Instrumental Music 2026-2027

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About this event
Due May 1, 2026
Marching Band Fees will be used for, but not limited to, the following items: student materials, instrument accessories, sheet music, apparel, uniform maintenance, teaching staff, audio gear, props, food, and office supplies.
Due June 1, 2026
Marching Band Fees will be used for, but not limited to, the following items: student materials, instrument accessories, sheet music, apparel, uniform maintenance, teaching staff, audio gear, props, food, and office supplies.
Due July 1, 2026
Marching Band Fees will be used for, but not limited to, the following items: student materials, instrument accessories, sheet music, apparel, uniform maintenance, teaching staff, audio gear, props, food, and office supplies.
Due July 1, 2026
This fee will be used to purchase marching band shoes. All new members are required to purchase new shoes. Returning members will need to purchase new shoes if their current shoes do not fit.
Donations contributed through this form will directly benefit the BRHS Instrumental program. We greatly appreciate any donation you are able to make.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!