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Bear Creek EMS Program

About this event

Initial Management of the Burn Patient: What's Hot, What's Not in Burns

General Admission
Free

Join us for the Initial Management of the Burn Patient: What's Hot, What's Not in Burns virtual Patroller Workshop February 26th 7pm-9pm.


Zoom link will be in the email confirming your registration.


Thank you for supporting the Bear Creek EMS Program, a 100% volunteer run EMS Institution accredited by the Pa Bureau of EMS. Our Program was created by Patrollers for Patrollers. Without your support we cannot continue to provide these Patroller Workshops.

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