Inspire Excellence Academy

Offered by

Inspire Excellence Academy

About the memberships

The Launch of Excellence: Built by the People. Powered by the Purpose. Protected by the Hive.

Legacy Builder
$25,000

Valid for one year

Legacy Builder Membership
Limited to only 2 members.


Our highest tier of partnership, the

Legacy Builder Membership is reserved for visionaries committed to leaving a lasting impact. Legacy Builders play a direct role in shaping programs, initiatives, and community investments that create generational change.

Hive Pillar
$10,000

Valid for one year

Hive Pillar Membership

Limited to only 4 members


The Hive Pillar Membership is reserved for community leaders and business professionals who provide foundational support for The Hive and its mission. As one of only four members, you stand as a cornerstone of sustainability — ensuring our programs, partnerships, and impact remain strong for years to come.

Community Wing
$4,000

Valid for one year

Community Wing Membership

Limited to only 10 members


The Community Wing Membership is designed for those who want to expand their influence beyond their business and into the lives of others. As one of ten members, you’ll help fund educational programs, youth development, and community initiatives that uplift and empower families. Your support strengthens the foundation on which future generations will soar.

Friend of The Hive
$1,000

Valid for one year

Friend of the Hive Membership


The Friend of the Hive Membership is for those who believe in the mission and want to play a meaningful role in its growth. Friends of the Hive are the heart of our movement — individuals and families whose collective support fuels our programs, events, and outreach. Every contribution helps strengthen the community and sustain the vision of unity, education, and empowerment.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!