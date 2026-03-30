Inner G Dance Booster Club

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Inner G Dance Booster Club

About this shop

Inner G Dance Booster Recital Shop

Recital Flower Bouquets- Order Deadline May 6th item
Recital Flower Bouquets- Order Deadline May 6th
$20

Fresh, handmade, flower bouquets (roses, carnations, baby's breath mix).

Brown- Large Hair Kit item
Brown- Large Hair Kit
$20

Fully stocked with all of your hair supplies needed for recital! Includes bobby pins, U-shaped hair pins, hair ties, hair nets and more.

Black- Large Hair Kit item
Black- Large Hair Kit
$20

Fully stocked with all of your hair supplies needed for recital! Includes bobby pins, U-shaped hair pins, hair ties, hair nets and more.

Blonde- Large Hair Kit item
Blonde- Large Hair Kit
$20

Fully stocked with all of your hair supplies needed for recital! Includes bobby pins, U-shaped hair pins, hair ties, hair nets and more.

Black- Small Hair Kit item
Black- Small Hair Kit
$7

Stocked with bobby and U-shaped hair pins needed for recital!


Brown- Small Hair Kit item
Brown- Small Hair Kit
$7

Stocked with bobby and U-shaped hair pins needed for recital!


Blonde- Small Hair Kit item
Blonde- Small Hair Kit
$7

Stocked with bobby and U-shaped hair pins needed for recital!


Raffle Basket Ticket item
Raffle Basket Ticket
$5

$5 per ticket. Tickets can be picked up at the concession stand during dress rehearsal or before each recital show.

Raffle Basket 10 Ticket Bundle item
Raffle Basket 10 Ticket Bundle
$40

10 ticket bundle for $40 (save $10). Tickets can be picked up at the concession stand during dress rehearsal or before each recital show.

Masters Road Chick Fil A Sandwich Meal- May 2 item
Masters Road Chick Fil A Sandwich Meal- May 2
$12

Meal includes a sandwich, chips, bottle of water, and a cookie. Order deadline- APRIL 30TH!! Meal delivery 3:15-3:30.

Masters Road Chick Fil A Nugget Meal- May 2 item
Masters Road Chick Fil A Nugget Meal- May 2
$12

Meal includes, 8 count nuggets, chips, cookie, and a bottle of water. Order deadline- APRIL 30TH!! Meal delivery 3:15-3:30.

Dress Rehearsal Chick Fil A Sandwich Meal- May 16 item
Dress Rehearsal Chick Fil A Sandwich Meal- May 16
$12

Meal includes a sandwich, chips, bottle of water, and a cookie. Order deadline- MAY 14TH!! Meal pick up at concession stand 11:00-11:30.

Dress Rehearsal Chick Fil A Nugget Meal- May 16 item
Dress Rehearsal Chick Fil A Nugget Meal- May 16
$12

Meal includes, 8 count nuggets, chips, cookie, and a bottle of water. Order deadline- MAY 14TH!! Meal pick up at concession stand 11:00-11:30.

Pepperoni Pizza Recital Meal- May 17 item
Pepperoni Pizza Recital Meal- May 17
$10

Meal includes two slices, chips, bottle of water, and a cookie. Order deadline- MAY 14TH!! Meal pick up at concession stand 3:30-4:00.

Cheese Pizza Recital Meal- May 17 item
Cheese Pizza Recital Meal- May 17
$10

Meal includes two slices, chips, bottle of water, and a cookie. Order deadline- MAY 14TH!! Meal pick up at concession stand 3:30-4:00.

Large Pepperoni Pizza- Recital May 17 item
Large Pepperoni Pizza- Recital May 17
$15

One full large pepperoni pizza. Order deadline- MAY 14TH!! Meal pick up at concession stand 3:30-4:00.

Large Cheese Pizza- Recital May 17 item
Large Cheese Pizza- Recital May 17
$15

One full large cheese pizza. Order deadline- MAY 14TH!! Meal pick up at concession stand 3:30-4:00.

Studio G Yard Sign item
Studio G Yard Sign
$20
Studio G Car Decal item
Studio G Car Decal
$15
Studio G Large Plushie item
Studio G Large Plushie
$30

Large plushie with customized Studio G shirt. Height is 13 inch or more.

Studio G Small Plushie item
Studio G Small Plushie
$15

Small plushie with customized Studio G shirt. Height is 12 inches or less.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!