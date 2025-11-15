Inspiring the Performing Arts

Offered by

Inspiring the Performing Arts

About the memberships

Inspiring the Performing Arts Memberships 2025

Formal Membership
$50

Valid until April 7, 2027

Members have the right to vote on key issues, such as electing or removing board members and approving changes to the organization's bylaws.

Members have early access admission to events held by IPA

Supporter
$25

Renews monthly

Includes access to all fundraising events. Not limited to in person but includes raffles tickets and products being offered during that month.

Ex. cookies for our Christmas Cookie sale!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!