Hosted by

Inkom Revitalization Commission INC

About this event

Inkom 4th of July Celebration Vendor Registration

Inkom

ID, USA

Artisan/Retail Vendor- 1 Day
$50

One-day outdoor vendor space for handmade goods, crafts, retail, or merchandise.

Artisan/Retail- 4 day Discounted
$160

Discounted full-event vendor space for July 1–4.

Cottage Food Vendor- 1 Day
$60

One-day space for Idaho-compliant cottage food vendors.

Cottage Food Vendor- 4 Day Discounted
$200

Discounted full-event cottage food vendor space for July 1–4.

Food Truck/Ready-to-Eat Vendor — 1 Day
$150

One-day food truck or ready-to-eat food vendor space. Health permit required.

Food Truck/Ready-to-Eat Vendor — 4 Day Discounted
$550

Discounted full-event food truck/ready-to-eat vendor space for July 1–4. Health permit required.

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