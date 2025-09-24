Inquiry Charter School's Silent Auction

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2 Tickets to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, 4 Tickets to the Barnes Museum and a $50 gift card to Miles Table
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Phillies Gift Basket with 4 Tickets in Section 106 to a game in the 2026 Season: (Value $500) Courtesy of our Jaret Lyons, Emerald Supply
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2 Flyers Tickets for any game in 2025 in Section 123.
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A Collection of Books by Philadelphia Authors all in one place! Enjoy books from Jo Piazza, Raj Halder, Jamilah Thompkins Bigalow, Janine Cook and Jon Cohen.
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Philadelphia Orchestra Tickets and a $200 gift certificate to Schulson Collective Restaurant Group (Dear Daphne, Sampan, Pearl and Mary and more). Make it a magical night of music and delicious food.
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A basket of Children's Books curated by the Children's Literacy Initiative for inquiring young minds. Books to build a child's home library.
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A Please Touch Museum Family Membership with unlimited carousel rides, discounts at the cafe and gift shop and free gated parking. Books and games from the shop are included in the basket.
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A gift basket of 10 tickets to the Academy of Natural Sciences and some goodies from the gift shop!
Starting bid
Package Includes:
· 3 nights for 2 adults
· 2 mid-level tickets
Choose your destination!
· Choose between Boston, Chicago, Phoenix, or Denver
Choose your sport!
· Choose between baseball, basketball, football, or hockey
Terms & Conditions:
This travel package provides 2 adults with a 3-night stay in either Boston, Chicago, Phoenix, or Denver and includes 2 mid-level tickets for either baseball, basketball, or hockey. Team options include the Red Sox, Celtics, Bruins, Cubs, Blackhawks, Bulls, Rockies, Nuggets, Avalanche, Cardinals, Diamondbacks, or Suns. Travel dates must be in season, with playoff games excluded. Seat location is not guaranteed and is subject to change and availability based solely on contract availability. Accommodations and excursions are subject to change and availability without notice, at which time they will be substituted with an equivalent option. Resort fees are not included. Reservations must be booked at least 90 days in advance. Package expires 24 months after date of purchase. Airfare and airport transfers are not included. Additional nights and travel with less than 90 days advance booking may be available as an upgrade at an additional cost. A valid passport is required at the time of booking your trip for all international travel. Travel during holidays and peak periods is subject to availability and may require an additional cost. This certificate may not be resold or donated to an organization and is not refundable.
HGAVacations.com Website Link: https://www.hgavacations.com/sports-passport.html
Starting bid
Indulge in the perfect outdoorsy retreat at Lake Tahoe! While the stunning blue lake alone is worth a trip, the surrounding area, also known as Lake Tahoe, boasts miles of hiking trails, dozens of picture-perfect vistas, and some of the best skiing in North America.
Package Includes:
· 4 nights accommodations for 2 adults at Harrah's Lake Tahoe
· 2 lift tickets to Heavenly Ski Resort for 3 days
Terms & Conditions:
This travel package provides 2 adults with a 4-night stay at Harrah's Lake Tahoe and includes 2 lift tickets to Heavenly Ski Resort for 3 days. Accommodations and excursions are subject to change and availability without notice, at which time they will be substituted with an equivalent option. Resort fees are not included. Reservations must be booked at least 90 days in advance. Package expires 24 months after date of purchase. Airfare and airport transfers are not included. Additional nights and travel with less than 90 days advance booking may be available as an upgrade at an additional cost. A valid passport is required at the time of booking your trip for all international travel. Travel during holidays and peak periods is subject to availability and may require an additional cost. This certificate may not be resold or donated to an organization and is not refundable.
HGAVacations.com Website Link: https://www.hgavacations.com/lake-tahoe-experience.html
Starting bid
Magnificently positioned between Arezzo, Perugia, Florence, and Siena, this picturesque area sits between the Chianti region and Umbrian valleys, making it a strategic spot for anyone who wants to experience the heart of Italy. Enjoy learning about traditional Tuscan cooking with a dinner show by a private chef. Wine education and local wine tasting with four varieties of local wines included. With a private apartment in one of the crown jewels of Tuscany - the charming town of Cortona - this is the perfect vacation for those seeking relaxation and adventure!
Package Includes:
· 6 nights for 2 adults in a private apartment located in Cortona, Italy
· Cooking show and dinner for 2 prepared by a local private chef
· Wine education and local wine tasting with four varieties of local wines
· ravel assistance and concierge service
Terms & Conditions:
This travel package provides 2 adults with a 6-night stay in a private apartment located in Cortona, Italy, and includes a cooking show and dinner prepared by a local private chef. Accommodations and excursions are subject to change and availability without notice, at which time they will be substituted with an equivalent option. Reservations must be booked at least 90 days in advance. Package expires 24 months after date of purchase. Airfare and airport transfers are not included. Additional nights and travel with less than 90 days advance booking may be available as an upgrade at an additional cost. A valid passport is required at the time of booking your trip for all international travel. Your personal travel concierge can arrange excursions and transportation upon request at an additional cost. Travel during holidays and peak periods is subject to availability and may require an additional cost. This certificate may not be resold or donated to an organization and is not refundable.
HGAVacations.com Website Link: https://www.hgavacations.com/tuscany-for-2.html
Starting bid
Stacked with natural beauty and some of the most paradise-esque scenery in the world, wherever you choose to go in the Caribbean, you can't go wrong. Go for a walk along the beach, dive and explore the coral reefs, or relax and be pampered at the resort. With a mixture of white sandy beaches, azure waters, and stunning sunsets, we know you will love this all-inclusive trip for two!
Package Includes:
This travel package provides 2 adults with a 4-night all-inclusive stay in the Caribbean. Accommodations are subject to change and availability without notice, at which time they will be substituted with an equivalent option. Resort fees are not included. Reservations must be booked at least 90 days in advance. Package expires 24 months after date of purchase. Airfare and airport transfers are not included. Additional nights and travel with less than 90 days advance booking may be available as an upgrade at an additional cost. A valid passport is required at the time of booking your trip for all international travel. Travel during holidays and peak periods is subject to availability and may require an additional cost. This certificate may not be resold or donated to an organization and is not refundable.
HGAVacations.com Link: https://www.hgavacations.com/caribbean-all-inclusive.html
Starting bid
Framed work of art from a budding artist
Starting bid
Framed work of art from a budding artist
Starting bid
Framed work of art from a budding artist
Starting bid
Framed work of art from a budding artist
Starting bid
Framed work of art from a budding artist
Starting bid
Framed work of art from a budding artist
Starting bid
Framed work of art from a budding artist
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