Vanguard Gifted Academy

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Vanguard Gifted Academy

About this event

Innovation Odyssey Summer 2026

1078 E Wilson St

Batavia, IL 60510, USA

Week 1: Summer Innovation Session (June 1–5)
$400

Unleash your child’s curiosity! Each week includes individualized Math acceleration (Math Kangaroo/IXL), 3D Printing & Robotics, Language/Culture studies, and Arts/Physical activity. On-site informal gifted screenings are available for all participants.

Early Bird Price Week 1
$350
Available until May 31

Unleash your child’s curiosity! Each week includes individualized Math acceleration (Math Kangaroo/IXL), 3D Printing & Robotics, Language/Culture studies, and Arts/Physical activity. On-site informal gifted screenings are available for all participants.

Week 2: Summer Innovation Session (June 8–12)
$400

Unleash your child’s curiosity! Each week includes individualized Math acceleration (Math Kangaroo/IXL), 3D Printing & Robotics, Language/Culture studies, and Arts/Physical activity. On-site informal gifted screenings are available for all participants.

Early Bird Week 2
$350
Available until May 31

Unleash your child’s curiosity! Each week includes individualized Math acceleration (Math Kangaroo/IXL), 3D Printing & Robotics, Language/Culture studies, and Arts/Physical activity. On-site informal gifted screenings are available for all participants.

Week 3: Summer Innovation Session (June 15–19)
$400

Unleash your child’s curiosity! Each week includes individualized Math acceleration (Math Kangaroo/IXL), 3D Printing & Robotics, Language/Culture studies, and Arts/Physical activity. On-site informal gifted screenings are available for all participants.

Early Bird Week 3
$350
Available until May 31

Unleash your child’s curiosity! Each week includes individualized Math acceleration (Math Kangaroo/IXL), 3D Printing & Robotics, Language/Culture studies, and Arts/Physical activity. On-site informal gifted screenings are available for all participants.

Week 4: Summer Innovation Session (June 22–26)
$400

Unleash your child’s curiosity! Each week includes individualized Math acceleration (Math Kangaroo/IXL), 3D Printing & Robotics, Language/Culture studies, and Arts/Physical activity. On-site informal gifted screenings are available for all participants.

Early Bird Week 4
$350
Available until May 31

Unleash your child’s curiosity! Each week includes individualized Math acceleration (Math Kangaroo/IXL), 3D Printing & Robotics, Language/Culture studies, and Arts/Physical activity. On-site informal gifted screenings are available for all participants.

Week 5: Summer Innovation Session (July 20–24)
$400

Unleash your child’s curiosity! Each week includes individualized Math acceleration (Math Kangaroo/IXL), 3D Printing & Robotics, Language/Culture studies, and Arts/Physical activity. On-site informal gifted screenings are available for all participants.

Early Bird Week 5
$350
Available until May 31

Unleash your child’s curiosity! Each week includes individualized Math acceleration (Math Kangaroo/IXL), 3D Printing & Robotics, Language/Culture studies, and Arts/Physical activity. On-site informal gifted screenings are available for all participants.

Week 6: Summer Innovation Session (July 27–31)
$400

Unleash your child’s curiosity! Each week includes individualized Math acceleration (Math Kangaroo/IXL), 3D Printing & Robotics, Language/Culture studies, and Arts/Physical activity. On-site informal gifted screenings are available for all participants.

Early Bird Week 6
$350
Available until May 31

Unleash your child’s curiosity! Each week includes individualized Math acceleration (Math Kangaroo/IXL), 3D Printing & Robotics, Language/Culture studies, and Arts/Physical activity. On-site informal gifted screenings are available for all participants.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!