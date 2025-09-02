Inland Caregiver Resource Center's Ruby Gala Silent Auction

Painting by Francisco Alonzo Martinez.

Est Value: 300-500

Est:38 H X 50

Born in the Palo Verde neighborhood of Los Angeles on Aug. 9, 1924. His parents, both Mexican immigrants, worked as migrant farmworkers. In 1976, Martinez was one of five California artists commissioned to paint a mural for the Smithsonian Institution for the nation's Bicentennial celebration. He traveled to Washington to complete his portion of the canvas, which depicted the early years of the pueblo of Los Angeles.

His murals and easel paintings often focused thematically on regional history as well as pre-Hispanic and Mexican American history.

The onset of Parkinson's disease eventually meant Martinez could no longer hold a brush without shaking. But he refused to let the disease overcome him — he continued to sketch almost until the day he died, keeping charcoals and a sketchbook at his bedside.