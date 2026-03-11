Innovate - Inspire - Impact | KTEC Gala Silent Auction

🎷🍷Enjoy a soulful summer day in Kenosha with four general‑admission tickets to the beloved Harbor Park Jazz, Rhythm & Blues Festival—a community favorite known for its smooth sounds, lakefront breeze, and unforgettable atmosphere.

This package also includes festival wine and beer glasses, perfect for sipping your favorite beverages as you relax by the harbor and take in world‑class performances. It’s an ideal outing for friends, couples, or anyone who loves great music and great vibes.

A wonderful way to celebrate local culture while supporting KTEC’s mission.