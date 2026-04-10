Inspire Life's Decades Dance

✓ Premier logo placement on event materials, signage, and digital promotion

✓ Verbal recognition at the event as a INSPIRE-level sponsor

✓ Reserved VIP table for up to 10 guests with premium seating

✓ Full-page recognition in the event digital program

✓ Dedicated social media spotlight across Inspire Life platforms

✓ Logo on Inspire Life's website (one year)

✓ Opportunity to offer brief remarks at the event (3 minutes)