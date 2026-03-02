Inspireact Theatre, Inc

Offered by

Inspireact Theatre, Inc

About this shop

Inspireact Theatre Program Ads

Quarter Page Ad
$15

2.75 x 4.25 inches


After purchasing your ad, please make and email your design to [email protected]


If purchasing a shout out for a student, you can also use our Canva template or email us the students name, your message, and a photo you'd like to include of them.


Template Link:

Half Page Ad
$25

5.5 x 4.25 inches


After purchasing your ad, please make and email your design to [email protected]


If purchasing a shout out for a student, you can also use our Canva template or email us the students name, your message, and a photo you'd like to include of them.


Template Link:

Full Page Ad
$50

5.5 x 8.5 inches


After purchasing your ad, please make and email your design to [email protected]


If purchasing a shout out for a student, you can also use our Canva template or email us the students name, your message, and a photo you'd like to include of them.


Template Link:

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