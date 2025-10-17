Instant Buy Items - HLP 2025

Thanks to Fremont Tire, you can keep your vehicle in peak condition with two professional oil changes. Plus, enjoy a branded trucker hat and 16oz tumbler—great for keeping cool (and caffeinated) wherever the road takes you!
Rev up your collection with this Harley-Davidson fan pack! This set includes a classic Harley-Davidson decal, a detailed model car, and a sturdy branded mug — perfect for any motorcycle enthusiast or collector. A great way to bring the Harley spirit into your home, office, or garage!
Show your Roadhouse pride with this Divide Hill Roadhouse swag pack! Includes a branded koozie, t-shirt, hat, and a gift card to enjoy some great food and drinks. Perfect for fans of good times, great vibes, and local favorites!
Unwind in style with this elegant wine and charcuterie set! This package includes four bottles of rich red wine paired with a beautifully handmade charcuterie board — perfect for entertaining, gifting, or enjoying a cozy night in. Just add your favorite meats, cheeses, and company!
Get ready for the ultimate snack break! This Jolly Time package includes delicious microwavable popcorn and a variety of fun Jolly Time swag. Perfect for movie nights, game days, or anytime you’re craving a tasty, buttery treat — it’s a poppin’ good time in a box!
Show your Scootch’s spirit in style! This package includes an XL Scootch’s T-shirt, a branded tumbler, and a $50 gift certificate to enjoy the delicious food and laid-back vibe Scootch’s is known for. Perfect for fans of great eats and local favorites!
Add a touch of seasonal charm to your outdoor space with this set of two patio pillows featuring a beautiful red berry and branch design. These pillows bring a pop of color and cozy elegance to any patio, porch, or sunroom — stylish, durable, and perfect for year-round comfort!
Sip in style with this spirited combo! This package includes a 26 oz. insulated Kong tumbler — perfect for keeping your drinks hot or cold — paired with a 10-pack of Jack Daniel’s Cinnamon Shooters. Whether you're warming up a chilly night or starting the party right, this set brings the heat!
Stay stylish and organized on the go with this brand-new Thirty-One thermal tote and matching bag in the fun and colorful Pinwheel Party print. Perfect for picnics, lunches, or everyday errands, the thermal tote keeps your items cool while the coordinating bag adds a pop of personality to any outing!
Stay safe and seen on every run with the Noxgear Tracer2 Multicolor Light-Up and Reflective Running Vest. Lightweight, rechargeable, and ultra-bright, this vest features 360° visibility with multiple color modes — perfect for early morning or nighttime runners. Designed for comfort, safety, and style, it’s a must-have for anyone hitting the pavement in low light.
Rev up your collection and your appetite with this Harley-Davidson gift set! It includes a detailed Harley-Davidson model truck with a classic knucklehead motorcycle, a Harley mug, decals, and a $20 gift card to Fireside Steakhouse & Lounge. Perfect for the motorcycle enthusiast who loves great rides and great eats!
Bring handcrafted beauty to your home with this unique pottery pitcher by Jerry Kessler of Loess Hills Studio. Expertly crafted with earthy tones and natural textures, this one-of-a-kind piece blends function with artistry — perfect as a serving pitcher or a stunning decorative accent. A true celebration of local craftsmanship.
Celebrate the season with this beautifully crafted 2025 Snowflake Ornament from Chico’s. A limited-edition keepsake, this elegant piece adds a touch of sparkle and charm to any holiday décor.
Indulge your sweet tooth with this fun and delicious ice cream package! Enjoy a $25 Gift Card to treat yourself to your favorite Blue Bunny flavors, served up in style with a charming set of bowls and spoons and a handy ice cream scoop. To top it all off, an adorable Blue Bunny plush adds a playful touch to this delightful bundle.
Kick back and enjoy a night out (or in!) with this spirited bundle featuring a bottle of Shank’s Whip Whiskey — a smooth, Irish-style black whiskey with notes of vanilla and caramel. Also included is a $20 gift card to the Dog House Bar & Grill and two koozies to keep your drinks cold and your style cool. Perfect for whiskey lovers or anyone who enjoys good times and great flavor!
Add a spooky touch to your seasonal décor with this festive Halloween wreath! Featuring fun and frightful accents like autumn leaves, spooky details, and classic Halloween colors, it’s the perfect way to welcome guests (and trick-or-treaters!) to your home. Hang it on your front door, mantel, or wall to bring the Halloween spirit alive!
Enjoy a smooth pour of Jake Gill’s signature whiskey, paired with a $20 gift card to the Dog House Bar & Grill — perfect for a night out or casual hangout. Two koozies are included to keep your drinks cold and your vibe cool. A great pick for whiskey fans and country music lovers alike!
Get ready to grill like a pro with this VT Koozie Backpack bundle! It includes a convenient VT Koozie Backpack to keep your drinks cool on the go, a sturdy grill spatula, and a complete grill set — everything you need for your next backyard barbecue or tailgate party. Perfect for the grill master in your life!
Indulge your sweet tooth with this delightful Palmer Candy Basket, filled with a variety of delicious treats from the iconic candy maker. From classic favorites to irresistible new flavors, this basket is perfect for sharing, gifting, or enjoying all to yourself. A true treat for any candy lover!
Hit the road in style with this biker apparel bundle, perfect for motorcycle enthusiasts! It includes a classic leather vest (Size 44), a ladies’ cut T-shirt with eye-catching rhinestones (Size Large), and a black T-shirt featuring a bold motorcycle-themed saying (Size Large). Whether you're cruising or kicking back, this set brings the attitude and the look.
Gear up in style with this 2XL Can-Am long-sleeved t-shirt. Featuring a comfortable fit and bold branding, it’s perfect for riding days, casual wear, or showing off your love for the Can-Am lifestyle. A must-have for any motorsport enthusiast!
Gear up for your next adventure with a $100 gift card to Scheels! Whether you're shopping for top-brand outdoor gear, athletic wear, footwear, or fan favorites, Scheels has something for everyone. The perfect gift for the sports enthusiast, adventurer, or savvy shopper!
Enjoy great food and friendly vibes with three $25 gift certificates to The Hawkeye Bar & Grill in Mapleton, IA. Perfect for a casual night out, gathering with friends, or a tasty meal anytime!
Note: These gift certificates expire in the beginning of December 2025!
Inspire a love of reading with this adorable bundle featuring a children’s book and matching stuffed animal, plus a $25 gift card to Book People. A perfect gift for young readers to snuggle up and explore new stories!
Two brand new BAK sweatshirts — one adult 4XL and one youth medium. Both are soft, comfortable, and feature the classic BAK logo. The adult 4XL offers a roomy, relaxed fit, while the youth medium is perfect for kids around ages 8–10. Great quality and perfect for everyday wear!
Get in the game with the ultimate Sioux City Bandits fan bundle! This action-packed package includes 4 game tickets, an official Bandits football, a Big Frig tumbler to keep your drinks game-day ready, and a team photo signed by the players. Plus, enjoy a $25 gift certificate to Four Brothers, perfect for a pre-game meal or post-game celebration. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the team, this is your chance to cheer on the Bandits in style and take home some unforgettable memorabilia!
