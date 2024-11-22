Innovation Silent Auction

Four tickets for the 24-25 Hockey Season to the American Hockey League’s Texas Stars, the primary affiliate of the NHL’s Dallas Stars, playing all of their home games at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Est Value $500+ During their existence in the AHL, the Texas Stars have appeared in the 2010, 2014, and 2018 Calder Cup Finals as Western Conference Champions and captured the Calder Cup in 2014. The team constantly moves players on to full-time careers in the National Hockey League. During the Dallas Stars appearance in the 2020 Stanley Cup Final, 16 players had direct ties to the Texas Stars in the AHL and 9 had played in Cedar Park as recently as 2019. The Stars have been one of the AHL’s most competitive franchises with seven postseason appearances and more than 400 wins over their 11-year tenure in the league. Visit TexasStars.com for more information about the Texas Stars!

