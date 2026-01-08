InOne Music Ministries' Shop

Offered by
Details:
Materials: 100% White Cotton
Dimensions: 15"x20"
Made in: Turkey
Printed in: Nashville, TN
Care Instructions: Machine wash cold. Air dry or tumble dry low. Safe to iron.
Details:
Materials: 100% Natural Cotton Canvas with Black Zipper
Product Dimensions: 11"w x 8.5"h
Made in: Mexico
Printed in: Nashville, TN
Care Instructions: Machine wash cold. Air dry or tumble dry low. Safe to iron.
Materials: 100% Natural Cotton Canvas with Black Zipper
Dimensions: 7"w x 5"h
Made in: Mexico
Printed in: Nashville, TN
Care Instructions: Machine wash cold. Air dry or tumble dry low. Safe to iron.
Carry your heart of worship wherever you go.
This InOne Worship Tote Bag is designed for everyday use. Simple, durable, and meaningful, it’s perfect for church, rehearsals, prayer gatherings, or daily life. Every purchase supports the mission of InOne Music Ministries to release worship and build God-centered community.
Details:
Carry your heart of worship wherever you go.
This Praise the Lord Tote Bag is designed for everyday use. Simple, durable, and meaningful, it’s perfect for church, rehearsals, prayer gatherings, or daily life. Every purchase supports the mission of InOne Music Ministries to release worship and build God-centered community.
Details:
This design was inspired by the belief that worship doesn’t begin on a stage — it begins in the heart. “Connect with God” represents an invitation to seek His presence in every moment, whether in prayer, worship, or stillness. Wearing this pin is a simple yet meaningful reminder to remain connected to Him throughout the day.
The word “Hallelujah” means “Praise the Lord.” This design was created to carry that truth into everyday life — a simple yet powerful reminder that praise is our response in joy, in struggle, and in faith. Wearing this pin is an act of worship beyond the walls of the church.
Keep running with faith and perseverance.
The Heavenly Race Enamel Pin symbolizes endurance, purpose, and trust in God through every season. Designed for everyday wear on jackets, totes, or backpacks.
Inspired by Hebrews 12:1 — run the race set before you.
There’s something special and heartwarming about receiving a handwritten note. Send a quick note to encourage someone "In the storm" today.
White envelope included.
For items that are currently in stock, please allow 1–3 business days for warehouse processing before shipment. Processing time may affect overall delivery timelines.
Shipping is available within the United States only.
Once shipped, delivery typically takes 7–12 business days, depending on location.
Please note that delivery times are estimates and may vary due to carrier delays or peak seasons.
Tracking information will be sent via email once your order has shipped.
All sales are final. We are unable to offer returns, exchanges, or refunds at this time.
If you selected local pick-up at checkout, please review the following:
If you have any questions regarding pick-up, please contact us using the information provided in your confirmation email.
