Ink for Underdogs!

Secure your 40 minute tattoo appointment for Ink for the Underdogs at Body of Art Tattoos in Dayton, KY on Saturday, April 11, 2026 from 9AM to 9PM.





This ticket reserves:





• One 40 minute time slot

• Choice of 1 of 8 to 10 exclusive flash designs

• $100 flat rate tattoo

• Direct support of Cleo’s Legacy rescue efforts





Once your ticket is purchased, we will send you your official appointment time slot.





Flash designs are pre selected for this event and cannot be altered. All slots must be purchased in advance. Walk ins are not guaranteed.





Spots are extremely limited. Once they are gone, they are gone.





Adoptable dogs will be onsite along with snacks and community vibes. Come get inked and help save lives at the same time.





🧡 Adoption fees waived for veterans, first responders, & law enforcement.





🔗 cleoslegacy.org

Boatattoo.com





Want to make your purchase mean even more? You’ll now have the option to add $10, $25, $50 or any amount to directly support the rescue dogs in our care.





Every extra dollar helps cover medical bills, training, food, and second chances.





Small add on. Massive impact. 🐾







