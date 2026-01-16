Institute of Christ the King

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Institute of Christ the King

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IHM Oratory 2026 Gala Sponsorships Opportunities

Raffle Basket Sponsorship
$250
0
General Gala Support
Pay what you can

Contributions of any amount gratefully accepted for:

Wine, Decorations, Printing Costs, Favors, etc.

0
Cornerstone Sponsor item
Cornerstone Sponsor
$10,000

Premium seating for a table of 10 guests - recognition on event-related social media platforms, 50 raffle tickets and 10 premium drink tickets.

0
Pillar of the Church Sponsor item
Pillar of the Church Sponsor
$5,000

6 event tickets and recognition on event-related social media platforms

0
Sacred Tradition Sponsor item
Sacred Tradition Sponsor
$2,500

4 event tickets and recognition on event-related social media posts and website

0
Apostolic Sponsor item
Apostolic Sponsor
$1,000

2 event tickets and recognition on event-related social media platforms

0
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