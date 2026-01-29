INPEACE - Lā Heluhelu (Ke Kula Kaiapuni ʻo Ānuenue)

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'Ohana is Book 1 of 6 from the Aloha 'Ohana Bilingual Book Series.
About the Book Series:
Hoʻohanohano ʻia kā Keiki Steps Mahele Puke ʻo Aloha ʻOhana i ka pilina ʻohana a me ke kuleana ʻohana hoʻi i nā akua, nā ʻaumākua, ka ʻāina, ke kai a me ka lāhui kānaka.
Our Keiki Steps Aloha ʻOhana book series celebrates our ʻŌiwi understanding of our familial relationships and responsibility to akua, ʻaumākua, ʻāina, kai and one another.
Product Information:
Book Size: 6" x 6"
Lawai'a is Book 2 of 6 from the Aloha 'Ohana Bilingual Book Series.
About the Book Series:
Hoʻohanohano ʻia kā Keiki Steps Mahele Puke ʻo Aloha ʻOhana i ka pilina ʻohana a me ke kuleana ʻohana hoʻi i nā akua, nā ʻaumākua, ka ʻāina, ke kai a me ka lāhui kānaka.
Our Keiki Steps Aloha ʻOhana book series celebrates our ʻŌiwi understanding of our familial relationships and responsibility to akua, ʻaumākua, ʻāina, kai and one another.
Product Information:
Book Size: 6" x 6"
Wa'a is Book 3 of 6 from the Aloha 'Ohana Bilingual Book Series.
About the Book Series:
Hoʻohanohano ʻia kā Keiki Steps Mahele Puke ʻo Aloha ʻOhana i ka pilina ʻohana a me ke kuleana ʻohana hoʻi i nā akua, nā ʻaumākua, ka ʻāina, ke kai a me ka lāhui kānaka.
Our Keiki Steps Aloha ʻOhana book series celebrates our ʻŌiwi understanding of our familial relationships and responsibility to akua, ʻaumākua, ʻāina, kai and one another.
Product Information:
Book Size: 6" x 6"
Mālama ʻĀina is Book 4 of 6 from the Aloha 'Ohana Bilingual Book Series.
About the Book Series:
Hoʻohanohano ʻia kā Keiki Steps Mahele Puke ʻo Aloha ʻOhana i ka pilina ʻohana a me ke kuleana ʻohana hoʻi i nā akua, nā ʻaumākua, ka ʻāina, ke kai a me ka lāhui kānaka.
Our Keiki Steps Aloha ʻOhana book series celebrates our ʻŌiwi understanding of our familial relationships and responsibility to akua, ʻaumākua, ʻāina, kai and one another.
Product Information:
Book Size: 6" x 6"
Manō is Book 5 of 6 from the Aloha 'Ohana Bilingual Book Series.
About the Book Series:
Hoʻohanohano ʻia kā Keiki Steps Mahele Puke ʻo Aloha ʻOhana i ka pilina ʻohana a me ke kuleana ʻohana hoʻi i nā akua, nā ʻaumākua, ka ʻāina, ke kai a me ka lāhui kānaka.
Our Keiki Steps Aloha ʻOhana book series celebrates our ʻŌiwi understanding of our familial relationships and responsibility to akua, ʻaumākua, ʻāina, kai and one another.
Product Information:
Book Size: 6" x 6"
Luaʻi Pele is Book 6 of 6 from the Aloha 'Ohana Bilingual Book Series.
About the Book Series:
Hoʻohanohano ʻia kā Keiki Steps Mahele Puke ʻo Aloha ʻOhana i ka pilina ʻohana a me ke kuleana ʻohana hoʻi i nā akua, nā ʻaumākua, ka ʻāina, ke kai a me ka lāhui kānaka.
Our Keiki Steps Aloha ʻOhana book series celebrates our ʻŌiwi understanding of our familial relationships and responsibility to akua, ʻaumākua, ʻāina, kai and one another.
Product Information:
Book Size: 6" x 6"
SALE (Regular Price $25)
About the Book Series:
Hoʻohanohano ʻia kā Keiki Steps Mahele Puke ʻo Aloha ʻOhana i ka pilina ʻohana a me ke kuleana ʻohana hoʻi i nā akua, nā ʻaumākua, ka ʻāina, ke kai a me ka lāhui kānaka.
Our Keiki Steps Aloha ʻOhana book series celebrates our ʻŌiwi understanding of our familial relationships and responsibility to akua, ʻaumākua, ʻāina, kai and one another.
Product Information:
Book Size: 6" x 6"
Six (6) Books in each boxed set.
For bulk purchase inquiries please contact Saydee Pojas at [email protected].
SALE (Regular Price $25)
Introducing the Hawaiʻi Alphabet Card Set – a portable and engaging way for keiki to explore their surroundings and heritage! These beautifully crafted cards capture the essence of local culture, featuring familiar sights and words in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian language). Each card is designed to engage young minds, sparking conversations and curiosity about the world around them.
Includes:
(24) Alphabet Cards (5"x7")
Instruction Card
Box
In collaboration with Surf Shack Puzzles, INPEACE Kaulele has created 500 piece puzzles with art created for our Hawaiian Culture and Science Pop-Up Exhibits. Completed puzzles measure 19 x 19 inches.
This keiki activity book is designed especially for young children and their families to explore the world of finances. Through playful learning and hands-on activities like treasure hunts, creative play, games and storytelling, keiki will build important money skills while engaging with ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi and Hawaiian culture. This book includes 6 different activities about Coin Identification.
Lei Poepoe Puakenikeni Design
Pepili wainola (vinyl stickers) are weatherproof, printed on premium vinyl, resistant to: fading, scratching, tearing, and water. Dishwasher safe. Made in the USA
Lei Poepoe Puakenikeni Design
Keep all your papers organized with our 2-Pocket Portfolio Folder. This folder features original artwork by Kea Peters of Kakou Collective. The two pockets hold 8 1/2" x 11" sheets, perfect for organizing in-class assignments, paperwork, and handouts. Folder is 9.5 x 12.5in with reinforced edges and made of premium 16pt paper.
Featuring Useful Phrases in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi on the inside front cover.
Lei Poepoe Puakenikeni Design
• Notebook measures 8.5 in x 11 in
• Lined Pages, Wire Bound
• Paper Type: Outside: 110# smooth cover | Inside: 60# smooth paper
• Made in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi
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