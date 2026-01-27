Innovation Odyssey Summer 2026

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Unleash your child’s curiosity! Each week includes individualized Math acceleration (Math Kangaroo/IXL), 3D Printing & Robotics, Language/Culture studies, and Arts/Physical activity. On-site informal gifted screenings are available for all participants.
Unleash your child’s curiosity! Each week includes individualized Math acceleration (Math Kangaroo/IXL), 3D Printing & Robotics, Language/Culture studies, and Arts/Physical activity. On-site informal gifted screenings are available for all participants.
Unleash your child’s curiosity! Each week includes individualized Math acceleration (Math Kangaroo/IXL), 3D Printing & Robotics, Language/Culture studies, and Arts/Physical activity. On-site informal gifted screenings are available for all participants.
Unleash your child’s curiosity! Each week includes individualized Math acceleration (Math Kangaroo/IXL), 3D Printing & Robotics, Language/Culture studies, and Arts/Physical activity. On-site informal gifted screenings are available for all participants.
Unleash your child’s curiosity! Each week includes individualized Math acceleration (Math Kangaroo/IXL), 3D Printing & Robotics, Language/Culture studies, and Arts/Physical activity. On-site informal gifted screenings are available for all participants.
Unleash your child’s curiosity! Each week includes individualized Math acceleration (Math Kangaroo/IXL), 3D Printing & Robotics, Language/Culture studies, and Arts/Physical activity. On-site informal gifted screenings are available for all participants.
Unleash your child’s curiosity! Each week includes individualized Math acceleration (Math Kangaroo/IXL), 3D Printing & Robotics, Language/Culture studies, and Arts/Physical activity. On-site informal gifted screenings are available for all participants.
Unleash your child’s curiosity! Each week includes individualized Math acceleration (Math Kangaroo/IXL), 3D Printing & Robotics, Language/Culture studies, and Arts/Physical activity. On-site informal gifted screenings are available for all participants.
Unleash your child’s curiosity! Each week includes individualized Math acceleration (Math Kangaroo/IXL), 3D Printing & Robotics, Language/Culture studies, and Arts/Physical activity. On-site informal gifted screenings are available for all participants.
Unleash your child’s curiosity! Each week includes individualized Math acceleration (Math Kangaroo/IXL), 3D Printing & Robotics, Language/Culture studies, and Arts/Physical activity. On-site informal gifted screenings are available for all participants.
Unleash your child’s curiosity! Each week includes individualized Math acceleration (Math Kangaroo/IXL), 3D Printing & Robotics, Language/Culture studies, and Arts/Physical activity. On-site informal gifted screenings are available for all participants.
Unleash your child’s curiosity! Each week includes individualized Math acceleration (Math Kangaroo/IXL), 3D Printing & Robotics, Language/Culture studies, and Arts/Physical activity. On-site informal gifted screenings are available for all participants.
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