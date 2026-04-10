Inspire Life

Hosted by

Inspire Life

About this event

Inspire Life's Decades Dance

127 Yellowbrook Rd

Farmingdale, NJ 07727, USA

Adult - General Admission
$100
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Youth (Ages 6 - 12) - General Admission
$50

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

INSPIRE LIFE Sponsorship Level
$10,000

✓  Premier logo placement on event materials, signage, and digital promotion

✓  Verbal recognition at the event as a INSPIRE-level sponsor

✓  Reserved VIP table for up to 10 guests with premium seating

✓  Full-page recognition in the event digital program

✓  Dedicated social media spotlight across Inspire Life platforms

✓  Logo on Inspire Life's website (one year)

✓  Opportunity to offer brief remarks at the event (3 minutes)

FIRE Sponsorship Level
$5,000

✓  Logo on event signage, program, and printed materials

✓  Reserved table for up to 8 guests

✓  Half-page recognition in the event digital program

✓  Social media recognition post on Inspire Life platforms

✓  Logo on Inspire Life's website for six months

IGNITE Sponsorship Level
$2,500

✓  Name/logo on event signage and program

✓  4 complimentary tickets to the event

✓  Quarter-page recognition in the event program

✓  Social media recognition on Inspire Life platforms

SPARK Sponsorship Level
$1,000

✓  Name recognition on event signage and program

✓  2 complimentary tickets to the event

✓  Recognition in the event program

FUEL Sponsorship Level
$500

✓  Name recognition in the event program

✓  1 complimentary ticket to the event

✓  Personal thank-you from Inspire Life leadership

Full Page Digital Ad (8.5" x 11")
$100
Half Page Digital Ad (8.5" x 5.5")
$75
Quarter Page Digital Ad (3.5" x 4.75")
$50
Patron Listing
$25
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