000

Donated by the Reed Family