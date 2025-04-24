Inspired to Transform: 2025 UEO Annual Retreat

This option is for Sorors who are staying overnight. Registration includes continental breakfast on both Saturday, August 9, 2025, and Sunday, August 10, 2025, and a hot lunch buffet on Saturday. Sorors will participate in leadership training, Members-at-Large forum, and meaningful discussions on strategic planning, sisterly relations, and civility. There will also be wellness workshops and time for self-care. The evening will feature fun-filled activities, contests, games, strolling, and more. Please note that all tickets are non-refundable. Ticket sales will end on July 3, 2025