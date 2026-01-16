IHM Oratory 2026 Gala Sponsorships Opportunities

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About this shop
Contributions of any amount gratefully accepted for:
Wine, Decorations, Printing Costs, Favors, etc.
Premium seating for a table of 10 guests - recognition on event-related social media platforms, 50 raffle tickets and 10 premium drink tickets.
6 event tickets and recognition on event-related social media platforms
4 event tickets and recognition on event-related social media posts and website
2 event tickets and recognition on event-related social media platforms
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!