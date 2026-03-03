Inglemoor High School Drama Boosters
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Inglemoor High School Drama Boosters

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Inglemoor High School Drama Boosters Silent Auction 2026

Lake Whatcom Weekend item
Lake Whatcom Weekend item
Lake Whatcom Weekend item
Lake Whatcom Weekend
$300

Starting bid

Lake Whatcom Waterfront Home – Sleeps 12!
Your private beach awaits! Bid on a 2-night stay at this stunning Lake Whatcom house featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and space for 12.

Includes:

  • Private Beach & Multiple Decks with epic views.
  • Water Toys: 3 kayaks and 2 paddle boards included.
  • Location: Sudden Valley, just 20 mins to Bellingham.
  • Layout: 2 Queen beds, 1 Kids' room (twins + extra mattresses), and a den sleeper couch.
  • Value: $1,000

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Y7-nqQtKf5mGubTrtnEFAY8JI92334YQx09zKv6lGOk/edit?usp=sharing

Donated by the Sprunger Family

Bothell Date Night Main Street Crawl item
Bothell Date Night Main Street Crawl item
Bothell Date Night Main Street Crawl item
Bothell Date Night Main Street Crawl
$75

Starting bid

🍸 The Title: Main Street Bothell "Park & Play" Date Night

The Experience:
Skip the planning and the Uber! This curated "Main Street Crawl" gives you a full evening of Bothell’s best food and drink, all within a two-block walk. From moody speakeasy cocktails to sun-drenched patio pints, we’ve handled the itinerary—you just bring the company.

What’s Included ($140+ Total Value):

  • 🍸 Krō Bär ($100 GC + Custom Glassware): Start your night at Bothell’s exclusive, 21+ speakeasy. Known for world-class mixology and an intimate atmosphere, it’s the ultimate spot for a sophisticated toast.
  • 🍔 The Bine Beer & Food ($20 GC): Head down the block for "elevated pub grub." Whether it's their famous cheese curds or a local wagyu burger, it’s the perfect mid-crawl fuel.
  • 🍻 The Hop & Hound ($20 GC): Finish with a nightcap at this beloved local taproom. Enjoy a pint in the beer garden or use your credit to take a rare 4-pack home from the bottle shop.

The Details:

  • Location: All stops are located on Main Street, Bothell.
  • Perfect For: Date night, a "staycation" evening, or a gift for the ultimate Bothell local.
  • Note: Krō Bär is 21+ only and highly recommends reservations.

Value: $160

Donated by: Kro Bar, The Bine, and The Hop and Hound

Pottery Bowl by Margaret Shapiro item
Pottery Bowl by Margaret Shapiro item
Pottery Bowl by Margaret Shapiro
$50

Starting bid

🎨 Artisan Elegance: Handcrafted Ceramic Bowl by Margaret Shapiro

Own a piece of Kirkland’s local art scene with this stunning, one-of-a-kind creation.

Renowned Kirkland artist Margaret Shapiro brings her signature blend of form and function to this exquisite ceramic bowl. Known for her sophisticated glazes and organic textures, Shapiro creates pieces that are as durable as they are beautiful.

Why You’ll Love It:

  • Local Artistry: A unique, handcrafted work from a celebrated Eastside creator.
  • Versatile Beauty: With its striking silhouette, it serves perfectly as a standalone centerpiece or a sophisticated serving dish.
  • Designed for Life: Unlike many art pieces, this bowl is fully microwave and dishwasher safe, making it a practical luxury for everyday use.

Elevate your home décor or give a thoughtful, locally-sourced gift to the art lover in your life.

Value: $125
Donated by: Margaret Shapiro


Contemporary Pottery bowl by Margaret Shapiro item
Contemporary Pottery bowl by Margaret Shapiro
$50

Starting bid

🎨 "Patterns in Play" – Handcrafted Artisan Bowl by Margaret Shapiro

A stunning marriage of contemporary design and everyday utility from a celebrated Kirkland artist.

This one-of-a-kind ceramic bowl is a quintessential example of Margaret Shapiro’s masterful work. Originally from South Africa and now a pillar of the local Kirkland art scene, Shapiro is known for her bold use of texture and striking contrasts. This piece features an intricate, hand-carved sgraffito pattern on a deep charcoal exterior, beautifully offset by a smooth, high-contrast interior. 

Kirkland Arts Center +1

Why You’ll Love It:

  • A "Functional" Masterpiece: While it looks like a gallery showpiece, it’s designed for life. It is fully microwave and dishwasher safe, perfect for serving everything from seasonal salads to morning oats.
  • Hand-Carved Detail: The rhythmic, dashed linework and organic white "windows" are carved by hand into the clay, ensuring no two pieces are ever identical.
  • Local Provenance: Own a piece from an artist whose work is frequently showcased at the Kirkland Arts Center and sought after by Pacific Northwest collectors.
  • The Perfect Accent: The pop of orange along the rim adds a playful, modern finish that complements any décor style, from minimalist to eclectic. 
    Kirkland Arts Center +1

Value: $125
Donated by: Margaret Shapiro

Stunning Floral arrangement from Homegrown Floral item
Stunning Floral arrangement from Homegrown Floral
$30

Starting bid

Take home a beautiful flower arrangement from one of our talented theater parents Kelsie Crozier, owner of Homegrown Floral.

Valued at: $125

Donated by Kelsie Crozier

Custom Pet Portrait from Brush of Joy item
Custom Pet Portrait from Brush of Joy item
Custom Pet Portrait from Brush of Joy
$25

Starting bid

Celebrate your furry friend with a custom pet portrait! Our beautiful pet paintings capture your pet's personality in vibrant detail. Each portrait is a digitally mastered art piece created in a watercolor style by the artist. The print will arrive framed.

OR:

Celebrate your loved ones with our custom birth flower bouquet print! This personalized family art piece features beautifully illustrated watercolor florals representing each family member's birth month. 

value: $60 Brush of Joy https://www.etsy.com/shop/BrushOfJoyStudio

Donated by Susan Shapiro

2 night stay in cottage at The Lookout in Lake Chelan item
2 night stay in cottage at The Lookout in Lake Chelan item
2 night stay in cottage at The Lookout in Lake Chelan item
2 night stay in cottage at The Lookout in Lake Chelan
$500

Starting bid

https://www.chelanlookoutrentals.com/lake-chelan-rentals/hafa-adai-325

2 Bedrooms

2.5 Baths

Sleeping Configuration

Main Level:
Living Room – Sleeps 2 in queen-size sleeper sofa and 2 more in the twin-size sleeper chair
½ bathroom

Lower Level:
Master Suite – Sleeps 2 in king-size bed, en-suite bathroom
Guest Suite – Sleeps 2 in a queen-size bed and another in trundle, 2nd bathroom

Hafa Adai! (A friendly greeting in the native language of the island of Guam.)

Welcome to the Hafa Adai cottage located in the desirable community of The Lookout at Lake Chelan. Less than a mile from downtown Chelan, this modern two-story vacation home comfortably fits families or groups of up to 8 people. A stay here is the perfect getaway for those in need of fun and relaxation.

The Hafa Adai cottage greets you with a large patio offering a great outdoor space. Enjoy summer barbeques grilling up your favorites meals and nighttime s’mores while cozying up around the firepit.

Inside you’ll find a light and bright open floorplan with high, vaulted ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows throughout. The main floor has a fully equipped kitchen with island, dining room, half bath and living room with fireplace where you can snuggle up with a blanket or catch a game on the large 4K Smart TV while relaxing on the couch. Grab your drink of choice and walk out onto the spacious deck where you can sit and watch the sun set while taking in the amazing, territorial views of Lake Chelan and its surrounding hills.

Retreat to the lower level to find a large master bedroom with a king-size bed, en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Down the hallway is a laundry room and a 2nd bedroom with a queen-size bed, full-size trundle, spacious closet and a 2nd bathroom. Each bedroom has its very own 4K Smart TV. A pack ‘n play and changing table is also provided for your little one.

Dogs are welcome. A maximum of 2 dogs, no weight limit, house-trained and crate or pet-bed sleepers. Collapsible dog crates and pet beds are stored in bedroom closets for guest use. Dogs are not allowed on the beds or sleeper sofas.

Stay connected with complimentary Wi-Fi. A work desk and chair is provided for your remote work needs.

The Hafa Adai cottage is in an excellent location offering ready access to a number of wineries, restaurants, golf courses and many other recreational activities. It is conveniently located across the street from the Olympic-sized pool with a large hot tub and kids splash pad. You can enjoy many community amenities including 2 pools, playgrounds, playfields, pickle ball and basketball courts, bocce ball, private beach and marina with moorage and watercraft rentals. The Lookout also hosts seasonal activities for all ages including outdoor movies, s’mores, water balloons and outdoor concerts.

Subject to availability. Book via owner for dates between week after Labor Day and week before Memorial Day 2026 and 2027

Value: 1,000

Donated by the Reed Family

Professional Headshot Session with Bonnie Leung Photography item
Professional Headshot Session with Bonnie Leung Photography item
Professional Headshot Session with Bonnie Leung Photography item
Professional Headshot Session with Bonnie Leung Photography
$75

Starting bid

🎭 The Actor’s Edge: Professional Headshot Session with Bonnie Leung

Get in the room with headshots that capture your range and personality.

In the world of performing arts, your headshot is your most important calling card. Bonnie Leung is a specialist in theater and actor photography, trusted by performers across the Greater Seattle area to deliver "casting-ready" images that stand out to directors and agents. Whether you are a seasoned pro or a rising star in youth theater, Bonnie’s Kirkland studio offers the perfect, relaxed environment to capture your best light.

The Performance Package Includes:

  • 30–45 Minute Guided Session: Bonnie uses her experience with stage performers to help you find authentic expressions and "active" eyes that pop off the page.
  • One Outfit Change: Perfect for capturing both Theatrical (serious/dramatic) and Commercial (warm/approachable) looks.
  • Industry-Standard Delivery: Receive 4 professionally retouched images of your choice, delivered as high-resolution digital files perfect for Casting Networks, Actors Access, or your physical resume.
  • Private Preview Gallery: Select your winning shots from a secure online proofing gallery.

About the Photographer:

Bonnie Leung is deeply embedded in the local arts community, frequently documenting "on-stage magic" and behind-the-scenes moments for regional productions. Her portfolio includes work for cast members of Next to NormalNewsies, and Cinderella.

  • Location: Home Studio in Kirkland, WA.
  • See Her Work: bonnieleungphotography.mypixieset.com

Value: $200
Donated by: Bonnie Leung Photography Portfolio: https://bonnieleungphotography.mypixieset.com

Value: $200
Donated by: Bonnie Leung Photography


1 hour private audition coaching with Studio East Director item
1 hour private audition coaching with Studio East Director
$60

Starting bid

🎭 Masterclass Momentum: 1-Hour Private Coaching with Artistic Director Alex Robinson

Take your performance to the next level with personalized guidance from one of the Eastside's premier theater leaders.

This is a rare opportunity for actors and vocalists to go "behind the curtain" at Studio East for a private, one-on-one intensive with Artistic Director Alex Robinson. Whether you are preparing for a college audition, a professional callback, or simply want to sharpen your craft, Alex’s expertise as a veteran performer, director, and educator will provide you with the "actor’s edge."

Customize Your Session:

Bidders can tailor this one-hour session to their specific needs, including but not limited to:

  • Audition Prep: Master your "slate" and perfect your 32-bar cut or monologue for upcoming auditions.
  • Vocal Technique: Specialized coaching in Mix/Belt vocal technique to expand your range and power safely.
  • Acting Coaching: Deep-dive into character development, objective-driven scene work, and authentic storytelling.
  • Career Guidance: Gain insight into the industry and the casting process from a professional director's perspective.

The Details:

  • Expert Instruction: Alex Robinson is a celebrated PNW director and performer, known for her work with Village Theatre, Showtunes Theatre Company, and Studio East's own mainstage productions.
  • Location: Studio East – Kirkland’s home for world-class theater training.
  • Website: studio-east.org
  • Contact for Booking: [email protected]

Value: $150
Expiration: Must be used within 1 year of the auction end date.
Donated by: Alex Robinson


1 hour private acting/singing coaching Studio East Director item
1 hour private acting/singing coaching Studio East Director item
1 hour private acting/singing coaching Studio East Director
$60

Starting bid

🎭 Masterclass Momentum: 1-Hour Private Coaching with Artistic Director Alex Robinson

Take your performance to the next level with personalized guidance from one of the Eastside's premier theater leaders.

This is a rare opportunity for actors and vocalists to go "behind the curtain" at Studio East for a private, one-on-one intensive with Artistic Director Alex Robinson. Whether you are preparing for a college audition, a professional callback, or simply want to sharpen your craft, Alex’s expertise as a veteran performer, director, and educator will provide you with the "actor’s edge."

Customize Your Session:

Bidders can tailor this one-hour session to their specific needs, including but not limited to:

  • Audition Prep: Master your "slate" and perfect your 32-bar cut or monologue for upcoming auditions.
  • Vocal Technique: Specialized coaching in Mix/Belt vocal technique to expand your range and power safely.
  • Acting Coaching: Deep-dive into character development, objective-driven scene work, and authentic storytelling.
  • Career Guidance: Gain insight into the industry and the casting process from a professional director's perspective.

The Details:

  • Expert Instruction: Alex Robinson is a celebrated PNW director and performer, known for her work with Village Theatre, Showtunes Theatre Company, and Studio East's own mainstage productions.
  • Location: Studio East – Kirkland’s home for world-class theater training.
  • Website: studio-east.org
  • Contact for Booking: [email protected]

Value: $150
Expiration: Must be used within 1 year of the auction end date.
Donated by: Alex Robinson


Ultimate Bouldering Kit item
Ultimate Bouldering Kit item
Ultimate Bouldering Kit
$50

Starting bid

Elevate your fitness and find your flow! Whether you’re looking for a new weekend hobby or a unique way to challenge your body and mind, this bundle is the perfect "Beta" (climbing lingo for the solution) to a healthier, more adventurous you.

This kit features everything a beginner needs to start their journey at the world-renowned Bouldering Project.  Why Bouldering? It’s a mix of physical strength and mental problem-solving. It’s social, it’s fun, and with 4 passes included, you can bring the whole crew or make it a month of weekly workouts!

The Experience:

  • 4 Full-Access Day Passes: Valid at any Bouldering Project location in Seattle (Fremont, Poplar, or University District).
  • Everything Included: Each pass covers your shoe rentals, so you can walk in and start climbing immediately.
  • More Than Just Climbing: Your passes also grant full access to Yoga classes and the Fitness/Weight rooms, making this a complete wellness day-cation.

The Pro Gear:

  • Deluxe Chalk Bucket & Premium Chalk: Essential for keeping your grip secure on the wall.
  • Ergonomic Chalk Brush: Keep the holds clean for your next big move.
  • Hand-Crafted Rope Cup Holder: A unique accessory made from recycled climbing rope—perfect for your post-climb hydration.
  • Value $160
  • Donated by Kugler Family
Tickets to Jesus Christ Superstar item
Tickets to Jesus Christ Superstar
$80

Starting bid

Iconic Broadway in Seattle: Jesus Christ Superstar  

Experience the Phenomenon at The 5th Avenue Theatre

Prepare for an unforgettable evening at one of Seattle’s most historic and beautiful venues. You and a guest will witness the power, the passion, and the soaring vocals of the legendary rock opera that redefined musical theater.

The Show:

The rise and fall of a superstar. Passion. Betrayal. Redemption. And the ultimate rock opera. Jesus Christ Superstar is a global phenomenon that has wowed audiences for decades. A collaboration between theatrical powerhouses Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar is a high-energy rock musical that reimagines the last weeks of Jesus Christ's life focusing on his relationships, struggles, and ultimate sacrifice. Told through the perspective of Judas Iscariot, this iconic show brings new life to the Biblical story. Don't miss the musical phenomenon that changed the stage forever and set a whole new bar for musical theater!


Event Details:

  • Production: Jesus Christ Superstar
  • Venue: The 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle
  • Date: Sunday, May 17, 2026
  • Time: 7:00 PM
  • Quantity: 2 Tickets in Lower Center 
  • Valued at 260
  • Donated by the Kugler Family
Private Dinner with Award-Winning Cookbook Author Jackie item
Private Dinner with Award-Winning Cookbook Author Jackie item
Private Dinner with Award-Winning Cookbook Author Jackie item
Private Dinner with Award-Winning Cookbook Author Jackie
$400

Starting bid

🍻 The Ultimate Chef’s Table: Private 4-Course Dinner with Jackie Dodd-Mallory

An exclusive evening of culinary mastery, craft beer pairings, and storytelling.

Invite nine of your closest friends for a one-of-a-kind dining experience hosted by the "Beeroness" herself, Jackie Dodd-Mallory. This isn't just a dinner; it’s a masterclass in flavor from a nationally recognized authority on the intersection of craft beer and gourmet cuisine.

Your VIP Evening Includes:

  • Intimate 4-Course Feast: Jackie will design and prepare a seasonal, restaurant-quality menu for up to 10 guests, showcasing the complex flavors that have made her a household name in the culinary world.
  • Expertly Curated Pairings: Known for her "fixation" with highlighting the nuances of head brewers' work, Jackie will guide your party through thoughtful pairings that elevate every bite.
  • Stunning Venue: Hosted in a beautiful, private home on Waverly Way in Kirkland, providing a relaxed yet sophisticated backdrop for your evening.

Meet Your Chef:

Jackie Dodd-Mallory is an award-winning author and the creator of the acclaimed blog The Beeroness. Her accolades include:

  • Winner: Saveur Magazine’s "Best Beer Coverage".
  • Finalist: Saveur’s "Best Original Recipes" and Better Homes and Gardens "Best Food Blogs".
  • Author: The creative force behind The Craft Beer CookbookThe Craft Beer Bites Cookbook, and her latest seasonal hit, LUSH.
  • As Seen On: The Today Show, CBS News, and featured in The New York Times.

Value: $1,000 ($100 per person)
Perfect For: Milestone birthdays, client appreciation, or the ultimate "foodie" reunion.

Donated by Jackie Mallory and Robyn Sprunger


Walk on Role May 1 &2nd for Little Mermaid item
Walk on Role May 1 &2nd for Little Mermaid
$50

Starting bid

Option 1: The "Opening Night" Premiere Experience

Dates: Friday & Saturday, May 1–2

  • The Spotlight is Calling: Step into the magical world of The Little Mermaid during the high-energy Opening Weekend! This is your chance to be part of the show’s first big splash.
  • Your Moment: You won't just be watching from the wings; you’ll be in full costume, hitting your mark, and delivering a live spoken line in front of a sold-out crowd.
  • Behind the Curtain: Feel the opening-night jitters and the roar of the first standing ovation. From the pre-show "break a leg" tradition to the final bow, you are officially part of the cast.
  • Why Bid: Be the one who sets the stage for the entire run. It’s the ultimate "I was there" moment.
Walk on Role for Little Mermaid May 7-8th item
Walk on Role for Little Mermaid May 7-8th
$50

Starting bid

Option 2: The "Mid-Run" Star Treatment

Dates: Thursday & Friday, May 7–8

  • Become Part of the World: Join the production just as the show hits its peak professional rhythm. This is the perfect opportunity for someone who wants the authentic Broadway-style experience.
  • Your Moment: Own the stage with a featured walk-on cameo and a spoken line. You'll experience the professional transformation from the dressing room to the footlights.
  • Behind the Curtain: Go "Under the Sea" and see how the stage magic happens from the inside. You’ll work alongside our talented leads and feel the energy of a show in full swing.
  • Why Bid: Perfect for a mid-week thrill or a special gift for the theater lover in your life who wants to see the "inner workings" of a hit musical.
Walk on Role for Little Mermaid May 9th item
Walk on Role for Little Mermaid May 9th
$50

Starting bid

Option 3: The "Grand Finale" Double-Feature

Dates: Saturday, May 9 (Matinee & Evening)

  • The Ultimate Encore: Take center stage for the spectacular final Saturday! This "Double-Feature" package gives you twice the stage time, appearing in both the afternoon matinee and the high-stakes evening performance.
  • Your Moment: Deliver your spoken line twice! You’ll experience the unique endurance and thrill of a "two-show day," just like a professional actor.
  • Behind the Curtain: There is nothing like the energy of the final Saturday. You’ll be right there for the cast’s favorite backstage moments and the electric atmosphere of the closing weekend.
  • Why Bid: This is the "VIP Gold" package. More stage time, more memories, and the best seats in the house—right on the stage!
Vintage Mean Girls Poster from 2024 Production item
Vintage Mean Girls Poster from 2024 Production
$10

Starting bid

Own a Piece of Inglemoor History: The Official "Burn Book" Poster From Mean Girls 2024

The Description:
"Get in, loser—we’re going bidding!"

This isn't just a poster; it’s a piece of Inglemoor production history. Straight from the lobby of the 2024 hit production of Mean Girls, this iconic "Burn Book" poster served as the backdrop for hundreds of opening-night photos and fan memories.

Why it’s a must-have:

  • Production Authentic: This is the actual poster used during the 2024 run at the Northshore Performing Arts Center.
  • Instant Vibe: Perfectly pink and instantly recognizable, it’s the ultimate decor for a bedroom, home theater, or a dedicated "thespian" wall.
  • One-of-a-Kind: Once the curtain closes, props like this usually disappear into the archives. This is a rare chance for a student, cast member, or super-fan to take a piece of the show home.

The Details:

  • Show: Mean Girls (High School Version)
  • Year: 2024
  • Location: Northshore Performing Arts Center (NPAC)
  • Condition: Stage-used/Lobby-used (Expect minor "character" from its time in the spotlight!)
Ultimate Nerd Game package item
Ultimate Nerd Game package
$40

Starting bid

🎲 The "She Kills Monsters" Ultimate Game Night Basket

Level up your next gathering with this expertly curated collection of tabletop hits!

Inspired by the adventurous spirit of She Kills Monsters, this "Ultimate Basket" from the award-winning Zulu's Board Game Cafe in Bothell has everything you need for an epic game night. From high-stakes strategy to lighthearted family fun, there is something here for every type of player.

What’s Inside Your Treasure Chest:

  • Imperial Miners: A fast-paced, engine-building card game where you mine for riches and build powerful combos.
  • Maui: Transport your living room to the beach! A beautiful, tactical tile-laying game perfect for the whole family.
  • Marvel Infinity Gauntlet: A "Love Letter" style card game of risk and deduction. Can you stop Thanos, or will he snap his fingers?
  • 3 D&D Baldur's Gate Treasure Packs: Authentic Dungeons & Dragons loot! Perfect for the tabletop adventurer looking to enhance their next campaign.

About the Donor:

Located in the heart of Bothell, Zulu's Board Game Cafe is more than just a shop—it’s a community hub for gamers, featuring a full-service restaurant, craft beer, and thousands of games to play.

  • Visit them at: zulusgames.com

Value: $100
Donated by: Zulu's Board Game Cafe


Family Game night! item
Family Game night!
$30

Starting bid

🎲 The "Ultimate Generation Gap" Family Game Night Bundle

Bridge the age gap and bring on the laughs with this all-inclusive party package!

Tired of the "screen time" struggle? This curated collection is designed to get the whole family—from Gen Z to Boomers—around the table for an unforgettable evening of competitive fun and classic snacks.

The Main Events (The Games):

  • Mind The Gap: The ultimate multi-generational trivia game. Test your knowledge of pop culture from the 1950s to today!
  • Kids Against Maturity (Illustrated Edition): The award-winning, family-friendly version of the "adult" classic. It’s "fill-in-the-blank" humor that kids love and parents actually find funny.
  • The Game of THINGS...: A hilarious "who-said-what" game where there are no wrong answers—just outrageous ones!

The "Concession Stand" (The Snacks):

No game night is complete without the theater-style essentials:

  • Orville Redenbacher’s Gourmet Popping Corn: Two bags of classic, buttery movie-night perfection.
  • The Sweet Stuff: A full spread of favorites, including M&M’s Milk ChocolateSour Patch Kids Watermelon, and two varieties of Mike and Ike (Original Fruits and Mega Mix).

Perfect For: Birthday gifts, rainy PNW weekends, or a thoughtful housewarming present.

Value: $85
Donated by: Laura Staneff

Raise the Paddle! item
Raise the Paddle!
$1

Starting bid

🎭 Support the Spotlight: Direct Donation to Inglemoor Theater

Didn’t find the perfect auction item? You can still be the hero of our story!

https://donations-for-ongoing-programs.cheddarup.com

At Inglemoor Theater, we believe that every student deserves a place to belong, create, and shine. While our auctions are a fun way to support us, a direct donation is the most powerful way to ensure our program continues to thrive. 100% of your tax-deductible gift goes directly toward the "magic" behind the curtain.

Where Your Support Goes:

  • Production Excellence: Funding for professional-grade sets, intricate costumes, and theatrical lighting for our Mainstage shows.
  • Student Scholarships: Ensuring that no student is ever turned away from a production or workshop due to financial barriers.
  • Technical Training: Investing in the modern sound and stage equipment our "techies" use to bring stories to life.
  • The Future of Art: Supporting a safe, creative community where students build confidence, leadership, and lifelong friendships.

How to Give:

Simply scan the QR code on your table (or click the link below) to make a secure donation. Whether it’s $10 or $1,000, your contribution makes you a vital part of the Inglemoor Theater family.

"No act of kindness is too small. The gift of theater lasts a lifetime."

Handmade porcelain tea bowls and serving plate item
Handmade porcelain tea bowls and serving plate
$75

Starting bid

☕ Modern Zen: Handcrafted Porcelain Tea Set by Martina Thies

A masterclass in geometric elegance from a world-renowned German ceramicist.

Elevate your tea ritual with this exquisite, 13-piece handcrafted porcelain set by celebrated artist Martina Thies. Operating out of her acclaimed Atelier Thies in Germany, Martina is known for her "architectural" approach to ceramics—blending sharp, modern lines with the delicate, translucent beauty of high-fired porcelain.

The Collector’s Set Includes:

  • 6 Handmade Porcelain Tea Bowls: Perfectly weighted for a comfortable hold, featuring a minimalist, eggshell-smooth finish.
  • 6 Triangular Saucers: A stunning departure from the traditional round saucer, these geometric bases provide a striking modern silhouette.
  • 1 Large Triangular Serving Plate: The centerpiece of the set, designed to anchor your service with sophisticated symmetry.

About the Artist:

Martina Thies is a titan of the European contemporary ceramics scene. Her work is defined by a "clear formal language," stripping away the unnecessary to reveal the raw beauty of the material. Owning a Thies original is more than owning a dish; it is owning a piece of functional sculpture featured in galleries across Germany.

  • Explore her Portfolio: atelier-thies.de

Value: $350
Donated by: Staneff Family


Sounders Tickets item
Sounders Tickets item
Sounders Tickets
$110

Starting bid

⚽ Rave Green VIP: 3 Club Seat Tickets to a 2026 Sounders Match

Experience the roar of the crowd from the best seats in the house!

Join the legacy of the Seattle Sounders FC with three premium Club Seat tickets to a home match during the historic 2026 season at Lumen Field. This is more than just a game; it’s an elevated matchday experience that puts you right in the heart of the action with the comfort of world-class amenities.

The Club Level Advantage:

  • Elevated Views: Enjoy prime sideline sightlines that offer a perfect perspective of every play and tactical move.
  • Exclusive Amenities: Gain access to the climate-controlled Club Lounge, featuring high-end food and beverage options, private restrooms, and a relaxed atmosphere to enjoy before the match and at halftime.
  • VIP Entry: Skip the lines with a dedicated stadium entrance, getting you into your seats and into the energy faster.
  • 2026 Season Excitement: Be part of a pivotal year for Seattle soccer, as the city prepares to host the world's biggest tournament!

The Details:

  • Mutually Agreed-Upon Date: Choose from a wide selection of regular-season home matches. From high-stakes rivalries like the Portland Timbers to marquee matchups against the league's top stars, you'll find the perfect date for your group.
  • Flexibility: Whether it's a weekend thriller or a mid-week showdown, work with the donor to secure a match that fits your schedule.

Value: $300
Donated by: Erick Slabaugh


Seahawks Fan Gear item
Seahawks Fan Gear item
Seahawks Fan Gear
$85

Starting bid

🏆 Seahawks Championship Legacy: Super Bowl LX & Division Champs Bundle

Own the official gear from the Seahawks’ historic 2026 world championship victory!

Relive the magic of an unforgettable season with this ultimate collector’s bundle. This set features the official "Locker Room" apparel and accessories worn and celebrated by the team during their dominant run through the 2025 NFC West Division and their Super Bowl LX victory in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Your Championship Haul Includes:

  • Super Bowl LX Champions "Locker Room" T-Shirt: The official black Nike tee featuring the Lombardi Trophy and the victory date: February 8, 2026.
  • "Been There, Won That" NFC West Champs T-Shirt: A bold, navy and action-green statement piece celebrating the Seahawks' 2025 Division title.
  • Super Bowl LX Champions Parade Snapback: The "Big Logo" New Era 9FIFTY hat designed specifically for the victory parade.
  • 2025 NFC West Division Champions Cap: A structured New Era 9FORTY hat with a commemorative division title patch.
  • Super Bowl LX Opening Night Cuffed Beanie: Keep warm with the official sideline knit hat featuring the Super Bowl LX and Seahawks logos.
  • Seahawks Pride Fleece Throw: A plush, team-branded blanket—perfect for victory celebrations or chilly game days at Lumen Field.

The Details:

  • Authentic Gear: All items are officially licensed NFL merchandise by New Era and Nike.
  • Commemorative Quality: This bundle covers the entire journey from the Division title to the Super Bowl trophy.
  • Perfect For: The ultimate "12," a sports memorabilia collector, or a fan ready to show off Seattle's newest championship status.

Value: $225
Donated by: Seattle Seahawks and Chris Dodd


Guitar Center Acoustic Guitar item
Guitar Center Acoustic Guitar item
Guitar Center Acoustic Guitar
$75

Starting bid

🎸 Acoustic Excellence: Mitchell Motion D150 Dreadnought Guitar

Start your musical journey with an instrument designed for growth and professional tone.

The Mitchell Motion D150 is more than just a beginner guitar; it is a full-size dreadnought built with the refined craftsmanship typically expected from high-end instruments. Whether you are a first-time player or a seasoned musician looking for a reliable "knock around" guitar for the beach or small gatherings, the D150 delivers a balanced, expressive voice that rewards every strum. 

Guitar Center +3

Key Features:

  • Classic Tonewood Pairing: A spruce top for bright articulation and dynamic range, paired with sapele back and sides for a warm, focused midrange.
  • Enhanced Resonance: Features forward-shifted scalloped X-bracing, a premium design element that allows the top to vibrate more freely for deeper bass and stronger projection.
  • Comfort-Fit Neck: The okoume neck features a "Comfort-Fit C" profile and a smooth satin finish, reducing friction for effortless movement across the fretboard.
  • Reliable Hardware: Equipped with high-ratio (18:1) sealed-gear chrome tuners for precise, stable tuning and a synthetic bone nut/saddle for improved sustain and clarity.
  • Modern Aesthetic: A striking high-gloss finish protects the body while highlighting the natural wood grain, complemented by a unique V-shaped headstock and bridge styling. 

Value: $199
Color: Natural 

Donated by: Guitar Center

4 Seahawks Preseason Tickets and Sideline Passes item
4 Seahawks Preseason Tickets and Sideline Passes item
4 Seahawks Preseason Tickets and Sideline Passes
$250

Starting bid

🏈 The Ultimate "12" Experience: 4 Seahawks Preseason Tickets & Sideline Passes

Get closer to the action than ever before with exclusive field-level access!

Experience the electric atmosphere of Lumen Field as the World Champion Seattle Seahawks prepare for their 2026 title defense. This isn't just a day in the stands; it's a front-row seat to the future of the franchise. Watch as rising stars and veteran leaders take the field for a pre-game warm-up right in front of you.

Your VIP Gameday Includes:

  • 4 Game Tickets: Enjoy the high-energy environment of a 2026 preseason home game. Preseason is the best time to see the full depth of the roster and witness the next generation of Seahawks stars making their mark.
  • 4 Exclusive Sideline Passes: This is the "holy grail" for fans. Step onto the turf for pre-game warm-ups to see the size, speed, and intensity of NFL athletes from just feet away.
  • The "Behind-the-Scenes" Vibe: Feel the rumble of the stadium and the energy of the "12s" from the unique perspective of the field level before the opening kickoff.

Important Details:

  • Game Choice: Valid for one mutually-agreed-upon Seattle Seahawks home preseason game in August 2026.
  • Sideline Protocol: Passes are typically for pre-game field access (ending approximately 30–60 minutes before kickoff). Fans must adhere to the stadium's sideline conduct and attire policies (Seahawks or neutral colors only).
  • Unforgettable Photo Ops: Capture once-in-a-lifetime photos of the players and the iconic stadium from the field's edge.

Value: $800-1,000 (Priceless for the access!)
Donated by: Seattle Seahawks


Avonlea Picnic and Ice Cream Social Basket item
Avonlea Picnic and Ice Cream Social Basket item
Avonlea Picnic and Ice Cream Social Basket
$60

Starting bid

👒 The "Kindred Spirits" Avonlea Picnic & Ice Cream Social

Step into the whimsical world of Green Gables with this beautifully curated, one-of-a-kind tribute to a literary classic.

Inspired by the timeless friendship of Anne Shirley and Diana Barry, this "Avonlea Picnic" basket captures the heart of Inglemoor Theater’s recent production. Whether you are a lifelong fan of L.M. Montgomery or a supporter of local student arts, this collection is a "bosom friend" for any home.

Exclusive Memorabilia:

  • Autographed Hardcover Edition: A collectible copy of Anne of Green Gablespersonally signed by Emily Blackburn, the director of this year's winter production.
  • Framed Production Poster: A limited-edition poster from the Inglemoor Theater winter play—the perfect keepsake to remember the magic of the stage.

The "Avonlea Picnic" Spread:

Indulge in a tea-time fit for a celebration at the Barrys' house:

  • $25 Molly Moon’s Gift Card: Perfect for an after-show treat or a sunny afternoon in the park.
  • Harney & Sons Raspberry Tea: A nod to the famous "raspberry cordial" incident! Enjoy this premium tea alongside Cambridge & Thames Danish-style butter cookies.
  • Remlinger Farms Cherry Pie: A legendary, 2-lb "Big Juicy Fruit Pie" from local favorite Remlinger Farms.
  • Picnic Essentials: Includes Sticky Fingers premium scone mix, elegant floral napkins, and a charming pink keepsake tin, all housed in a rustic wicker basket lined with delicate lace.

The Details:

  • Provenance: This basket celebrates the hard work and artistry of the Inglemoor Theater students and staff.
  • Perfect For: Theater lovers, families, or anyone who believes "the dear old world is actually as pretty as it can be."

Value: $165
Donated by: Inglemoor Theater Company

She Kills Monsters Gift Basket item
She Kills Monsters Gift Basket item
She Kills Monsters Gift Basket
$45

Starting bid

🐉 The "Great Mage Steve" Adventure Kit: She Kills Monsters Commemorative Basket

Step back into the world of New Landia with the ultimate tribute to Inglemoor Theater’s epic Fall production!

Whether you were in the front row or on the stage, this "Adventure Kit" captures the heart, humor, and 90s-nostalgia of She Kills Monsters. Curated specifically for fans of the show, this basket is packed with exclusive memorabilia and the "essential" supplies needed for any successful D&D campaign (or late-night rehearsal).

Your Quest Loot Includes:

  • Commemorative Production Poster: A beautifully framed, official poster from the 2025 Inglemoor Theater production—the perfect centerpiece for any theater lover's wall.
  • The Official Script: A copy of Qui Nguyen’s She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition. Relive your favorite lines and stage directions anytime.
  • "The Friends" Survival Bag: A stylish canvas tote—because every adventuring party needs a place to keep their loot.
  • Adventurer’s Rations (90s Style): No trip to the dungeon is complete without the show's signature snacks: a canister of Easy Cheese and a pack of Twizzlers. (Critical hit for your taste buds!)
  • Complete Set of RPG Dice: Multiple sets of high-quality polyhedral dice to ensure your next "Ability Check" is a natural 20.

The Details:

  • Perfect For: Cast and crew members, dedicated fans of the show, or the D&D enthusiast in your life.
  • Provenance: This unique collection celebrates the artistry and "monstrous" success of the Inglemoor Theater fall season.

Value: $125 (Priceless for the memories!)
Donated by: Inglemoor Theater Company


Glow and Refresh Package item
Glow and Refresh Package item
Glow and Refresh Package item
Glow and Refresh Package
$225

Starting bid

This auction package offers a comprehensive aesthetic rejuvenation from 

Amber Melland Wilson

at Balance Medical Aesthetics

, combining professional-grade skincare with a precision injectable treatment.

The Glow & Refresh Package

Experience the "gold standard" in skin health and age-defying results with this curated duo of medical-grade products and expert services.

  • 20 Units of Neurotoxin Treatment:
    • Expert Application: Receive a precision treatment from 
      Amber Melland Wilson, ARNP
      , known for her warm and expert care in Bothell WA.
    • Targeted Results: 20 units is the standard dose used to effectively soften moderate-to-severe expression lines, such as "11" lines between the brows or forehead wrinkles.
    • Premium Options: Balance Medical Aesthetics offers advanced neurotoxins like Daxxify, designed for long-lasting results.
  • Skin Better Science Medical-Grade Skincare:
    • Clinically Proven: Unlike over-the-counter options, Skinbetter Science is an award-winning, science-driven line available only through authorized medical providers.
    • Groundbreaking Technology: Products like the 
      AlphaRet Overnight Cream
       combine retinoids with AHAs to significantly reduce wrinkles with little-to-no irritation.
    • Environmental Defense: Boost your skin’s resilience with antioxidants like Alto Advanced, which shields against free radical damage from pollution and UV rays.

Good for 12 months from purchase

About the Provider:
Amber Melland Wilson

 operates Balance Medical Aesthetics in Bothell WA. As a women-owned medical clinic, Balance specializes in high-end aesthetic procedures including RHA dermal fillers, microneedling, and wellness injections, ensuring a relaxing and professional experience

Value: $560

Donated by: Amber Melland Wilson

Teen driving package from Xcelerate item
Teen driving package from Xcelerate item
Teen driving package from Xcelerate
$250

Starting bid

1 Teen Driving Course from Xcelerate Driving School
$660

Current bid

Give your teen the gift of confidence and safety behind the wheel with this comprehensive driving course valued at $650 from Xcelerate Driving School - a small, family-owned, and passionate local business.


At our school, learning to drive isn’t just a class — it’s an experience designed to make your student excited to attend and empowered to succeed.


Why This Course Stands Out:

  • 🚦 17 Classes and 5 Drives with an instructor
  • 🏆 First attempt at DOL Written Test and DOL Driving Test included
  • 🖥️ Flexible learning options: in-person or online
  • 🌟 Fun, engaging environment where teens look forward to class
  • 💖 Caring office staff and instructors who genuinely prioritize your teen’s success

Your teen will gain more than driving skills — they’ll gain confidence, responsibility, and lifelong knowledge!


Donated by Xcelerate driving school

Give your teen the gift of confidence and safety behind the wheel with this comprehensive driving course valued at $650 from Xcelerate Driving School - a small, family-owned, and passionate local business.


The "Roll for Dinner" Ultimate Gourmet & Grub Basket item
The "Roll for Dinner" Ultimate Gourmet & Grub Basket item
The "Roll for Dinner" Ultimate Gourmet & Grub Basket item
The "Roll for Dinner" Ultimate Gourmet & Grub Basket
$165

Starting bid


Tired of the "What do you want for dinner?" debate? Let fate decide! This high-value, interactive basket features a "Dinner Decision" Die and over $330 in gift cards. From the trendy Mediterranean flavors of Sabine to family pizza night at Pagliacci, you’re covered for every meal from sunrise to late-night cravings.

What’s Included ($330+ Total Value):

  • 🎲 The Decision Maker: Custom wooden "Dinner Decision" die to settle the debate.
  • ✨ The Showstopper ($75):
    • Sabine Café & Market: Experience the best of Ballard with this $75 credit. Perfect for a sun-drenched brunch, craft cocktails, or artisan pantry finds.
  • 🍕 Family Favorites ($100):
    • $50 Pagliacci Pizza: Seattle’s iconic local pizzeria.
    • $50 Red Robin: The home of gourmet burgers and bottomless fries.
  • 🌮 Global Flavors ($35):
    • $25 Panda Express: Paired with a bag of Fortune Cookies.
    • $10 Taco Time: Complemented by Tortilla Chips and El Pato Salsa (included!).
  • ☕ Sweet Treats & Quick Bites ($75):
    • $25 Crumbl Cookie: A rotating box of the world's most famous cookies.
    • $25 Starbucks: Your essential morning caffeine fix.
    • $25 McDonald's: For those "need it now" moments.

The Details:

  • Total Value: $330+ (Gift Cards) plus a reusable metal wire basket and festive fill.
  • Perfect For: The foodie family or anyone who wants a "Month Off" from cooking.

Value: $330

Donated by: Smith Family and Inglemoor Theater Boosters

Item: $1,500 Certificate for Orthodontic Treatment at Soleil item
Item: $1,500 Certificate for Orthodontic Treatment at Soleil item
Item: $1,500 Certificate for Orthodontic Treatment at Soleil
$450

Starting bid

Description:
Give your smile the "Soleil Shine" with this $1,500 certificate toward orthodontic treatment! Whether you are considering traditional braces or Invisalign, Dr. Soleil Roberts and her dedicated team provide top-tier care in a fun, welcoming environment.

Dr. Soleil is a highly trained specialist and an Affiliate Professor at the University of Washington, recognized as an Invisalign Platinum Plus Provider. Her practice utilizes state-of-the-art digital technology, meaning no "goopy" impressions and high technical accuracy for every patient.

Certificate Highlights:

  • Expert Care: Valid for treatment by Dr. Soleil, who specializes in braces, Invisalign, and craniofacial orthodontics.
  • Modern Experience: Includes use of advanced digital scanners for 3-D modeling of your teeth.
  • Flexible Options: Can be applied toward a variety of orthodontic services for both children and adults.

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