InOne Music Ministries' Shop

Shipping & Delivery

For items that are currently in stock, please allow 1–3 business days for warehouse processing before shipment. Processing time may affect overall delivery timelines.

Shipping is available within the United States only.

Once shipped, delivery typically takes 7–12 business days, depending on location.

Please note that delivery times are estimates and may vary due to carrier delays or peak seasons.

Tracking information will be sent via email once your order has shipped.

Returns & Exchanges

All sales are final. We are unable to offer returns, exchanges, or refunds at this time.