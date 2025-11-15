Inspiring the Performing Arts Memberships 2025

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until April 7, 2027
Members have the right to vote on key issues, such as electing or removing board members and approving changes to the organization's bylaws.
Members have early access admission to events held by IPA
Renews monthly
Includes access to all fundraising events. Not limited to in person but includes raffles tickets and products being offered during that month.
Ex. cookies for our Christmas Cookie sale!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!