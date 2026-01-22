Hosted by

The Program Foundation

About this event

International Spy Day Dinner @ Warren's

215 NE Broad St

Southern Pines, NC 28387, USA

General Admission
$200

TOP SECRET // EYES ONLY

PHASE I — FIRST CONTACT:

Oysters on the Half Shell ·

Caviar with Crème Fraîche ·

Scallop Puffs

PHASE II — THE HANDSHAKE:

Classic Caesar Salad

PHASE III — LICENSE TO KILL:

Filet Mignon, Bordelaise ·

Risotto of Peas, Truffle & Parmesan

CONTINGENCY — DOUBLE AGENT:

Pesto-Infused Gnocchi · Roasted Caprese Vegetables (Vegetarian Option)

PHASE IV — EXIT STRATEGY:

White Chocolate Cake

DESTROY AFTER DINING

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