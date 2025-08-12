Institutional Partnership / Annual Sponsorship

Platinum Partner
$15,000

  • Prominent logo placement on our website, all digital materials, and art exhibit signage
  • Podium shoutout during the Annual Conference
  • Featured interview or segment on the NorthStar Gaze podcast
  • End-of-episode shoutouts and on-air ads during conference season
  • Recognition as an “Institutional Partner” in all award & event press
  • Opportunity to showcase a guest, expert, or art piece at the conference or art exhibit
  • Priority invites to exclusive roundtables and programs
Gold Partner
$10,000

  • Logo on website + mention at conference and art exhibit
  • Podium shoutout
  • Short (5–10 min) podcast interview or premium ad slot
  • End-of-episode podcast sponsor shoutouts
  • Recognition as “Leadership Sponsor” in award/event press
  • Ability to share a guest/resource/art at the conference or art exhibit
Silver Partner
$5,000

  • Logo on website and art exhibit panel
  • Podcast ad or short shoutout
  • Mention in conference programming
  • Invitation to select participant roundtables
Small Business Partner
$500

  • Logo on website
  • Social media spotlight
