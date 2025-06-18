Cub Scout Pack 180
Innerspace Cavern Tour and Class
4200 S I-35 Frontage Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626, USA
Adult
$15.70
Cave tour (no charge for class)
Scout Cave Only
$10
Cave tour only starting at 1:00PM. Also includes other non-scout siblings.
Boy Scout Cave + Class
$25
Geology Merit Badge Class starting at 10:00 AM and Cave Tour to follow.
Cub Scout Cave + Class
$15
Geology class with Boy Scouts starting at 10:00AM and Cave Tour to follow. Includes cub scouts and non-scout siblings.
