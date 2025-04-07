Insomniacs Inc Sponsorships

| Creative Ally (Give What You Can) | $50+ |
$50

- Recognition in our quarterly donor newsletter - Listed on our digital donor wall
| Event Sponsor | $500 |
$500

- Name or logo included on marketing materials for a specific event - Verbal shoutout during the event - Tagged in five promotional post
| Collaborator Sponsor | $1,000 |
$1,000

- Name or logo featured on social media and select materials - Recognition at events - 2 complimentary general admission tickets to all events
| Champion Sponsor | $2,500 |
$2,500

- Logo placement on digital materials and banners at major events - Recognition in newsletters and programs - Group social media shoutout - 4 complimentary VIP admissions to all events - Invitation to private sponsor appreciation mixer
| Visionary Sponsor | $5,000 |
$5,000

- Premier logo placement on all event materials, digital promotions, and our website - Verbal recognition at all major events - Social media feature (dedicated spotlight post across platforms) - Opportunity to speak or present at select events - Customized media kit including photo/video assets from your sponsored event - 6 complimentary VIP admissions to all events - Year-long sponsorship recognition on partner list
