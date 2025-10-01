INIE Membership

Nonprofit Organization Membership
$250

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate

Benefits include: 

  • All INIE programming, networking events, and sector-wide initiatives 
  • Discounted rates on grant services, consulting, and event space at TSC 
  • Member-only access to Instrumentl grant software + support 
  • Resource guides and templates (HR, AI, startup tools, and more) 
  • One-on-one consulting with INIE’s leadership team 
  • Advocacy and visibility through the State of the Sector Report and Nonprofit Impact Summit 
  • 50% discount on TSC professional credentialing courses (project management, change management, Excel, QuickBooks, CPR, and more)
Individual Membership
$150

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate

Benefits include: 

  • All core INIE member benefits (networking events, consulting, resource guides, templates, advocacy updates, etc.) 
  • Opportunities to volunteer, mentor, and engage directly with nonprofit leaders 
  • Invitations to participate in professional and community training 
  • Access to member-only resources and events to stay connected with the sector 
  • 15% discount on TSC professional credentialing courses (project management, change management, Excel, QuickBooks, CPR, and more)
Business Collaborator Membership
$200

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate

Benefits include: 

  • Core INIE member benefits (programming, networking, consulting, resources, discounted event space, etc.) 
  • Exclusive opportunities to connect with nonprofit leaders through events, board mixers, and advisory groups 
  • Visibility as a trusted partner to the Big Bend nonprofit sector 
  • Invitations to collaborate on programs, sponsorships, and services that support nonprofit excellence 
  • 15% discount on TSC professional credentialing courses (project management, change management, Excel, QuickBooks, CPR, and more)

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing