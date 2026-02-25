About this event
Includes lunch served at 12:00 PM followed by admission to the Public Installation of Officers ceremony at 1:00 PM.
Lunch is provided by Excelsior Chapter. Please select this option to assist us in planning seating and meal counts.
Includes admission to the Public Installation of Officers ceremony beginning promptly at 1:00 PM.
Please select this option if you will not be attending the luncheon.
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