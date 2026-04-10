Inspire Learning Academy Apparel Shop

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Adult t-shirts made with Gildan Light Cotton. Available in eight colors and in sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL
(May shrink slightly, size up recommended)
Youth t-shirts made with Gildan Light Cotton. Available in eight colors and in sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL
(May shrink slightly, size up recommended)
Adult t-shirts made with Gildan Dry Blend: 50% Cotton/ 50% Poly. Available in eight colors and in sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL
Youth t-shirts made with Gildan Dry Blend: 50% Cotton/ 50% Poly. Available in eight colors and in sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL
Beanie- One size fits all with Embroidered logo
Available in six colors: Neon Yellow, Neon Orange, Athletic Red, Neon Green, Athletic Royal, Athletic Oxford (Grey)
One Size fits all. Comes in five colors: Neon Pink, Orange, True Red, Grey, and Sapphire
4"x 3.15" ILA Grizzlies Sticker
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