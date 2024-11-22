Innovation Learning Lab LLC

Hosted by

Innovation Learning Lab LLC

About this event

Innovation Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2001 W New Hope Dr, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Texas Stars 4 tickets for the 24-25 season item
$75

Four tickets for the 24-25 Hockey Season to the American Hockey League’s Texas Stars, the primary affiliate of the NHL’s Dallas Stars, playing all of their home games at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Est Value $500+ During their existence in the AHL, the Texas Stars have appeared in the 2010, 2014, and 2018 Calder Cup Finals as Western Conference Champions and captured the Calder Cup in 2014. The team constantly moves players on to full-time careers in the National Hockey League. During the Dallas Stars appearance in the 2020 Stanley Cup Final, 16 players had direct ties to the Texas Stars in the AHL and 9 had played in Cedar Park as recently as 2019. The Stars have been one of the AHL’s most competitive franchises with seven postseason appearances and more than 400 wins over their 11-year tenure in the league. Visit TexasStars.com for more information about the Texas Stars!
Amy's Ice Cream Vouchers item
$10

Your gift includes 4 small ice creams with one crush'n or topping each!
Home Slice Pizza Gift Basket item
$40

Your gift includes a home Slice T-shirt, hat, socks, glassware and Dinner for 2! Estimated value $100+
Austin Symphony Orchestra Tickets item
$75

Enjoy 2 tickets to a Masterworks performance during the 2024-2025 season! Estimated value $150+
Thinkery Family Fun Pass (admits 4) item
$45

Enjoy 4 passes to the Thinkery! Estimated value $70+
Twin Liquors Gift Basket item
$45

6 bottles of various wines from Total Wine Estimated value $120+
ElDorado Gift Basket PLUS Gift card item
$40

Hoodie, t-shirt, dog toy, mug, socks, stickers plus a $50 gift card! Estimated value $145+
BookPeople Book Bundle item
$40

Six great books and a Book People Sticker! Estimated value $80+
20 minute mini photo session at Brushy Creek item
$125

Thank you to TK Photography! Estimated value $300+
Self Care Gift Basket item
$45

826 is know for including healing and nourishing products, this basket includes their: *Cleansing Balm *Face Oil *Face & Neck Cream *Vitamin C Serum *Lip Balm Estimated value $135+
Urban Air Birthday Party for 10 item
$80

Enjoy a birthday party at Urban Air for 10 guests! Estimated Value $200+
Waterloo Gift Card item
$15

Enjoy a $30 gift card to Waterloo!
Geeky Inc 3D prints item
$45

Geeky Inc Gift Basket with Pikachu, Retractable Knife, One of a kind Dragon Egg, Rose Dragon, Dragon Earrings, Unicorn Keychain and Flameon - Evee Evolution! Estimated value $100+
Doggie Treat and Toy Basket from Farmers Barkit item
$25

The Farmer's Barket Valentine's Pup Basket includes ten Snack Packs of Chow Chip dog treats and fun toys. Each snack pack contains local beef livers and/or sweet potatoes supporting the farmer's markets in Georgetown and Round Rock plus organic flaxseeds, dehydrated at low temps to retain all of the fantastic vitamins and minerals. High protein, grain-free, two ingredient chips are packaged in convenient snack packs. Basket includes 10 Snack Packs plus four new toys Estimated value $65
Unlimited 1 Month Martial Arts, Uniform and Belt item
$100

One month of unlimited martial arts training at Kuk Sool Won of Oak Hill Martial Arts, including uniform and belt. Classes for ages 4-104 including Women's Self Defense Workshops. Students are encouraged, empowered and supported not only in martial arts, but life skills too. Martial Arts will teach self-control, concentration, focus, team work, etiquette, discipline, respect, commitment, character, behavior development, leadership and courage. Estimated value $275

