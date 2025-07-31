Inquiry Charter School 10th Anniversary Gala Sponsorships

Hosted by
About this event
$
-Exclusive title sponsor recognition, including company name in the event title.
-Premium logo placement on the event website, promotional materials, event signage, and stage backdrops.
-Featured in all press releases, newsletters, and marketing campaigns. Extensive social media campaign highlighting the partnership.
-10 tickets to the event
-Prominent display of company logo on the event website, promotional materials, and event signage.
-Featured in dedicated email blasts to attendees. Social media mentions across all event platforms.
-Receive a personalized piece of art from one of our budding artists.
-8 tickets to the event
-Company logo displayed on the event website and promotional materials.
-Mention of company name in press releases and newsletters. Social media shout-outs before, during, and after the event.
-Receive a personalized piece of art from one of our budding artists.
-6 tickets to the event
-Company logo displayed on the event website and featured as the sponsor of the student.
-Mention of company name in press releases and newsletters. Social media shout-outs before, during, and after the event.
-Receive a personalized piece of art from one of our budding artists.
-4 tickets to the event
-Support student art work with your organization’s name near the student art display.
-Receive a personalized piece of art from one of our budding artists.
-2 tickets to the event
-Showcase how sweet you are with your organization’s sign at the dessert bar and your name in the program!
-2 tickets to the event
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!