The Inspire.World Foundation Refuel Zone

Fuel Economic Literacy for children with this unique coloring book! Help kids connect with their value, and learn how to share their talents and skills with the world around them.
Fuel Economic Literacy for children with this unique coloring book! Help kids connect with their value, and learn how to share their talents and skills with the world around them.
0
Empowered Money Toolkit
$50
Help us heal money wounds with our unique Empowered Money toolkit. Sponsor a survivor's post-traumatic growth journey after violence, trauma or abuse with our Empowered Money, Renting and Credit Toolkit.
Help us heal money wounds with our unique Empowered Money toolkit. Sponsor a survivor's post-traumatic growth journey after violence, trauma or abuse with our Empowered Money, Renting and Credit Toolkit.
0
Sponsor a Lifetime of Emotional Learning Courses
$100
Thanks to an exciting collaboration with Pepkidz our Foundation will make six 2-hour courses available each school year to a low-income family.
Thanks to an exciting collaboration with Pepkidz our Foundation will make six 2-hour courses available each school year to a low-income family.
0
My Emotional GPS Toolkit
$100
Empower a survivor with their own Emotional DNA Assessment, powered by WIDP. Toolkit includes a Self exploration workbook designed to restore emotional intelligence after Trauma. Your donation will help them reconnect with their heart, remember their value and learn how to build their own wealth.
Empower a survivor with their own Emotional DNA Assessment, powered by WIDP. Toolkit includes a Self exploration workbook designed to restore emotional intelligence after Trauma. Your donation will help them reconnect with their heart, remember their value and learn how to build their own wealth.
0
Add a donation for Inspire.World Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!