Innovate - Inspire - Impact | KTEC Gala Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
Starting bid
Get your six front row KTEC graduation seats reserved and sit in style and watch your graduate on one of the biggest days in their life.
Starting bid
🎷🍷Enjoy a soulful summer day in Kenosha with four general‑admission tickets to the beloved Harbor Park Jazz, Rhythm & Blues Festival—a community favorite known for its smooth sounds, lakefront breeze, and unforgettable atmosphere.
This package also includes festival wine and beer glasses, perfect for sipping your favorite beverages as you relax by the harbor and take in world‑class performances. It’s an ideal outing for friends, couples, or anyone who loves great music and great vibes.
A wonderful way to celebrate local culture while supporting KTEC’s mission.
Starting bid
Bring the flavor of Lucci’s Grandview home (after a vist or 2, using the !!12 free drink cards!!) with this festive margarita‑themed basket, perfect for your next gathering. Enjoy two premium bottles of Jose Cuervo tequila, paired with classic chips and salsa for the ideal starter. The set includes colorful serving bowls, refreshing margarita mix, and a full set of plastic margarita cups, tray, and festive straws to complete the experience. Whether you’re hosting friends or treating yourself to a relaxing evening, this basket delivers everything you need for a vibrant, restaurant‑style margarita night.
Starting bid
Celebrate the Class of 2026 in style with this exclusive senior‑themed spirit basket — the perfect way for any soon‑to‑be graduate to show off their pride all year long. Packed with premium apparel and accessories, this bundle keeps your senior cozy, confident, and ready to take on their milestone year.
This basket includes:
Whether it’s for pep rallies, senior pictures, or everyday school pride, this basket is a must‑have for any 2026 graduate. A perfect gift for students or proud families gearing up for the big year ahead.
A great way to celebrate achievement — and support KTEC at the same time.
Starting bid
Treat yourself — or someone special — to the joy of planning a dream getaway with this beautifully presented Gift of Travel Includes:
Starting bid
Bring balance, strength, and serenity into your life with this One‑Month Yoga Package for Two from YOGArithm Studios. Perfect for couples, friends, or anyone looking to deepen their wellness journey, this package offers access to up to 10 classes per week led by experienced instructors who blend movement, mindfulness, and community.
Whether you’re a seasoned yogi or brand‑new to the mat, YOGArithm provides a welcoming environment designed to support every body and every level. This is a beautiful opportunity to reset, reconnect, and invest in your well‑being.
Includes:
Notes:
Some classes are subject to studio availability.
Food and beverages are not included.
Gift certificate expires 12/1/2026.
A meaningful, wellness‑centered auction item that encourages restoration and self‑care — while supporting KTEC’s mission to uplift and inspire
Starting bid
Bring balance, strength, and serenity into your life with this One‑Month Yoga Package for Two from YOGArithm Studios. Perfect for couples, friends, or anyone looking to deepen their wellness journey, this package offers access to up to 10 classes per week led by experienced instructors who blend movement, mindfulness, and community.
Whether you’re a seasoned yogi or brand‑new to the mat, YOGArithm provides a welcoming environment designed to support every body and every level. This is a beautiful opportunity to reset, reconnect, and invest in your well‑being.
Includes:
Notes:
Some classes are subject to studio availability.
Food and beverages are not included.
Gift certificate expires 12/1/2026.
A meaningful, wellness‑centered auction item that encourages restoration and self‑care — while supporting KTEC’s mission to uplift and inspire
Starting bid
Make cleaning a little brighter with this Pink Stuff Ultimate Cleaning Basket, packed with the internet‑famous “Miracle” products loved for their power, versatility, and signature pink packaging. This bundle includes a full assortment of sprays, pastes, foaming cleaners, and tools designed to tackle everything from kitchens and bathrooms to floors, windows, and tough stains.
Perfect for spring cleaning, new homeowners, college students, or anyone who loves a spotless space, this basket delivers both practicality and fun.
Includes a variety of Pink Stuff favorites such as:
A bright, useful, and high‑value basket that brings a little joy to everyday chores — all while supporting KTEC’s mission to uplift and inspire.
Starting bid
This festive, family‑friendly basket is packed with everything you need for months of delicious, no‑stress meals — including 12 free pizzas generously donated for your enjoyment. Whether it’s a busy weeknight, a family gathering, or a well‑earned treat, this basket delivers convenience and comfort in the tastiest way.
Beautifully wrapped and ready to gift (or keep for yourself!), this bundle is perfect for pizza lovers, families on the go, or anyone who appreciates a warm, easy dinner.
Includes:
A fun, high‑value item that’s sure to spark competitive bidding — and support KTEC’s mission in the process.
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable day at the ballpark with this Kenosha Kingfish Stadium Box Seat Experience. Perfect for families, sports lovers, or anyone who enjoys a summer night under the lights, this package includes four Stadium Box Seats for the 2026 season — plus four official Kingfish hats to complete the game‑day look.
Whether you’re cheering with friends or treating the kids to a night out, this VIP‑style experience offers great views, great energy, and great memories at historic Simmons Field.
Includes:
A fun, high‑value package that brings community spirit and summer excitement to your winning bidder — all while supporting KTEC’s mission.
Starting bid
Unleash your creativity with this charming Alpaca Art Pottery Painting Package — perfect for families, friends, or anyone looking to relax and create something beautiful. This basket includes a $25 gift certificate to Alpaca Art, Kenosha’s beloved paint‑your‑own pottery studio, along with a cheerful display that highlights the fun, colorful experience waiting inside.
With hundreds of pottery pieces to choose from and a welcoming walk‑in studio environment, Alpaca Art offers a joyful, hands‑on activity for all ages. Whether you’re crafting a keepsake, making a gift, or enjoying a creative afternoon, this package promises a memorable experience.
Includes:
A delightful, low‑pressure auction item that encourages imagination and supports KTEC’s mission to uplift and inspire.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a relaxing Lake Geneva escape with this One‑Night Stay at Harbor Shores, beautifully paired with a bottle of Chandon California Brut for the perfect celebratory touch. Enjoy a peaceful mid‑week getaway in a Parkview room, complete with access to the hotel’s indoor and outdoor pools, sauna, and fitness center.
Whether you’re planning a romantic night away, a birthday surprise, or a much‑needed reset, this package blends comfort, charm, and a little sparkle — all just a short drive from home.
Includes:
• One‑night stay at Harbor Shores (Parkview room)
• Valid Sunday–Thursday
• Not valid July/August, holidays, or special event dates
• Advance reservations required
• Bottle of Chandon California Brut
• Access to pools, sauna, and fitness center
A delightful mini‑vacation with a celebratory twist — perfect for creating memories while supporting KTEC’s mission.
Starting bid
Show your KAPA pride with this KAPA Spirit & Tuition Bundle, a fun and meaningful package packed with exclusive apparel, adorable keepsakes, and a $100 KAPA tuition gift certificate. Perfect for students, families, or supporters, this basket blends school spirit with practical value.
From limited‑edition gear to cozy accessories and cute collectibles, this bundle is designed to celebrate the KAPA community in style.
Includes:
Starting bid
Bring home the taste of authentic Bavarian goodness with this Milwaukee Pretzel Company Party Pack. This certificate entitles the winner to 20 freshly baked 5‑oz Bavarian soft pretzels — plus a jar of their signature mustard. Perfect for parties, family gatherings, game nights, or simply treating yourself to Milwaukee’s favorite soft pretzel.
These handcrafted pretzels are known for their chewy texture, rich flavor, and traditional Bavarian style. The winner simply contacts the bakery to arrange pickup and enjoy warm, delicious pretzels straight from the source.
Includes:
A fun, flavorful auction item that’s sure to spark cravings — and bidding — while supporting KTEC’s mission.
Starting bid
Give yourself (or someone you love) the gift of calm, strength, and mindful movement with this Mindful Yoga Class Package, offering three single yoga classes at Mindful Yoga. This welcoming studio focuses on whole‑person well‑being, offering classes that nurture both body and mind.
Whether you're new to yoga or deepening an existing practice, these sessions provide a peaceful space to stretch, breathe, and reconnect. With experienced instructors and a supportive environment, Mindful Yoga is the perfect place to unwind and recharge.
Includes:
A soothing, wellness‑focused auction item that encourages self‑care while supporting KTEC’s mission to uplift and inspire.
Starting bid
Give yourself (or someone you love) the gift of calm, strength, and mindful movement with this Mindful Yoga Class Package, offering three single yoga classes at Mindful Yoga. This welcoming studio focuses on whole‑person well‑being, offering classes that nurture both body and mind.
Whether you're new to yoga or deepening an existing practice, these sessions provide a peaceful space to stretch, breathe, and reconnect. With experienced instructors and a supportive environment, Mindful Yoga is the perfect place to unwind and recharge.
Includes:
A soothing, wellness‑focused auction item that encourages self‑care while supporting KTEC’s mission to uplift and inspire.
Starting bid
Celebrate summer Wisconsin‑style with this Wisconsin State Fair Fun Pack, perfect for families, friends, or anyone who loves the energy, food, and excitement of the Fair. This package includes four general admission tickets, a six‑pack Original Cream Puff voucher, and a Bargain Book voucher packed with discounts on food, rides, and attractions.
Whether you're planning a family outing or a fun day with friends, this bundle delivers everything you need for a memorable visit to the 2026 Wisconsin State Fair.
Includes:
A cheerful, high‑value package that captures the spirit of Wisconsin summer — and supports KTEC’s mission to uplift and inspire.
Starting bid
Enjoy a night out filled with laughter, music, and live entertainment with this Admit‑One Voucher (pack of 4) to the Kenosha Comedy Club, presented in partnership with Happenings Magazine. Redeemable for most comedy or music shows, this flexible pass lets you choose the performance that fits your style — from stand‑up acts to live music nights.
Perfect for date night, a friends’ outing, or simply treating yourself to something fun, this voucher offers an easy, low‑pressure way to enjoy Kenosha’s live entertainment scene.
Includes:
A lively, feel‑good auction item that brings joy, laughter, and community — all while supporting KTEC’s mission to uplift and inspire.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a flavorful adventure with this $100 Milwaukee Food & City Tours Gift Certificate, redeemable toward any of their award‑winning walking or bus food tours. Explore Milwaukee’s most delicious neighborhoods while sampling generous tastings from local eateries, bakeries, and specialty shops.
This flexible certificate can also be used for bus rentals, international travel experiences, or Milwaukee‑themed gift boxes — making it perfect for food lovers, explorers, and anyone who enjoys discovering new flavors.
Includes:
A flavorful, flexible, and fun auction item that invites adventure — all while supporting KTEC’s mission to uplift and inspire.
Starting bid
Enjoy an exciting night of fast‑paced hockey with this Madison Capitols Game Night Experience. This package includes four Tier I tickets — some of the best seats in the arena — plus four Chuck‑A‑Pucks, adding a fun, interactive twist to your game night.
Perfect for families, sports fans, or anyone who loves live entertainment, this package delivers great energy, great seats, and a memorable night out during the 2026–27 season.
Includes:
A lively, high‑value experience that brings excitement and community spirit — all while supporting KTEC’s mission to uplift and inspire.
Starting bid
Enjoy a cozy, handcrafted night in with this Hazel Engraves Old Fashioned Gift Basket, featuring beautifully engraved drinkware and slate coasters paired with ready‑to‑enjoy cocktails and chocolates. This basket blends craftsmanship with comfort — perfect for a date night, a housewarming gift, or a relaxing evening at home.
Each piece is thoughtfully curated to elevate your sipping experience, while the engraved details add a personal, artisanal touch.
Includes:
A warm, inviting basket that mixes craftsmanship, flavor, and a touch of indulgence — all while supporting KTEC’s mission to uplift and inspire.
Starting bid
Bring home the flavors of Italy with this Tenuta’s Italian Gourmet Basket, overflowing with premium ingredients perfect for creating an unforgettable meal. From rich pasta sauce to imported olives, artisanal seasonings, and a beautiful bottle of Montepulciano, this basket delivers everything you need for an authentic Italian dining experience.
Whether you’re planning a cozy dinner, gifting a foodie, or stocking your pantry with high‑quality staples, this basket is a delicious celebration of Italian tradition.
Includes a curated selection such as:
A warm, flavorful, and beautifully presented basket that brings Italy to your table — all while supporting KTEC’s mission to uplift and inspire.
Starting bid
Tend to your babies needs with this charming Handmade baby blanket and burp cloths, beautifully arranged and full of cheerful patterns. This basket includes a variety of reusable burp cloths and a perfect baby blanket —
Crafted with care and designed for durability, these are both eco‑friendly and stylish. From floral prints to plaid patterns and a cozy knitted piece, this set brings warmth, sustainability, and personality to any household.
Includes:
A thoughtful, practical, and eco‑friendly basket that blends charm with everyday usefulness — all while supporting KTEC’s mission to uplift and inspire.
Starting bid
Enjoy the unforgettable flavors of Lili’s Empanadas, crafted with heart, heritage, and incredible skill by KTEC’s very own Ms. Lilly — a beloved staff member known not only for her dedication to students, but also for her legendary empanadas.
This $100 gift certificate lets you savor her authentic, handmade empanadas in all their flaky, savory, perfectly seasoned glory. Whether you’re treating your family, hosting a gathering, or stocking up on your favorites, this is a delicious way to support a local business and celebrate one of KTEC’s shining stars.
Includes:
A heartfelt, flavorful auction item that brings community, culture, and KTEC pride together in the most delicious way.
Starting bid
Enjoy a taste of Kenosha tradition with this Casa Capri Dinner & Chardonnay Basket, featuring a $75 Casa Capri gift certificate paired with a bottle of smooth California Chardonnay. Whether you’re planning a cozy dinner date, celebrating a special moment, or treating yourself to a night off from cooking, this basket blends local flavor with a touch of elegance.
Beautifully wrapped with a vibrant green bow and filled with festive accents, this package is perfect for gifting — or keeping for your own well‑deserved night out.
Includes:
A warm, inviting, and crowd‑pleasing auction item that celebrates local dining while supporting KTEC’s mission to uplift and inspire.
Starting bid
Enjoy five full days of fun, fitness, and family time at the Pleasant Prairie RecPlex — the largest municipal recreation facility in America. Whether you’re diving into the aquatic center, exploring the fitness floor, or enjoying open gym time, these passes offer something for every age and interest. A perfect way to stay active, try new activities, or enjoy a week of wellness together.
This certificate includes five complimentary day passes, courtesy of the Village of Pleasant Prairie RecPlex. Some restrictions may apply; please contact RecPlex Member Services for details.
Starting bid
Step onto the dance floor with confidence and joy! This gift certificate from Fred Astaire Dance Studios – Pleasant Prairie offers one introductory private lesson, perfect for beginners, couples preparing for a special event, or anyone curious about discovering the fun and energy of ballroom and social dance.
Enjoy personalized instruction, a welcoming studio environment, and the chance to explore styles ranging from waltz to salsa. No partner required — just bring your enthusiasm and let the professionals guide you.
Certificate must be redeemed at the Pleasant Prairie studio; some restrictions apply.
💲 Estimated Value
$50
🏁 Suggested Starting Bid
$15
If you’d like, I can also create a more playful version, a more formal one, or match it exactly to the tone of your other dance‑related items.
Starting bid
Give your favorite kid (or kid‑at‑heart) a birthday celebration they’ll never forget. This TraXside Skating Birthday Party Package includes admission and skate rentals for up to 8 guests, reserved party seating, 8 goodie bags, 2 pitchers of soda, a dedicated party hostess, and even a DJ shoutout with a song request to make the birthday star feel extra special.
It’s the perfect blend of nostalgia, music, and nonstop fun — all while supporting KTEC’s mission. Lace up and let the good times roll.
Donated by Capelli’s TraXside Skating in Burlington, WI.
Starting bid
Bring a little sparkle home with this beautifully curated Maid Absolutely Clean gift basket and $100.00 gift card. Packed with high‑quality cleaning essentials and branded products from a trusted local commercial and residential cleaning service, this bundle is perfect for spring cleaning, apartment move‑ins, or simply keeping your space fresh and organized.
Whether you use it yourself or gift it to someone who loves a tidy home, this basket delivers both practicality and a touch of luxury. A wonderful way to support KTEC while treating yourself to a cleaner, brighter space.
Donated by Maid Absolutely Clean LLC.
Starting bid
Enjoy an evening of delicious Italian dining paired with a touch of elegance at home. This beautifully wrapped basket features a bottle of California Chardonnay and a $50 Casa Capri gift card, perfect for savoring one of Kenosha’s most beloved local restaurants.
Whether you’re planning a date night, gifting a friend, or treating yourself to a well‑deserved meal, this Wine & Dine Basket brings together great flavor, warm ambiance, and a little sparkle — all while supporting KTEC’s mission.
Donated by Casa Capri.
Starting bid
Celebrate a beloved furry friend with a one‑of‑a‑kind hand‑drawn pastel portrait created by local artist Nicole Marcott. Using your own photos, Nicole captures each pet’s unique personality, expression, and charm with remarkable detail and warmth.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!