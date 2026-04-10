Inspire Life's Decades Dance

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
✓ Premier logo placement on event materials, signage, and digital promotion
✓ Verbal recognition at the event as a INSPIRE-level sponsor
✓ Reserved VIP table for up to 10 guests with premium seating
✓ Full-page recognition in the event digital program
✓ Dedicated social media spotlight across Inspire Life platforms
✓ Logo on Inspire Life's website (one year)
✓ Opportunity to offer brief remarks at the event (3 minutes)
✓ Logo on event signage, program, and printed materials
✓ Reserved table for up to 8 guests
✓ Half-page recognition in the event digital program
✓ Social media recognition post on Inspire Life platforms
✓ Logo on Inspire Life's website for six months
✓ Name/logo on event signage and program
✓ 4 complimentary tickets to the event
✓ Quarter-page recognition in the event program
✓ Social media recognition on Inspire Life platforms
✓ Name recognition on event signage and program
✓ 2 complimentary tickets to the event
✓ Recognition in the event program
✓ Name recognition in the event program
✓ 1 complimentary ticket to the event
✓ Personal thank-you from Inspire Life leadership
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