Inspire.World Foundation

Offered by

Inspire.World Foundation

About this shop

The Inspire.World Foundation Refuel Zone

Money Marvels Coloring Book item
Money Marvels Coloring Book item
Money Marvels Coloring Book
$7
Fuel Economic Literacy for children with this unique coloring book! Help kids connect with their value, and learn how to share their talents and skills with the world around them.
0
Empowered Money Toolkit item
Empowered Money Toolkit item
Empowered Money Toolkit item
Empowered Money Toolkit
$50
Help us heal money wounds with our unique Empowered Money toolkit. Sponsor a survivor's post-traumatic growth journey after violence, trauma or abuse with our Empowered Money, Renting and Credit Toolkit.
0
Sponsor a Lifetime of Emotional Learning Courses item
Sponsor a Lifetime of Emotional Learning Courses item
Sponsor a Lifetime of Emotional Learning Courses item
Sponsor a Lifetime of Emotional Learning Courses
$100
Thanks to an exciting collaboration with Pepkidz our Foundation will make six 2-hour courses available each school year to a low-income family.
0
My Emotional GPS Toolkit item
My Emotional GPS Toolkit item
My Emotional GPS Toolkit
$100
Empower a survivor with their own Emotional DNA Assessment, powered by WIDP. Toolkit includes a Self exploration workbook designed to restore emotional intelligence after Trauma. Your donation will help them reconnect with their heart, remember their value and learn how to build their own wealth.
0
Add a donation for Inspire.World Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!