The Justice Education Center, Inc.

Hosted by

The Justice Education Center, Inc.

About this event

Inspire Invitational 2026

87 Town Farm Rd

Farmington, CT 06032, USA

Hole-in-One Sponsor
$5,000

Includes up to 4 foursomes and 4 tee signs, large company banner displayed in the pavilion, signage at the registration desk, listing on the donor board, logo and weblink featured on the event website, company promotional item in swag bag.

Eagle Sponsor
$2,500

Includes up to 2 foursomes and 2 tee signs, signage at the registration desk, listing on the donor board and Inspire's website.

Birdie Sponsor
$1,500

Includes 1 foursome and 2 tee signs, listings on the donor board and Inspire's website.

Eighteen Holes (Foursome)
$1,000

Registration begins at 8 a.m. with breakfast with access to the driving range and optional chipping contest. Scramble play will begin at 9 a.m.

Eighteen Holes (Individual)
$250

Registration begins at 9 a.m. with breakfast with access to the driving range and optional chipping contest. Scramble play will begin at 10 a.m.

Nine Holes (Foursome)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Registration will begin at 11:00 a.m. with snack and access to the driving range. Scramble play will begin at noon.

Nine Holes (Individual)
$125

Registration will begin at 11:00 a.m. with snack and access to the driving range. Scramble play will begin at noon.

Program Book - Full Page
$250

Please share your ad design with Sherry Haller at [email protected].

Program Book - Half Page
$125

Please share your ad design with Sherry Haller at [email protected].

Sponsor Tee Signs/Holes
$150
Reception Only
$50
Add a donation for The Justice Education Center, Inc.

$

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