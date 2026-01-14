Join us for the Initial Management of the Burn Patient: What's Hot, What's Not in Burns virtual Patroller Workshop February 26th 7pm-9pm.





Zoom link will be in the email confirming your registration.





Thank you for supporting the Bear Creek EMS Program, a 100% volunteer run EMS Institution accredited by the Pa Bureau of EMS. Our Program was created by Patrollers for Patrollers. Without your support we cannot continue to provide these Patroller Workshops.