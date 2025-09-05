Instrumental Music 2025-2026

Western Regional Orchestra Audition Fee
$10
All-District Band Auditions Fee
$10
NC Honors Orchestra Clinic Fee
$70

Due September 19, 2025

All-State Orchestra Hotel/Transportation Fee
$213.98

DEADLINE: November 7, 2025

Marching Band - 1st Payment
$175

Payment 1 of 2 for the 2025-2026 Student Marching Band. Marching Band Fees will be used for, but not limited to, the following items: student materials, instrument accessories, sheet music, t-shirt, teaching staff, audio gear, and office supplies.

Marching Band - 2nd Payment
$175

Payment 2 of 2 for the 2025-2026 Student Marching Band. Marching Band Fees will be used for, but not limited to, the following items: student materials, instrument accessories, sheet music, t-shirt, teaching staff, audio gear, and office supplies.

Marching Band Uniform Fee
$50
Marching Band Senior Banner
$46
