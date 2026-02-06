Inspired By Dance in collaboration w/ Duke Ellington School of the Arts' Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Starting bid
Capital Grille DC - Experience fine dining at The Capital Grille, Washington, D.C. dry aged steaks and global wines await at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and 6th Street NW.
Starting bid
Calvin Coleman is a self-taught artist, that incorporates Abstract Expressionism and Fauvism, Coleman builds upon the canvas with an assemblage of heavy body acrylic paint, a variety of textiles and other mediums to embellish his uninhibited style of painting.
Starting bid
Dance Place - Free semester of Kids on the Move dance classes
Located at 3225 8th St. NE
Starting bid
1123 Restaurant - Chef Tobias' Upscale Restaurant Lounge - every meal is a story of flavor, tradition, and culinary adventure, waiting for you to explore! Located at 6450 America Blvd in Hyattsville, MD
Starting bid
Norman E. Jones - DMV based Portrait Photographer and Owner of Image Plus Studio
Starting bid
One-hour private lesson with Maud Arnold. Her and her sister Chloe are known as one of Tap's Leading Ladies, Maud exudes her passion for tap dancing with her high energy, fun and action-packed dancing.
Starting bid
Dr. Alex Naini is sought out by professional athletes,
beauty pageant contestants, and local families alike
because they know they can always rely on her to get a
beautiful, healthy smile.
Starting bid
Based on fundamental principles, we guide students of all levels with instruction by talented and educated professionals who know how to inspire and keep music smart, enjoyable, and fun
Harmonic Music Studios
3815 Livingston Street NW
Washington, DC 20015
Starting bid
Kinetics Lab - Unleash your inner artist with a hands-on sneaker customization class. Instructor Markita “Ki”
Miler has designed for brands such as Madden Girl, Ralph Lauren, Jessica Simpson, Marvel and Nickelodeon Licensing to name a few.
Great for a date night or birthday parties!
Starting bid
Never 2 Fly 2 Pray is an apparel business with a message after God’s own heart. Taken from II Chronicles 7:14, you can find this important message on hoodies and sweatshirts, tees, hats & more, including apparel for kids. This gift basket includes a black and white snapback cap, a black and white tee, black and white tube socks, pen set, band bracelets and soy candle.
Starting bid
Ange Wanteu, Trainer - He's an ACE certified trainer with a Bachelor's Degree in Health Science. His focus is calisthenics workouts, weight loss, nutrition plan, boxing, muscle gain, plyometric and strength training.
Starting bid
PIES Fitness Yoga, Alexandria, VA Find the perfect program for YOU among the diverse fitness offerings at PIES Fitness Yoga
Studio. Whether it’s the gentle movements of yoga or the aggressive techniques of kickboxing,
PIES Fitness Yoga Studio has the means to shape your life.
Starting bid
Sacred Touch Bodywork honors the wisdom of the body and the traditions of our ancestors.
Our practice blends intuitive touch, traditional healing arts, and somatic techniques to support
deep restoration, emotional release, and spiritual grounding. Owner Candace Mickens is a
licensed massage therapist, certified psychosomatic practitioner, registered yoga teacher, and certified Reiki Master and Sarga Bodywork practitioner.
Starting bid
Rock 101 is one of School of Rock Washington DC / Cleveland Park's top programs for kids and beginners.
Four, 30-minute long lessons for use within 1 month
Starting bid
Woolly Mammoth Theatre - An award-winning theatre - Two tickets to any performance in our 2025-2026 season, beginning in September 2025, excluding Saturday nights and special events. The 2025-2026 Season will run September 2025 through June 2026.
Starting bid
Join DC’s Own Black Alley Band at Penn Social for a high energy night of music, dancing, and DC vibes.
Location: Penn Social DC
801 E Street NW, 20004
Time: 7:00p.m. to 11:00p.m
Starting bid
Show off your Bison Pride in this one-of -a- kind puffy hoodie.
Designer: 1982 Gallery
Size: Unisex Large, heavy weight
Starting bid
Enjoy a night out at one of Fish and Fire’s Award-Winning Restaurants: Tony and Joe’s Seafood, Nick’s Riverside Grille, Ivy City Smoke House, or The Point DC.
(Expires: December 10, 2026)
Starting bid
Enjoy A weekend at a Wyndham Vacation Club in St Thomas or Puerto Rico (winner selects
location)
Travel Dates: Spring 2027 (March, Apr, or May).
*The trip must be booked eleven months in advance to ensure availability
*Accommodations: a one-bedroom-deluxe (subject to availability)
Max Occupancy: 2
