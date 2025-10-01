Tallahassee State College
INIE Membership
Nonprofit Organization Membership
$250
Benefits include:
All INIE programming, networking events, and sector-wide initiatives
Discounted rates on grant services, consulting, and event space at TSC
Member-only access to Instrumentl grant software + support
Resource guides and templates (HR, AI, startup tools, and more)
One-on-one consulting with INIE’s leadership team
Advocacy and visibility through the State of the Sector Report and Nonprofit Impact Summit
50% discount on TSC professional credentialing courses (project management, change management, Excel, QuickBooks, CPR, and more)
Individual Membership
$150
Benefits include:
All core INIE member benefits (networking events, consulting, resource guides, templates, advocacy updates, etc.)
Opportunities to volunteer, mentor, and engage directly with nonprofit leaders
Invitations to participate in professional and community training
Access to member-only resources and events to stay connected with the sector
15% discount on TSC professional credentialing courses (project management, change management, Excel, QuickBooks, CPR, and more)
Business Collaborator Membership
$200
Benefits include:
Core INIE member benefits (programming, networking, consulting, resources, discounted event space, etc.)
Exclusive opportunities to connect with nonprofit leaders through events, board mixers, and advisory groups
Visibility as a trusted partner to the Big Bend nonprofit sector
Invitations to collaborate on programs, sponsorships, and services that support nonprofit excellence
15% discount on TSC professional credentialing courses (project management, change management, Excel, QuickBooks, CPR, and more)
