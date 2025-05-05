Inland Empire Labor Council 2025 COPE Gala: The Golden Age of Labor

2 tables - 16 tickets, preferred seating & cocktail hour admission
Sponsor Gift
Special recognition during the program
Full page ad in printed program
Logo featured in on-screen event slideshow
Logo featured on program banner (step-and-repeat)
2 tables - 16 tickets, preferred seating & cocktail hour admission
Sponsor Gift
Special recognition during the program
Full page ad in printed program
Logo featured in on-screen event slideshow
Logo featured on program banner (step-and-repeat)
Unionist Sponsor
$15,000
1 table - 8 tickets, preferred seating, 4 cocktail hour tickets
Sponsor Gift
Special recognition during the program
Full page ad in printed program
Logo featured in on-screen event slideshow
1 table - 8 tickets, preferred seating, 4 cocktail hour tickets
Sponsor Gift
Special recognition during the program
Full page ad in printed program
Logo featured in on-screen event slideshow
Rising Sponsor
$10,000
1/2 a table - 4 tickets - 2 cocktail hour tickets - Sponsor Gift
Half Page ad in printed program - Special Mention in on-screen event slideshow
1/2 a table - 4 tickets - 2 cocktail hour tickets - Sponsor Gift
Half Page ad in printed program - Special Mention in on-screen event slideshow
Champion Sponsor
$5,000
2 tickets to the Gala - Sponsor Gift
Business Card ad in printed program - Special Mention in on-screen event slideshow
2 tickets to the Gala - Sponsor Gift
Business Card ad in printed program - Special Mention in on-screen event slideshow
Table - 8 tickets
$2,400
1 table - 8 tickets to the Gala
1 table - 8 tickets to the Gala
Individual Dinner Ticket
$300
Individual dinner ticket to the Gala
Individual dinner ticket to the Gala
Full Page Ad
$2,000
Full page ad in printed program.
Email ad by Friday, October 22nd to [email protected]
Full page ad in printed program.
Email ad by Friday, October 22nd to [email protected]
Half Page Ad
$1,000
Half page ad in printed program.
Email ad by Friday, October 22nd to [email protected]
Half page ad in printed program.
Email ad by Friday, October 22nd to [email protected]
Business Card Ad
$500
Business card page ad in printed program.
Email ad by Friday, October 22nd to [email protected]
Business card page ad in printed program.
Email ad by Friday, October 22nd to [email protected]
Individual Cocktail Hour Ticket
$150
Individual cocktail hour ticket. 5:00pm-6:00pm Does not include admission to Gala Dinner
Individual cocktail hour ticket. 5:00pm-6:00pm Does not include admission to Gala Dinner