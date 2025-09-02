Inland Caregiver Resource Center's Ruby Gala Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Bid for this wonderful Culinary experience dinner package From Europa Village in Temecula, CA !
Internationally inspired, this club will take you on a guided tour through several parts of Europe without leaving your kitchen. Enjoy a seasonal, curated collection of culinary discoveries with premium quality olive oils, culinary delicacies, and unique handpicked utensils. Paired with Vienza At Europa Village wine to complete this Date Night in a Box.
est. value - $135
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Escape the busy city and enjoy the serene beauty of the award winning luxurious South Coast Winery. Enjoy the only vineyard in Temecula that comes with its own resort and spa. Additionally, enjoy this beautiful Wine basket complete with 2 wine glasses, 2 wine bottles, and basil infused olive oil!
Est Value: $745
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Painting by: Hisashi Otsuka
Est Value: $300
Est: 52 H X 40 L
Like the samurai depicted in many of his intricately beautiful paintings on fabric, Hisashi Otsuka is an artist of remarkable dedication. Schooled in Zen and the martial arts, he has lived and worked by the warrior’s code of discipline and duty. Rooted in Japanese tradition, yet adventurous in nature, Otsuka is known throughout the world for his boldness of color and a unique style like none other. Otsuka’s artwork is a powerful balance of ancient Eastern techniques and modern Western ideas. Otsuka's time-honored poets and warriors, kabuki figures, ukiyo-e women, and elegant calligraphy are steeped in the classical past. Yet in color and composition, his work achieves a vigorous, contemporary context. Monumental in scope and meticulous in detail, it offers an aesthetic of heroic and subtle impact. Otsuka’s brilliant neo-deco style introduced a dramatic new movement in the world of art. All Otsuka compositions have evolved to a decorative elegance, and a cross-cultural excellence that not only appeals to East and West artistically, but also brings them together in understanding. Otsuka’s international prominence has made him a truly dominant force on the world art scene. To Otsuka, life and art create each other: he, the master warrior, wielding his brush like a sword.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This 1-hr Photo Session includes:
Est Value: $500
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Painting by Francisco Alonzo Martinez.
Est Value: 300-500
Est:38 H X 50
Born in the Palo Verde neighborhood of Los Angeles on Aug. 9, 1924. His parents, both Mexican immigrants, worked as migrant farmworkers. In 1976, Martinez was one of five California artists commissioned to paint a mural for the Smithsonian Institution for the nation's Bicentennial celebration. He traveled to Washington to complete his portion of the canvas, which depicted the early years of the pueblo of Los Angeles.
His murals and easel paintings often focused thematically on regional history as well as pre-Hispanic and Mexican American history.
The onset of Parkinson's disease eventually meant Martinez could no longer hold a brush without shaking. But he refused to let the disease overcome him — he continued to sketch almost until the day he died, keeping charcoals and a sketchbook at his bedside.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Est :26.5 H X 32 L
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Perfect for a date night, girls day, or as a gift is this marvelous wine tasting certificate for 2 at the Beautiful Europa Village. Take home this amazing wine basket complete with 2 Europa Village Wine Bottles, 4-pouch wine carrying tote, and gift certificate for 2.
Estimated value: $200+
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy this beautiful basket of 2 wine bottles and 2 wine glasses.
est value:$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Relax and unwind while you enjoy a multi-step skincare treatment that uses pressurized oxygen to infuse the skin with a hydrating and brightening solution.
Est Value: $120+
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy this beautiful basket of 3 wine bottles and 2 wine glasses.
est value:$60
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Est: 39 H X 50 L
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Includes:
Est Value.125
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Includes:
105
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Spend some time with our mayor of Riverside!!
Est Value: $100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Includes:
Wine
Target gift card and more!
Est Value: $150
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing