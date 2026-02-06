Inspired By Dance
Inspired By Dance in collaboration w/ Duke Ellington School of the Arts' Silent Auction

Pick-up location

3500 R St NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA

Capital Grille - $200 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Capital Grille DC - Experience fine dining at The Capital Grille, Washington, D.C. dry aged steaks and global wines await at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and 6th Street NW.

Sleep in Beauty - $875 value
$200

Starting bid

Calvin Coleman is a self-taught artist, that incorporates Abstract Expressionism and Fauvism, Coleman builds upon the canvas with an assemblage of heavy body acrylic paint, a variety of textiles and other mediums to embellish his uninhibited style of painting.

Dance Place - $500 value
$100

Starting bid

Dance Place - Free semester of Kids on the Move dance classes

Located at 3225 8th St. NE

1123 Restaurant - $150 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

1123 Restaurant - Chef Tobias' Upscale Restaurant Lounge - every meal is a story of flavor, tradition, and culinary adventure, waiting for you to explore! Located at 6450 America Blvd in Hyattsville, MD

1.5 hour Photography Session - $500 value
$100

Starting bid

Norman E. Jones - DMV based Portrait Photographer and Owner of Image Plus Studio

One-hour private Tap lesson & Journal - $340 value
$75

Starting bid

One-hour private lesson with Maud Arnold. Her and her sister Chloe are known as one of Tap's Leading Ladies, Maud exudes her passion for tap dancing with her high energy, fun and action-packed dancing.

Teeth Whitening Sessions from Cosmetic Dentist - $750 value
$200

Starting bid

Dr. Alex Naini is sought out by professional athletes,

beauty pageant contestants, and local families alike

because they know they can always rely on her to get a

beautiful, healthy smile.

Harmonic Music Lessons - $100 value
$30

Starting bid

Based on fundamental principles, we guide students of all levels with instruction by talented and educated professionals who know how to inspire and keep music smart, enjoyable, and fun

Harmonic Music Studios
3815 Livingston Street NW
Washington, DC 20015

Sneaker Customization - 2-$100 gift cards
$40

Starting bid

Kinetics Lab - Unleash your inner artist with a hands-on sneaker customization class. Instructor Markita “Ki”

Miler has designed for brands such as Madden Girl, Ralph Lauren, Jessica Simpson, Marvel and Nickelodeon Licensing to name a few.


Great for a date night or birthday parties!

Customized Merch Basket - $115 value
$25

Starting bid

Never 2 Fly 2 Pray is an apparel business with a message after God’s own heart. Taken from II Chronicles 7:14, you can find this important message on hoodies and sweatshirts, tees, hats & more, including apparel for kids. This gift basket includes a black and white snapback cap, a black and white tee, black and white tube socks, pen set, band bracelets and soy candle. 

3 x Personal Strength Training Sessions - $300 value
$75

Starting bid

Ange Wanteu, Trainer - He's an ACE certified trainer with a Bachelor's Degree in Health Science. His focus is calisthenics workouts, weight loss, nutrition plan, boxing, muscle gain, plyometric and strength training.

Sound Bath Yoga Therapy - $135 value
$40

Starting bid

PIES Fitness Yoga, Alexandria, VA Find the perfect program for YOU among the diverse fitness offerings at PIES Fitness Yoga

Studio. Whether it’s the gentle movements of yoga or the aggressive techniques of kickboxing,

PIES Fitness Yoga Studio has the means to shape your life.

Sacred Touch - 1-hour massage - $100 value
$25

Starting bid

Sacred Touch Bodywork honors the wisdom of the body and the traditions of our ancestors.

Our practice blends intuitive touch, traditional healing arts, and somatic techniques to support

deep restoration, emotional release, and spiritual grounding. Owner Candace Mickens is a

licensed massage therapist, certified psychosomatic practitioner, registered yoga teacher, and certified Reiki Master and Sarga Bodywork practitioner.

School of Rock 4 - 30 min lessons - $200 value
$40

Starting bid

Rock 101 is one of School of Rock Washington DC / Cleveland Park's top programs for kids and beginners.

Four, 30-minute long lessons for use within 1 month

Woolly Mammoth Theatre - Two tickets - $135 value
$30

Starting bid

Woolly Mammoth Theatre - An award-winning theatre - Two tickets to any performance in our 2025-2026 season, beginning in September 2025, excluding Saturday nights and special events. The 2025-2026 Season will run September 2025 through June 2026.

2 tickets - March 7 at Penn Social and tshirt $75 value
$15

Starting bid

Join DC’s Own Black Alley Band at Penn Social for a high energy night of music, dancing, and DC vibes.

Location: Penn Social DC

801 E Street NW, 20004

Time: 7:00p.m. to 11:00p.m

1982 Gallery - Puffy Howard Hoodie - $75 value
$15

Starting bid

Show off your Bison Pride in this one-of -a- kind puffy hoodie. 

Designer: 1982 Gallery

Size: Unisex Large, heavy weight


$100 Gift Card - Fish and Fire Food Group
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy a night out at one of Fish and Fire’s Award-Winning Restaurants: Tony and Joe’s Seafood, Nick’s Riverside Grille, Ivy City Smoke House, or The Point DC.

(Expires: December 10, 2026)

Timeshare weekend in Puerto Rico or St. Thomas Value $1700
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy A weekend at a Wyndham Vacation Club in St Thomas or Puerto Rico (winner selects

location)

Travel Dates: Spring 2027 (March, Apr, or May).

*The trip must be booked eleven months in advance to ensure availability

*Accommodations: a one-bedroom-deluxe (subject to availability)

Max Occupancy: 2

