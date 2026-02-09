Ballantyne Ridge High School PTSO

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Ballantyne Ridge High School PTSO

About this event

Instrumental Music 2026-2027

Marching Band Fee - Payment 1
$100

Due May 1, 2026

Marching Band Fees will be used for, but not limited to, the following items: student materials, instrument accessories, sheet music, apparel, uniform maintenance, teaching staff, audio gear, props, food, and office supplies.

Marching Band Fee - Payment 2
$150

Due June 1, 2026

Marching Band Fees will be used for, but not limited to, the following items: student materials, instrument accessories, sheet music, apparel, uniform maintenance, teaching staff, audio gear, props, food, and office supplies.

Marching Band Fee - Payment 3
$150

Due July 1, 2026

Marching Band Fees will be used for, but not limited to, the following items: student materials, instrument accessories, sheet music, apparel, uniform maintenance, teaching staff, audio gear, props, food, and office supplies.

Marching Band - Shoe Fee
$50

Due July 1, 2026

This fee will be used to purchase marching band shoes. All new members are required to purchase new shoes. Returning members will need to purchase new shoes if their current shoes do not fit.

Donation
Pay what you can

Donations contributed through this form will directly benefit the BRHS Instrumental program. We greatly appreciate any donation you are able to make.

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