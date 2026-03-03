Inglemoor High School Drama Boosters Silent Auction 2026

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Lake Whatcom Waterfront Home – Sleeps 12!
Your private beach awaits! Bid on a 2-night stay at this stunning Lake Whatcom house featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and space for 12.
Includes:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Y7-nqQtKf5mGubTrtnEFAY8JI92334YQx09zKv6lGOk/edit?usp=sharing
Donated by the Sprunger Family
Starting bid
🍸 The Title: Main Street Bothell "Park & Play" Date Night
The Experience:
Skip the planning and the Uber! This curated "Main Street Crawl" gives you a full evening of Bothell’s best food and drink, all within a two-block walk. From moody speakeasy cocktails to sun-drenched patio pints, we’ve handled the itinerary—you just bring the company.
What’s Included ($140+ Total Value):
The Details:
Value: $160
Donated by: Kro Bar, The Bine, and The Hop and Hound
Starting bid
🎨 Artisan Elegance: Handcrafted Ceramic Bowl by Margaret Shapiro
Own a piece of Kirkland’s local art scene with this stunning, one-of-a-kind creation.
Renowned Kirkland artist Margaret Shapiro brings her signature blend of form and function to this exquisite ceramic bowl. Known for her sophisticated glazes and organic textures, Shapiro creates pieces that are as durable as they are beautiful.
Why You’ll Love It:
Elevate your home décor or give a thoughtful, locally-sourced gift to the art lover in your life.
Value: $125
Donated by: Margaret Shapiro
Starting bid
🎨 "Patterns in Play" – Handcrafted Artisan Bowl by Margaret Shapiro
A stunning marriage of contemporary design and everyday utility from a celebrated Kirkland artist.
This one-of-a-kind ceramic bowl is a quintessential example of Margaret Shapiro’s masterful work. Originally from South Africa and now a pillar of the local Kirkland art scene, Shapiro is known for her bold use of texture and striking contrasts. This piece features an intricate, hand-carved sgraffito pattern on a deep charcoal exterior, beautifully offset by a smooth, high-contrast interior.
Kirkland Arts Center +1
Why You’ll Love It:
Value: $125
Donated by: Margaret Shapiro
Starting bid
Take home a beautiful flower arrangement from one of our talented theater parents Kelsie Crozier, owner of Homegrown Floral.
Valued at: $125
Donated by Kelsie Crozier
Starting bid
Celebrate your furry friend with a custom pet portrait! Our beautiful pet paintings capture your pet's personality in vibrant detail. Each portrait is a digitally mastered art piece created in a watercolor style by the artist. The print will arrive framed.
OR:
Celebrate your loved ones with our custom birth flower bouquet print! This personalized family art piece features beautifully illustrated watercolor florals representing each family member's birth month.
value: $60 Brush of Joy https://www.etsy.com/shop/BrushOfJoyStudio
Donated by Susan Shapiro
Starting bid
https://www.chelanlookoutrentals.com/lake-chelan-rentals/hafa-adai-325
2 Bedrooms
2.5 Baths
Sleeping Configuration
Main Level:
Living Room – Sleeps 2 in queen-size sleeper sofa and 2 more in the twin-size sleeper chair
½ bathroom
Lower Level:
Master Suite – Sleeps 2 in king-size bed, en-suite bathroom
Guest Suite – Sleeps 2 in a queen-size bed and another in trundle, 2nd bathroom
Hafa Adai! (A friendly greeting in the native language of the island of Guam.)
Welcome to the Hafa Adai cottage located in the desirable community of The Lookout at Lake Chelan. Less than a mile from downtown Chelan, this modern two-story vacation home comfortably fits families or groups of up to 8 people. A stay here is the perfect getaway for those in need of fun and relaxation.
The Hafa Adai cottage greets you with a large patio offering a great outdoor space. Enjoy summer barbeques grilling up your favorites meals and nighttime s’mores while cozying up around the firepit.
Inside you’ll find a light and bright open floorplan with high, vaulted ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows throughout. The main floor has a fully equipped kitchen with island, dining room, half bath and living room with fireplace where you can snuggle up with a blanket or catch a game on the large 4K Smart TV while relaxing on the couch. Grab your drink of choice and walk out onto the spacious deck where you can sit and watch the sun set while taking in the amazing, territorial views of Lake Chelan and its surrounding hills.
Retreat to the lower level to find a large master bedroom with a king-size bed, en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Down the hallway is a laundry room and a 2nd bedroom with a queen-size bed, full-size trundle, spacious closet and a 2nd bathroom. Each bedroom has its very own 4K Smart TV. A pack ‘n play and changing table is also provided for your little one.
Dogs are welcome. A maximum of 2 dogs, no weight limit, house-trained and crate or pet-bed sleepers. Collapsible dog crates and pet beds are stored in bedroom closets for guest use. Dogs are not allowed on the beds or sleeper sofas.
Stay connected with complimentary Wi-Fi. A work desk and chair is provided for your remote work needs.
The Hafa Adai cottage is in an excellent location offering ready access to a number of wineries, restaurants, golf courses and many other recreational activities. It is conveniently located across the street from the Olympic-sized pool with a large hot tub and kids splash pad. You can enjoy many community amenities including 2 pools, playgrounds, playfields, pickle ball and basketball courts, bocce ball, private beach and marina with moorage and watercraft rentals. The Lookout also hosts seasonal activities for all ages including outdoor movies, s’mores, water balloons and outdoor concerts.
Subject to availability. Book via owner for dates between week after Labor Day and week before Memorial Day 2026 and 2027
Value: 1,000
Donated by the Reed Family
Starting bid
🎭 The Actor’s Edge: Professional Headshot Session with Bonnie Leung
Get in the room with headshots that capture your range and personality.
In the world of performing arts, your headshot is your most important calling card. Bonnie Leung is a specialist in theater and actor photography, trusted by performers across the Greater Seattle area to deliver "casting-ready" images that stand out to directors and agents. Whether you are a seasoned pro or a rising star in youth theater, Bonnie’s Kirkland studio offers the perfect, relaxed environment to capture your best light.
The Performance Package Includes:
About the Photographer:
Bonnie Leung is deeply embedded in the local arts community, frequently documenting "on-stage magic" and behind-the-scenes moments for regional productions. Her portfolio includes work for cast members of Next to Normal, Newsies, and Cinderella.
Value: $200
Donated by: Bonnie Leung Photography Portfolio: https://bonnieleungphotography.mypixieset.com
Value: $200
Donated by: Bonnie Leung Photography
Starting bid
🎭 Masterclass Momentum: 1-Hour Private Coaching with Artistic Director Alex Robinson
Take your performance to the next level with personalized guidance from one of the Eastside's premier theater leaders.
This is a rare opportunity for actors and vocalists to go "behind the curtain" at Studio East for a private, one-on-one intensive with Artistic Director Alex Robinson. Whether you are preparing for a college audition, a professional callback, or simply want to sharpen your craft, Alex’s expertise as a veteran performer, director, and educator will provide you with the "actor’s edge."
Bidders can tailor this one-hour session to their specific needs, including but not limited to:
Value: $150
Expiration: Must be used within 1 year of the auction end date.
Donated by: Alex Robinson
Starting bid
🎭 Masterclass Momentum: 1-Hour Private Coaching with Artistic Director Alex Robinson
Take your performance to the next level with personalized guidance from one of the Eastside's premier theater leaders.
This is a rare opportunity for actors and vocalists to go "behind the curtain" at Studio East for a private, one-on-one intensive with Artistic Director Alex Robinson. Whether you are preparing for a college audition, a professional callback, or simply want to sharpen your craft, Alex’s expertise as a veteran performer, director, and educator will provide you with the "actor’s edge."
Bidders can tailor this one-hour session to their specific needs, including but not limited to:
Value: $150
Expiration: Must be used within 1 year of the auction end date.
Donated by: Alex Robinson
Starting bid
Elevate your fitness and find your flow! Whether you’re looking for a new weekend hobby or a unique way to challenge your body and mind, this bundle is the perfect "Beta" (climbing lingo for the solution) to a healthier, more adventurous you.
This kit features everything a beginner needs to start their journey at the world-renowned Bouldering Project. Why Bouldering? It’s a mix of physical strength and mental problem-solving. It’s social, it’s fun, and with 4 passes included, you can bring the whole crew or make it a month of weekly workouts!
Starting bid
Experience the Phenomenon at The 5th Avenue Theatre
Prepare for an unforgettable evening at one of Seattle’s most historic and beautiful venues. You and a guest will witness the power, the passion, and the soaring vocals of the legendary rock opera that redefined musical theater.
The Show:
The rise and fall of a superstar. Passion. Betrayal. Redemption. And the ultimate rock opera. Jesus Christ Superstar is a global phenomenon that has wowed audiences for decades. A collaboration between theatrical powerhouses Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar is a high-energy rock musical that reimagines the last weeks of Jesus Christ's life focusing on his relationships, struggles, and ultimate sacrifice. Told through the perspective of Judas Iscariot, this iconic show brings new life to the Biblical story. Don't miss the musical phenomenon that changed the stage forever and set a whole new bar for musical theater!
Event Details:
Starting bid
🍻 The Ultimate Chef’s Table: Private 4-Course Dinner with Jackie Dodd-Mallory
An exclusive evening of culinary mastery, craft beer pairings, and storytelling.
Invite nine of your closest friends for a one-of-a-kind dining experience hosted by the "Beeroness" herself, Jackie Dodd-Mallory. This isn't just a dinner; it’s a masterclass in flavor from a nationally recognized authority on the intersection of craft beer and gourmet cuisine.
Your VIP Evening Includes:
Meet Your Chef:
Jackie Dodd-Mallory is an award-winning author and the creator of the acclaimed blog The Beeroness. Her accolades include:
Value: $1,000 ($100 per person)
Perfect For: Milestone birthdays, client appreciation, or the ultimate "foodie" reunion.
Donated by Jackie Mallory and Robyn Sprunger
Starting bid
Option 1: The "Opening Night" Premiere Experience
Dates: Friday & Saturday, May 1–2
Starting bid
Option 2: The "Mid-Run" Star Treatment
Dates: Thursday & Friday, May 7–8
Starting bid
Option 3: The "Grand Finale" Double-Feature
Dates: Saturday, May 9 (Matinee & Evening)
Starting bid
Own a Piece of Inglemoor History: The Official "Burn Book" Poster From Mean Girls 2024
The Description:
"Get in, loser—we’re going bidding!"
This isn't just a poster; it’s a piece of Inglemoor production history. Straight from the lobby of the 2024 hit production of Mean Girls, this iconic "Burn Book" poster served as the backdrop for hundreds of opening-night photos and fan memories.
Why it’s a must-have:
The Details:
Starting bid
🎲 The "She Kills Monsters" Ultimate Game Night Basket
Level up your next gathering with this expertly curated collection of tabletop hits!
Inspired by the adventurous spirit of She Kills Monsters, this "Ultimate Basket" from the award-winning Zulu's Board Game Cafe in Bothell has everything you need for an epic game night. From high-stakes strategy to lighthearted family fun, there is something here for every type of player.
What’s Inside Your Treasure Chest:
About the Donor:
Located in the heart of Bothell, Zulu's Board Game Cafe is more than just a shop—it’s a community hub for gamers, featuring a full-service restaurant, craft beer, and thousands of games to play.
Value: $100
Donated by: Zulu's Board Game Cafe
Starting bid
🎲 The "Ultimate Generation Gap" Family Game Night Bundle
Bridge the age gap and bring on the laughs with this all-inclusive party package!
Tired of the "screen time" struggle? This curated collection is designed to get the whole family—from Gen Z to Boomers—around the table for an unforgettable evening of competitive fun and classic snacks.
The Main Events (The Games):
The "Concession Stand" (The Snacks):
No game night is complete without the theater-style essentials:
Perfect For: Birthday gifts, rainy PNW weekends, or a thoughtful housewarming present.
Value: $85
Donated by: Laura Staneff
Starting bid
🎭 Support the Spotlight: Direct Donation to Inglemoor Theater
Didn’t find the perfect auction item? You can still be the hero of our story!
https://donations-for-ongoing-programs.cheddarup.com
At Inglemoor Theater, we believe that every student deserves a place to belong, create, and shine. While our auctions are a fun way to support us, a direct donation is the most powerful way to ensure our program continues to thrive. 100% of your tax-deductible gift goes directly toward the "magic" behind the curtain.
Where Your Support Goes:
How to Give:
Simply scan the QR code on your table (or click the link below) to make a secure donation. Whether it’s $10 or $1,000, your contribution makes you a vital part of the Inglemoor Theater family.
"No act of kindness is too small. The gift of theater lasts a lifetime."
Starting bid
☕ Modern Zen: Handcrafted Porcelain Tea Set by Martina Thies
A masterclass in geometric elegance from a world-renowned German ceramicist.
Elevate your tea ritual with this exquisite, 13-piece handcrafted porcelain set by celebrated artist Martina Thies. Operating out of her acclaimed Atelier Thies in Germany, Martina is known for her "architectural" approach to ceramics—blending sharp, modern lines with the delicate, translucent beauty of high-fired porcelain.
The Collector’s Set Includes:
About the Artist:
Martina Thies is a titan of the European contemporary ceramics scene. Her work is defined by a "clear formal language," stripping away the unnecessary to reveal the raw beauty of the material. Owning a Thies original is more than owning a dish; it is owning a piece of functional sculpture featured in galleries across Germany.
Value: $350
Donated by: Staneff Family
Starting bid
⚽ Rave Green VIP: 3 Club Seat Tickets to a 2026 Sounders Match
Experience the roar of the crowd from the best seats in the house!
Join the legacy of the Seattle Sounders FC with three premium Club Seat tickets to a home match during the historic 2026 season at Lumen Field. This is more than just a game; it’s an elevated matchday experience that puts you right in the heart of the action with the comfort of world-class amenities.
The Club Level Advantage:
The Details:
Value: $300
Donated by: Erick Slabaugh
Starting bid
🏆 Seahawks Championship Legacy: Super Bowl LX & Division Champs Bundle
Own the official gear from the Seahawks’ historic 2026 world championship victory!
Relive the magic of an unforgettable season with this ultimate collector’s bundle. This set features the official "Locker Room" apparel and accessories worn and celebrated by the team during their dominant run through the 2025 NFC West Division and their Super Bowl LX victory in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Your Championship Haul Includes:
The Details:
Value: $225
Donated by: Seattle Seahawks and Chris Dodd
Starting bid
🎸 Acoustic Excellence: Mitchell Motion D150 Dreadnought Guitar
Start your musical journey with an instrument designed for growth and professional tone.
The Mitchell Motion D150 is more than just a beginner guitar; it is a full-size dreadnought built with the refined craftsmanship typically expected from high-end instruments. Whether you are a first-time player or a seasoned musician looking for a reliable "knock around" guitar for the beach or small gatherings, the D150 delivers a balanced, expressive voice that rewards every strum.
Guitar Center +3
Key Features:
Value: $199
Color: Natural
Donated by: Guitar Center
Starting bid
🏈 The Ultimate "12" Experience: 4 Seahawks Preseason Tickets & Sideline Passes
Get closer to the action than ever before with exclusive field-level access!
Experience the electric atmosphere of Lumen Field as the World Champion Seattle Seahawks prepare for their 2026 title defense. This isn't just a day in the stands; it's a front-row seat to the future of the franchise. Watch as rising stars and veteran leaders take the field for a pre-game warm-up right in front of you.
Your VIP Gameday Includes:
Important Details:
Value: $800-1,000 (Priceless for the access!)
Donated by: Seattle Seahawks
Starting bid
👒 The "Kindred Spirits" Avonlea Picnic & Ice Cream Social
Step into the whimsical world of Green Gables with this beautifully curated, one-of-a-kind tribute to a literary classic.
Inspired by the timeless friendship of Anne Shirley and Diana Barry, this "Avonlea Picnic" basket captures the heart of Inglemoor Theater’s recent production. Whether you are a lifelong fan of L.M. Montgomery or a supporter of local student arts, this collection is a "bosom friend" for any home.
Exclusive Memorabilia:
The "Avonlea Picnic" Spread:
Indulge in a tea-time fit for a celebration at the Barrys' house:
The Details:
Value: $165
Donated by: Inglemoor Theater Company
Starting bid
🐉 The "Great Mage Steve" Adventure Kit: She Kills Monsters Commemorative Basket
Step back into the world of New Landia with the ultimate tribute to Inglemoor Theater’s epic Fall production!
Whether you were in the front row or on the stage, this "Adventure Kit" captures the heart, humor, and 90s-nostalgia of She Kills Monsters. Curated specifically for fans of the show, this basket is packed with exclusive memorabilia and the "essential" supplies needed for any successful D&D campaign (or late-night rehearsal).
Your Quest Loot Includes:
The Details:
Value: $125 (Priceless for the memories!)
Donated by: Inglemoor Theater Company
Starting bid
This auction package offers a comprehensive aesthetic rejuvenation from
Amber Melland Wilson
, combining professional-grade skincare with a precision injectable treatment.
The Glow & Refresh Package
Experience the "gold standard" in skin health and age-defying results with this curated duo of medical-grade products and expert services.
Good for 12 months from purchase
About the Provider:
Amber Melland Wilson
operates Balance Medical Aesthetics in Bothell WA. As a women-owned medical clinic, Balance specializes in high-end aesthetic procedures including RHA dermal fillers, microneedling, and wellness injections, ensuring a relaxing and professional experience
Value: $560
Donated by: Amber Melland Wilson
Starting bid
Current bid
Give your teen the gift of confidence and safety behind the wheel with this comprehensive driving course valued at $650 from Xcelerate Driving School - a small, family-owned, and passionate local business.
At our school, learning to drive isn’t just a class — it’s an experience designed to make your student excited to attend and empowered to succeed.
Why This Course Stands Out:
Your teen will gain more than driving skills — they’ll gain confidence, responsibility, and lifelong knowledge!
Donated by Xcelerate driving school
Give your teen the gift of confidence and safety behind the wheel with this comprehensive driving course valued at $650 from Xcelerate Driving School - a small, family-owned, and passionate local business.
Starting bid
Tired of the "What do you want for dinner?" debate? Let fate decide! This high-value, interactive basket features a "Dinner Decision" Die and over $330 in gift cards. From the trendy Mediterranean flavors of Sabine to family pizza night at Pagliacci, you’re covered for every meal from sunrise to late-night cravings.
What’s Included ($330+ Total Value):
The Details:
Value: $330
Donated by: Smith Family and Inglemoor Theater Boosters
Starting bid
Description:
Give your smile the "Soleil Shine" with this $1,500 certificate toward orthodontic treatment! Whether you are considering traditional braces or Invisalign, Dr. Soleil Roberts and her dedicated team provide top-tier care in a fun, welcoming environment.
Dr. Soleil is a highly trained specialist and an Affiliate Professor at the University of Washington, recognized as an Invisalign Platinum Plus Provider. Her practice utilizes state-of-the-art digital technology, meaning no "goopy" impressions and high technical accuracy for every patient.
Certificate Highlights:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!