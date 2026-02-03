Institute For Black Justice's Liberation Gala Auction

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Superbowl Champ: This authentic autographed photo features Superbowl Champ Devon Witherspoon, cornerback for the 2026 World Campions the Seattle Seahawks, captured in a powerful on-field moment during a live game at Lumen Field. Wearing his Seahawks uniform (#21) and visible braces, Witherspoon is shown mid-celebration with teammates and the Seattle crowd in the background.
The photo is hand-signed in silver marker and includes his jersey number, making it a standout collectible for Seahawks fans and NFL memorabilia collectors.
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Enjoy a memorable round of golf for four players — including golf carts — at the beautiful Allenmore Golf Course, located in the heart of Tacoma and owned and operated by the Tacoma Elks Lodge.
Allenmore Golf Course is a well-maintained 18-hole public golf course just minutes from downtown Tacoma, known for its classic parkland layout and scenic fairways framed by Northwest trees.
This package is perfect for golfers of all skill levels and makes a great outing with friends or family. Carts included for all four players. Tee times can be booked through the course golf shop.
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Enjoy a classic movie night out with movie passes and popcorn at The Grand Cinema, Tacoma’s beloved independent nonprofit movie theater. Known for its thoughtfully curated films, community-focused mission, and cozy atmosphere, The Grand Cinema offers a unique moviegoing experience you won’t find at a big-box theater.
This package is perfect for a date night, friends outing, or a relaxing evening enjoying great films and fresh popcorn in the heart of Tacoma.
Item Details:
Perfect For:
🍿 Date nights
🎞️ Film lovers
🎁 Easy gifts
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Experience art, creativity, and community with an Annual Dual Family Membership to the Museum of Glass. This membership reflects the Museum’s belief that partnership and community connection are essential to its mission and impact.
The Dual Family Membership provides year-round access for two named adults and their household family members, offering unlimited visits to explore world-class glass art, exhibitions, and hands-on experiences. It’s a perfect opportunity for families to engage with creativity, culture, and one of Tacoma’s most iconic institutions.
Item Details:
Dual Family members receive the general membership benefits above plus:
Perfect For:
🎨 Art-loving families
🏙️ Tacoma locals & supporters
🎁 Meaningful gifts
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Indulge in a luxury tropical escape with the Gems of Mexico – Winner’s Choice Getaway, offering a 7-night stay at the renowned Mayan Palace resorts in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto Peñasco, Mexico.
This getaway includes accommodations in a Studio Master Suite designed for comfort and relaxation, featuring modern amenities and access to world-class resort offerings. Guests can enjoy beautiful pools, exceptional dining, wellness facilities, and family-friendly activities—all set against stunning coastal backdrops.
This experience is ideal for couples or families looking to enjoy a premium vacation with flexibility in destination choice.
Package Includes:
Important Details:
Perfect For:
✈️ Luxury travelers
🌞 Couples or families
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Embark on an unforgettable African adventure with the Savor South Africa – Heritage Safari Experience, a luxury 5-night safari getaway in South Africa’s breathtaking Waterberg region. This once-in-a-lifetime experience immerses you in the wonders of the wild with guided safari game drives, iconic wildlife sightings, and serene natural landscapes.
Guests will stay in a luxury safari tent featuring hotel-style amenities, a private terrace, and personalized service. Your stay includes all meals, daily safari activities, and curated experiences designed to showcase the beauty, culture, and heritage of South Africa.
This is a perfect experience for adventurous travelers seeking comfort, authenticity, and extraordinary memories.
Package Includes:
Important Details:
Perfect For:
🌍 Adventure travelers
🦓 Wildlife & nature lovers
🎁 Bucket-list gifts
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https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1A--hOhnB9-ZhqtA47cBbG73tSyUxFnpS
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Donated by Carol C. Mitchell
This authentic African mudcloth, known traditionally as Bogolanfini, is handcrafted using centuries-old techniques passed down through generations in West Africa. Made from handwoven cotton and dyed with fermented mud and natural pigments, each symbol tells a story — of heritage, protection, resilience, and identity.
The bold geometric patterns reflect ancestral wisdom and cultural pride, making this piece more than décor — it is living history.
Sourced directly from Africa and donated by IBJ Founder Carol Mitchell, this mudcloth embodies the spirit of legacy, liberation, and global connection.
A powerful statement piece for any home, office, or sacred space — and a reminder that justice, like culture, is rooted deep.
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Created and Donated by Lyz Kurnitz Thurlow
This original handmade tapestry is a one-of-a-kind work of art, thoughtfully crafted with intention, texture, and soul. Created by artist Lyz Kurnitz Thurlow, the piece reflects a deep appreciation for craftsmanship and the power of fiber as storytelling.
Each stitch and woven detail speaks to patience, creativity, and the beauty of work made by hand — where art is not rushed, but shaped with care.
Perfect as a statement wall piece or conversation starter, this tapestry brings warmth, movement, and artistic depth to any space.
More than décor, it is a celebration of handmade artistry and a generous contribution in support of justice.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!