In Gods Hands

Hosted by

In Gods Hands

About this event

InGodsHands Foundation Golf Outing (2026)

3550 Green Rd

Highland Hills, OH 44122, USA

Purchase Golf Participant Ticket
$125

Golf Fundraiser for In God’s Hands, Saturday, August 8th. 10 am shotgun start, box lunch included, please let us know if any food allergies or preferences. The last day to sign up is Saturday, August 8, 2026

Group Ticket
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Group participants will receive an IGH gift bag.
Sponsorship
$200

Support the IGH Golf Outing and put your brand in front of a purpose-driven audience. Each sponsor will receive branded signage on an assigned hole, providing meaningful visibility while showing support for our mission. Don’t hesitate—become a sponsor today and help us make an impact.

Add a donation for In Gods Hands

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!