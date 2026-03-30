Inner G Dance Booster Recital Shop

About this shop
Fresh, handmade, flower bouquets (roses, carnations, baby's breath mix).
Fully stocked with all of your hair supplies needed for recital! Includes bobby pins, U-shaped hair pins, hair ties, hair nets and more.
Fully stocked with all of your hair supplies needed for recital! Includes bobby pins, U-shaped hair pins, hair ties, hair nets and more.
Fully stocked with all of your hair supplies needed for recital! Includes bobby pins, U-shaped hair pins, hair ties, hair nets and more.
Stocked with bobby and U-shaped hair pins needed for recital!
Stocked with bobby and U-shaped hair pins needed for recital!
Stocked with bobby and U-shaped hair pins needed for recital!
$5 per ticket. Tickets can be picked up at the concession stand during dress rehearsal or before each recital show.
10 ticket bundle for $40 (save $10). Tickets can be picked up at the concession stand during dress rehearsal or before each recital show.
Meal includes a sandwich, chips, bottle of water, and a cookie. Order deadline- APRIL 30TH!! Meal delivery 3:15-3:30.
Meal includes, 8 count nuggets, chips, cookie, and a bottle of water. Order deadline- APRIL 30TH!! Meal delivery 3:15-3:30.
Meal includes a sandwich, chips, bottle of water, and a cookie. Order deadline- MAY 14TH!! Meal pick up at concession stand 11:00-11:30.
Meal includes, 8 count nuggets, chips, cookie, and a bottle of water. Order deadline- MAY 14TH!! Meal pick up at concession stand 11:00-11:30.
Meal includes two slices, chips, bottle of water, and a cookie. Order deadline- MAY 14TH!! Meal pick up at concession stand 3:30-4:00.
Meal includes two slices, chips, bottle of water, and a cookie. Order deadline- MAY 14TH!! Meal pick up at concession stand 3:30-4:00.
One full large pepperoni pizza. Order deadline- MAY 14TH!! Meal pick up at concession stand 3:30-4:00.
One full large cheese pizza. Order deadline- MAY 14TH!! Meal pick up at concession stand 3:30-4:00.
Large plushie with customized Studio G shirt. Height is 13 inch or more.
Small plushie with customized Studio G shirt. Height is 12 inches or less.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!