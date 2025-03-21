The Inspire.World Foundation Refuel Zone

Empower a survivor with their own Emotional DNA Assessment, powered by WIDP. Toolkit includes a Self exploration workbook designed to restore emotional intelligence after Trauma. Your donation will help them reconnect with their heart, remember their value and learn how to build their own wealth.

Empower a survivor with their own Emotional DNA Assessment, powered by WIDP. Toolkit includes a Self exploration workbook designed to restore emotional intelligence after Trauma. Your donation will help them reconnect with their heart, remember their value and learn how to build their own wealth.

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