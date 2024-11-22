Innovation Silent Auction

Four tickets for the 24-25 Hockey Season to the American Hockey League’s Texas Stars, the primary affiliate of the NHL’s Dallas Stars, playing all of their home games at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
Est Value $500+
During their existence in the AHL, the Texas Stars have appeared in the 2010, 2014, and 2018 Calder Cup Finals as Western Conference Champions and captured the Calder Cup in 2014. The team constantly moves players on to full-time careers in the National Hockey League. During the Dallas Stars appearance in the 2020 Stanley Cup Final, 16 players had direct ties to the Texas Stars in the AHL and 9 had played in Cedar Park as recently as 2019.
The Stars have been one of the AHL’s most competitive franchises with seven postseason appearances and more than 400 wins over their 11-year tenure in the league.
Visit TexasStars.com for more information about the Texas Stars!
Amy's Ice Cream Vouchers
$10
Starting bid
Your gift includes 4 small ice creams with one crush'n or topping each!
Home Slice Pizza Gift Basket
$40
Starting bid
Your gift includes a home Slice T-shirt, hat, socks, glassware and Dinner for 2!
Estimated value $100+
Austin Symphony Orchestra Tickets
$75
Starting bid
Enjoy 2 tickets to a Masterworks performance during the 2024-2025 season!
Estimated value $150+
Thinkery Family Fun Pass (admits 4)
$45
Starting bid
Enjoy 4 passes to the Thinkery!
Estimated value $70+
Twin Liquors Gift Basket
$45
Starting bid
6 bottles of various wines from Total Wine
Estimated value $120+
ElDorado Gift Basket PLUS Gift card
$40
Starting bid
Hoodie, t-shirt, dog toy, mug, socks, stickers plus a $50 gift card!
Estimated value $145+
BookPeople Book Bundle
$40
Starting bid
Six great books and a Book People Sticker!
Estimated value $80+
20 minute mini photo session at Brushy Creek
$125
Starting bid
Thank you to TK Photography!
Estimated value $300+
Self Care Gift Basket
$45
Starting bid
826 is know for including healing and nourishing products, this basket includes their:
*Cleansing Balm
*Face Oil
*Face & Neck Cream
*Vitamin C Serum
*Lip Balm
Estimated value $135+
Urban Air Birthday Party for 10
$80
Starting bid
Enjoy a birthday party at Urban Air for 10 guests!
Estimated Value $200+
Waterloo Gift Card
$15
Starting bid
Enjoy a $30 gift card to Waterloo!
Geeky Inc 3D prints
$45
Starting bid
Geeky Inc Gift Basket with Pikachu, Retractable Knife, One of a kind Dragon Egg, Rose Dragon, Dragon Earrings, Unicorn Keychain and Flameon - Evee Evolution!
Estimated value $100+
Doggie Treat and Toy Basket from Farmers Barkit
$25
Starting bid
The Farmer's Barket Valentine's Pup Basket includes ten Snack Packs of Chow Chip dog treats and fun toys. Each snack pack contains local beef livers and/or sweet potatoes supporting the farmer's markets in Georgetown and Round Rock plus organic flaxseeds, dehydrated at low temps to retain all of the fantastic vitamins and minerals. High protein, grain-free, two ingredient chips are packaged in convenient snack packs. Basket includes 10 Snack Packs plus four new toys
Estimated value $65
Unlimited 1 Month Martial Arts, Uniform and Belt
$100
Starting bid
One month of unlimited martial arts training at Kuk Sool Won of Oak Hill Martial Arts, including uniform and belt. Classes for ages 4-104 including Women's Self Defense Workshops. Students are encouraged, empowered and supported not only in martial arts, but life skills too. Martial Arts will teach self-control, concentration, focus, team work, etiquette, discipline, respect, commitment, character, behavior development, leadership and courage.
Estimated value $275
