International Spy Day Dinner @ Warren's

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About this event
TOP SECRET // EYES ONLY
PHASE I — FIRST CONTACT:
Oysters on the Half Shell ·
Caviar with Crème Fraîche ·
Scallop Puffs
PHASE II — THE HANDSHAKE:
Classic Caesar Salad
PHASE III — LICENSE TO KILL:
Filet Mignon, Bordelaise ·
Risotto of Peas, Truffle & Parmesan
CONTINGENCY — DOUBLE AGENT:
Pesto-Infused Gnocchi · Roasted Caprese Vegetables (Vegetarian Option)
PHASE IV — EXIT STRATEGY:
White Chocolate Cake
DESTROY AFTER DINING
$
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