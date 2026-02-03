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Institute For Black Justice

About this event

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Institute For Black Justice's Liberation Gala Auction

Pick-up location

1120 Pacific Ave, Tacoma, WA 98402, USA

Autographed Photo: Devon Witherspoon (#21), Seattle Seahawks item
Autographed Photo: Devon Witherspoon (#21), Seattle Seahawks
$150

Starting bid

Superbowl Champ: This authentic autographed photo features Superbowl Champ Devon Witherspoon, cornerback for the 2026 World Campions the Seattle Seahawks, captured in a powerful on-field moment during a live game at Lumen Field. Wearing his Seahawks uniform (#21) and visible braces, Witherspoon is shown mid-celebration with teammates and the Seattle crowd in the background.

The photo is hand-signed in silver marker and includes his jersey number, making it a standout collectible for Seahawks fans and NFL memorabilia collectors.

Item Details:

  • Player: Devon Witherspoon
  • Team: Seattle Seahawks
  • Jersey Number: #21
  • Autograph: Silver marker, clearly visible
  • Photo Size: 8x10 (standard display size)
  • Condition: Excellent
  • Signature Placement: Middle center
  • Ready for framing or display


Golf for Four with Carts item
Golf for Four with Carts
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a memorable round of golf for four players — including golf carts — at the beautiful Allenmore Golf Course, located in the heart of Tacoma and owned and operated by the Tacoma Elks Lodge.

Allenmore Golf Course is a well-maintained 18-hole public golf course just minutes from downtown Tacoma, known for its classic parkland layout and scenic fairways framed by Northwest trees.

This package is perfect for golfers of all skill levels and makes a great outing with friends or family. Carts included for all four players. Tee times can be booked through the course golf shop.

Movie Passes and Popcorn at the Grand Cinema item
Movie Passes and Popcorn at the Grand Cinema
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a classic movie night out with movie passes and popcorn at The Grand Cinema, Tacoma’s beloved independent nonprofit movie theater. Known for its thoughtfully curated films, community-focused mission, and cozy atmosphere, The Grand Cinema offers a unique moviegoing experience you won’t find at a big-box theater.

This package is perfect for a date night, friends outing, or a relaxing evening enjoying great films and fresh popcorn in the heart of Tacoma.

Item Details:

  • Movie passes included
  • Popcorn included
  • Location: The Grand Cinema, Tacoma
  • Great for all ages
  • Subject to theater schedule and availability

Perfect For:
🍿 Date nights
🎞️ Film lovers
🎁 Easy gifts

Annual Dual Family Membership – Museum of Glass (Tacoma) item
Annual Dual Family Membership – Museum of Glass (Tacoma)
$100

Starting bid

Experience art, creativity, and community with an Annual Dual Family Membership to the Museum of Glass. This membership reflects the Museum’s belief that partnership and community connection are essential to its mission and impact.

The Dual Family Membership provides year-round access for two named adults and their household family members, offering unlimited visits to explore world-class glass art, exhibitions, and hands-on experiences. It’s a perfect opportunity for families to engage with creativity, culture, and one of Tacoma’s most iconic institutions.

Item Details:


Dual Family members receive the general membership benefits above plus:


  • Personalized membership card granting unlimited admission to two named adults
  • Complimentary admission for four accompanying guests under the age of 18, per visit
  • Four complimentary one-time-use guest passes
  • Reciprocal privileges to over 1,600 museums through the North American Reciprocal Museum (NARM) and the Reciprocal Organization of Associated Museums (ROAM) programs
  • Subject to Museum of Glass membership terms and policies

Perfect For:
🎨 Art-loving families
🏙️ Tacoma locals & supporters
🎁 Meaningful gifts

Gems of Mexico – Winner’s Choice Getaway - 7 nights item
Gems of Mexico – Winner’s Choice Getaway - 7 nights item
Gems of Mexico – Winner’s Choice Getaway - 7 nights
$600

Starting bid

Indulge in a luxury tropical escape with the Gems of Mexico – Winner’s Choice Getaway, offering a 7-night stay at the renowned Mayan Palace resorts in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto Peñasco, Mexico.

This getaway includes accommodations in a Studio Master Suite designed for comfort and relaxation, featuring modern amenities and access to world-class resort offerings. Guests can enjoy beautiful pools, exceptional dining, wellness facilities, and family-friendly activities—all set against stunning coastal backdrops.

This experience is ideal for couples or families looking to enjoy a premium vacation with flexibility in destination choice.

Package Includes:

  • 7-night stay at The Mayan Palace (choice of location)
  • Studio Master Suite accommodations
  • Sleeps up to 4 people (2 adults and 2 children under 12)
  • Booking assistance provided

Important Details:

  • Winner has 12 months from purchase date to confirm reservation
  • Travel must be completed within 18 months of purchase
  • Primary guest must be 25 years or older
  • Resort fees and hotel taxes are the responsibility of the guest
  • Non-transferable; reservations are final once confirmed
  • Subject to availability and resort terms

Perfect For:
✈️ Luxury travelers
🌞 Couples or families

South Africa Safari Experience – 5 Nights item
South Africa Safari Experience – 5 Nights item
South Africa Safari Experience – 5 Nights item
South Africa Safari Experience – 5 Nights
$3,500

Starting bid

Embark on an unforgettable African adventure with the Savor South Africa – Heritage Safari Experience, a luxury 5-night safari getaway in South Africa’s breathtaking Waterberg region. This once-in-a-lifetime experience immerses you in the wonders of the wild with guided safari game drives, iconic wildlife sightings, and serene natural landscapes.

Guests will stay in a luxury safari tent featuring hotel-style amenities, a private terrace, and personalized service. Your stay includes all meals, daily safari activities, and curated experiences designed to showcase the beauty, culture, and heritage of South Africa.

This is a perfect experience for adventurous travelers seeking comfort, authenticity, and extraordinary memories.

Package Includes:

  • 5-night stay in a luxury safari tent
  • Accommodations for 2 guests (ages 12+)
  • All meals included
  • Two daily guided safari game drives (Monday–Thursday)
  • Big game safari drive
  • Brush braai dining experience
  • Daily house wine, beer, or soda
  • Concierge services

Important Details:

  • Travel must be completed within 2 years of purchase
  • Blackout dates apply (within one week of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s)
  • All nights must be used consecutively in one trip
  • Guests must be 12 years or older
  • Mobility required; experience is not ADA compliant
  • Round-trip ground transfers not included ($200 per person, due at booking)
  • Additional fees and local taxes may apply
  • Non-transferable; reservations are final once confirmed
  • Subject to availability and provider terms

Perfect For:
🌍 Adventure travelers
🦓 Wildlife & nature lovers
🎁 Bucket-list gifts


Video:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1A--hOhnB9-ZhqtA47cBbG73tSyUxFnpS

Authentic Ghanaian Mudcloth item
Authentic Ghanaian Mudcloth
$150

Starting bid

African Mudcloth

Donated by Carol C. Mitchell

This authentic African mudcloth, known traditionally as Bogolanfini, is handcrafted using centuries-old techniques passed down through generations in West Africa. Made from handwoven cotton and dyed with fermented mud and natural pigments, each symbol tells a story — of heritage, protection, resilience, and identity.

The bold geometric patterns reflect ancestral wisdom and cultural pride, making this piece more than décor — it is living history.

Sourced directly from Africa and donated by IBJ Founder Carol Mitchell, this mudcloth embodies the spirit of legacy, liberation, and global connection.

A powerful statement piece for any home, office, or sacred space — and a reminder that justice, like culture, is rooted deep.

Original Handmade Tapestry by Lyz Kurnitz Thurlow item
Original Handmade Tapestry by Lyz Kurnitz Thurlow
$150

Starting bid

Original Handmade Tapestry

Created and Donated by Lyz Kurnitz Thurlow

This original handmade tapestry is a one-of-a-kind work of art, thoughtfully crafted with intention, texture, and soul. Created by artist Lyz Kurnitz Thurlow, the piece reflects a deep appreciation for craftsmanship and the power of fiber as storytelling.

Each stitch and woven detail speaks to patience, creativity, and the beauty of work made by hand — where art is not rushed, but shaped with care.

Perfect as a statement wall piece or conversation starter, this tapestry brings warmth, movement, and artistic depth to any space.

More than décor, it is a celebration of handmade artistry and a generous contribution in support of justice.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!