Inspire Invitational 2026

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About this event
Includes up to 4 foursomes and 4 tee signs, large company banner displayed in the pavilion, signage at the registration desk, listing on the donor board, logo and weblink featured on the event website, company promotional item in swag bag.
Includes up to 2 foursomes and 2 tee signs, signage at the registration desk, listing on the donor board and Inspire's website.
Includes 1 foursome and 2 tee signs, listings on the donor board and Inspire's website.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. with breakfast with access to the driving range and optional chipping contest. Scramble play will begin at 9 a.m.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. with breakfast with access to the driving range and optional chipping contest. Scramble play will begin at 10 a.m.
Registration will begin at 11:00 a.m. with snack and access to the driving range. Scramble play will begin at noon.
Registration will begin at 11:00 a.m. with snack and access to the driving range. Scramble play will begin at noon.
$
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