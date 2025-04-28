Innova Prep EPIC Universe 2026 Trip

Family Deposit item
Family Deposit
$100

Every family should deposit $100 for their room.

Single Student Deposit item
Single Student Deposit
$50

This is the deposit for a single student traveling without a parent.

Double Room Payments for 2 people only. item
Double Room Payments for 2 people only.
$306

You will make 5 equal payments (Aug, Sept, Oct, Nov, and Dec the first of the month each month) of $306 each plus a $100 deposit (due May 15th). Total $1630.

Triple Occupancy Payments- For 3 People in 1 Room item
Triple Occupancy Payments- For 3 People in 1 Room
$370

You will make 5 equal payments (Aug, Sept, Oct, Nov, and Dec the first of the month each month) of $370 each plus a $100 deposit (due May 15th). Total $1950

Quadruple Occupancy- 4 people in one room item
Quadruple Occupancy- 4 people in one room
$440

You will make 5 equal payments (Aug, Sept, Oct, Nov, and Dec the first of the month each month) of $440 each plus a $100 deposit (due May 15th). Total $2300.

Family of 5 item
Family of 5
$530

You will make 5 equal payments (Aug, Sept, Oct, Nov, and Dec the first of the month each month) of $530 each plus a $100 deposit (due May 15th). Total $2750.

Family of 6 item
Family of 6
$598

You will make 5 equal payments (Aug, Sept, Oct, Nov, and Dec the first of the month each month) of $598 each plus a $100 deposit (due May 15th). Total $3090.

Single Student going without parent monthly payment item
Single Student going without parent monthly payment
$105

You will make 5 equal payments (Aug, Sept, Oct, Nov, and Dec the first of the month each month) of $105 each plus a $50 deposit (due May 15th). Total $575.

