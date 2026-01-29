INPEACE - Lā Heluhelu (Ke Kula Kaiapuni ʻo Ānuenue)

Lei Poepoe Puakenikeni Design



Keep all your papers organized with our 2-Pocket Portfolio Folder. This folder features original artwork by Kea Peters of Kakou Collective. The two pockets hold 8 1/2" x 11" sheets, perfect for organizing in-class assignments, paperwork, and handouts. Folder is 9.5 x 12.5in with reinforced edges and made of premium 16pt paper.



