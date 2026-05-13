Inner Journey of Hope Retreat with Jasmine Loney

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About this event
Hope begins with trusting that our actions matter, even when we cannot see their impact or outcome. In a time when hopelessness can feel overwhelming, this reflection invites us to consider how taking a “leap of faith” can help sustain and guide us. Join us on June 14th to explore these questions together through body, mind, and spirit, and discover the message you most need to hear.
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