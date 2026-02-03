Institute For Black Justice's Liberation Gala Auction

Superbowl Champ: This authentic autographed photo features Superbowl Champ Devon Witherspoon, cornerback for the 2026 World Campions the Seattle Seahawks, captured in a powerful on-field moment during a live game at Lumen Field. Wearing his Seahawks uniform (#21) and visible braces, Witherspoon is shown mid-celebration with teammates and the Seattle crowd in the background.

The photo is hand-signed in silver marker and includes his jersey number, making it a standout collectible for Seahawks fans and NFL memorabilia collectors.

Item Details:

Player: Devon Witherspoon

Team: Seattle Seahawks

Jersey Number: #21

Autograph: Silver marker, clearly visible

Photo Size: 8x10 (standard display size)

Condition: Excellent

Signature Placement: Middle center

Ready for framing or display



