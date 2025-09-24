Inquiry Charter School's Silent Auction

Magnificently positioned between Arezzo, Perugia, Florence, and Siena, this picturesque area sits between the Chianti region and Umbrian valleys, making it a strategic spot for anyone who wants to experience the heart of Italy. Enjoy learning about traditional Tuscan cooking with a dinner show by a private chef. Wine education and local wine tasting with four varieties of local wines included. With a private apartment in one of the crown jewels of Tuscany - the charming town of Cortona - this is the perfect vacation for those seeking relaxation and adventure!

Package Includes:

· 6 nights for 2 adults in a private apartment located in Cortona, Italy

· Cooking show and dinner for 2 prepared by a local private chef

· Wine education and local wine tasting with four varieties of local wines

· ravel assistance and concierge service

Terms & Conditions:

This travel package provides 2 adults with a 6-night stay in a private apartment located in Cortona, Italy, and includes a cooking show and dinner prepared by a local private chef. Accommodations and excursions are subject to change and availability without notice, at which time they will be substituted with an equivalent option. Reservations must be booked at least 90 days in advance. Package expires 24 months after date of purchase. Airfare and airport transfers are not included. Additional nights and travel with less than 90 days advance booking may be available as an upgrade at an additional cost. A valid passport is required at the time of booking your trip for all international travel. Your personal travel concierge can arrange excursions and transportation upon request at an additional cost. Travel during holidays and peak periods is subject to availability and may require an additional cost. This certificate may not be resold or donated to an organization and is not refundable.

HGAVacations.com Website Link: https://www.hgavacations.com/tuscany-for-2.html