InGodsHands Foundation Basketball Camp

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About this event
Join us for the In Gods Hands 2026 Basketball Camp on 06/06/26, where young athletes can build skills, confidence, and character in an energetic and uplifting environment! More than just a camp, this experience also helps shine a light on the importance of awareness around Cardiac Arrest and Anoxic Brain Injury, bringing community, education, and purpose together on and off the court. Sign up today and be part of something meaningful!
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