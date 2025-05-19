IMB Silent Auction - Michael Crowne

A fierce and watchful eye peers through the foliage — the soul of the jungle embodied in a single glance. “Jungle Gaze” captures the raw intensity and stealth of a predator cloaked in nature’s chaos.
A fierce and watchful eye peers through the foliage — the soul of the jungle embodied in a single glance. “Jungle Gaze” captures the raw intensity and stealth of a predator cloaked in nature’s chaos.
Tropic Drip - 1x2
$50
With bulging amber eyes and vivid red limbs, this frog sits like a sentinel of the rainforest, dripping with surreal saturation. “Tropic Drip” is a playful fusion of nature and neon, where the vibrancy of the tropics melts into dreamlike abstraction.
I See Color - 1x2
$50
An eye widened to wonder — or revelation. “I See Color” is a bold confrontation with perception itself, exploding with expressive drips and splatters. This piece celebrates the beauty and complexity of seeing beyond the surface.
Fresh Cuts - 2x2
$50
This abstract ode to produce celebrates the organic elegance of bell peppers through layered color fields and minimalist line work. “Fresh Cuts” plays with texture and tone to mimic the market-fresh vitality of natural foods while staying rooted in urban pop aesthetics.
Time - 2x4
$200
A symphony of timepieces through time itself. This piece challenges the rigid march of minutes and hours, suggesting instead that time bends to emotion, memory, and perspective. With its vintage tattoo-style flair and symbolic elements, the work captures the paradox of time: both fleeting and eternal, mechanical and deeply human.