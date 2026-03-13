InGodsHands Foundation Golf Outing (2026)

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About this event
Golf Fundraiser for In God’s Hands, Saturday, August 8th. 10 am shotgun start, box lunch included, please let us know if any food allergies or preferences. The last day to sign up is Saturday, August 8, 2026
Support the IGH Golf Outing and put your brand in front of a purpose-driven audience. Each sponsor will receive branded signage on an assigned hole, providing meaningful visibility while showing support for our mission. Don’t hesitate—become a sponsor today and help us make an impact.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!