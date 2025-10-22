FOR SPONSORS: New Member Pins, Fees and Dues

Ruby Pin item
Ruby Pin
$29

Membership badge is in the shape of a triangle. A synthetic ruby stone is at each of the 3 points of the triangle. A Carnation and Crossed Keys are in the center.

Sapphire Pin item
Sapphire Pin
$29

Membership badge is in the shape of a triangle. A synthetic saphire stone is at each of the 3 points of the triangle. A Carnation and Crossed Keys are in the center.

Cubic Zirconia Pin item
Cubic Zirconia Pin
$39

Membership badge is in the shape of a triangle. A Cubic Zirconia stone is at each of the 3 points of the triangle. A Carnation and Crossed Keys are in the center.

Pearl Pin item
Pearl Pin
$39

Membership badge is in the shape of a triangle. A genuine pearl stone is at each of the 3 points of the triangle. A Carnation and Crossed Keys are in the center.

Initiation Fees
$20

Optional: payment of new member fees

2025-26 Dues
$34

Optional: pay 2025-2026 dues

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing