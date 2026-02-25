Excelsior Chapter, Order of DeMolay

Hosted by

Excelsior Chapter, Order of DeMolay

About this event

Installation of Officers

25 Bank St

Medford, NJ 08055, USA

Luncheon & Installation Ceremony
Free

Includes lunch served at 12:00 PM followed by admission to the Public Installation of Officers ceremony at 1:00 PM.


Lunch is provided by Excelsior Chapter. Please select this option to assist us in planning seating and meal counts.

Ceremony Only
Free

Includes admission to the Public Installation of Officers ceremony beginning promptly at 1:00 PM.


Please select this option if you will not be attending the luncheon.

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