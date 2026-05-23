Inside Executive Minds: A Roundtable with Krishna Kandula, Chief Product Officer of NCQA

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About this event
Complimentary admission for current India Chamber of Commerce Minnesota (ICOCMN) members. Includes full access to the roundtable conversation with Krishna Kandula, Chief Product Officer of NCQA, plus networking with fellow members. Please register using the name on your active membership.
General admission for guests who are not yet ICOCMN members. Includes full access to the roundtable conversation with Krishna Kandula, Chief Product Officer of NCQA, plus networking. Not a member yet? Join at icocmn.org/membership to attend this and future Chamber events for free.
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