InOne Music Ministries' Shop

Pre-order : Ride with Jesus - Tea Towel
Pre-order : Ride with Jesus - Tea Towel
$15

Details:
Materials: 100% White Cotton
Dimensions: 15"x20"
Made in: Turkey
Printed in: Nashville, TN
Care Instructions: Machine wash cold. Air dry or tumble dry low. Safe to iron.

Pre-order : Journey - Tea Towel
Pre-order : Journey - Tea Towel
$15

Details:
Materials: 100% White Cotton
Dimensions: 15"x20"
Made in: Turkey
Printed in: Nashville, TN
Care Instructions: Machine wash cold. Air dry or tumble dry low. Safe to iron.

Pre-order : In The Storm - Canvas Pouch
Pre-order : In The Storm - Canvas Pouch item
Pre-order : In The Storm - Canvas Pouch
$12

Details:
Materials: 100% Natural Cotton Canvas with Black Zipper
Product Dimensions: 11"w x 8.5"h
Made in: Mexico
Printed in: Nashville, TN
Care Instructions: Machine wash cold. Air dry or tumble dry low. Safe to iron.

Pre-order : Faith Float Pouch
Pre-order : Faith Float Pouch
$10

Materials: 100% Natural Cotton Canvas with Black Zipper
Dimensions: 7"w x 5"h
Made in: Mexico
Printed in: Nashville, TN
Care Instructions: Machine wash cold. Air dry or tumble dry low. Safe to iron.

Worship Together in the Lord - Tote Bag (black)
Worship Together in the Lord - Tote Bag (black) item
Worship Together in the Lord - Tote Bag (black)
$10

Carry your heart of worship wherever you go.
This InOne Worship Tote Bag is designed for everyday use. Simple, durable, and meaningful, it’s perfect for church, rehearsals, prayer gatherings, or daily life. Every purchase supports the mission of InOne Music Ministries to release worship and build God-centered community.

Details:

  • Sturdy, reusable canvas tote
  • Comfortable shoulder straps
  • Minimal, faith-inspired design
  • Ideal for daily use, church, and events
Praise the Lord - Tote Bag
Praise the Lord - Tote Bag item
Praise the Lord - Tote Bag
$10

Carry your heart of worship wherever you go.
This Praise the Lord Tote Bag is designed for everyday use. Simple, durable, and meaningful, it’s perfect for church, rehearsals, prayer gatherings, or daily life. Every purchase supports the mission of InOne Music Ministries to release worship and build God-centered community.

Details:

  • Sturdy, reusable canvas tote
  • Comfortable shoulder straps
  • Minimal, faith-inspired design
  • Ideal for daily use, church, and events
"Connect with God " - Enamel Pin
"Connect with God " - Enamel Pin item
"Connect with God " - Enamel Pin
$8

This design was inspired by the belief that worship doesn’t begin on a stage — it begins in the heart. “Connect with God” represents an invitation to seek His presence in every moment, whether in prayer, worship, or stillness. Wearing this pin is a simple yet meaningful reminder to remain connected to Him throughout the day.

Hallelujah - Enamel Pin
Hallelujah - Enamel Pin item
Hallelujah - Enamel Pin
$8

The word “Hallelujah” means “Praise the Lord.” This design was created to carry that truth into everyday life — a simple yet powerful reminder that praise is our response in joy, in struggle, and in faith. Wearing this pin is an act of worship beyond the walls of the church.

Heavenly Race – Enamel Pin item
Heavenly Race – Enamel Pin
$8

Keep running with faith and perseverance.
The Heavenly Race Enamel Pin symbolizes endurance, purpose, and trust in God through every season. Designed for everyday wear on jackets, totes, or backpacks.

Inspired by Hebrews 12:1run the race set before you.

Encouragement note card
Encouragement note card item
Encouragement note card item
Encouragement note card
$5

There’s something special and heartwarming about receiving a handwritten note. Send a quick note to encourage someone "In the storm" today.


White envelope included.

