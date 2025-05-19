IMB Silent Auction - Michael Crowne

A symphony of timepieces through time itself. This piece challenges the rigid march of minutes and hours, suggesting instead that time bends to emotion, memory, and perspective. With its vintage tattoo-style flair and symbolic elements, the work captures the paradox of time: both fleeting and eternal, mechanical and deeply human.

