Innova Prep EPIC Universe 2026 Trip

Every family should deposit $100 for their room.
This is the deposit for a single student traveling without a parent.
You will make 5 equal payments (Aug, Sept, Oct, Nov, and Dec the first of the month each month) of $306 each plus a $100 deposit (due May 15th). Total $1630.
You will make 5 equal payments (Aug, Sept, Oct, Nov, and Dec the first of the month each month) of $370 each plus a $100 deposit (due May 15th). Total $1950
You will make 5 equal payments (Aug, Sept, Oct, Nov, and Dec the first of the month each month) of $440 each plus a $100 deposit (due May 15th). Total $2300.
You will make 5 equal payments (Aug, Sept, Oct, Nov, and Dec the first of the month each month) of $530 each plus a $100 deposit (due May 15th). Total $2750.
You will make 5 equal payments (Aug, Sept, Oct, Nov, and Dec the first of the month each month) of $598 each plus a $100 deposit (due May 15th). Total $3090.
You will make 5 equal payments (Aug, Sept, Oct, Nov, and Dec the first of the month each month) of $105 each plus a $50 deposit (due May 15th). Total $575.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing