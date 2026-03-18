Integrative Access Foundation's Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
$1500.00 Value
XLED 12" Mitre Saw
18V Multi Tool
18V Cordless Driver Drill
18 V Cordless Impact Driver
2-18V batteries
18V 7.25 Circular Saw
18V Recipricating Saw
18V extended batteris
175 piece drill and drive bit set
Bucket Full of
2- Leather palmm work gloves - Large
17 piece reciprocating saw blade kit
3 piece adjustable wrench set
5 piece plier set
25' tape measure
safety eyewear
3 piece folding utility knife set
Stud finder
Chaulk line
24" I beam level
15" pry bar
12" Speed Square
7" Speed Square
10" offset aviation snip (tin Snip)
9.5" Tongue and Groove Plier
Starting bid
$650.00 Value
Hybrid Bike: Perfect for Trail and road. Size XL (comfortable ride for 5'9"-6'3" person)
Starting bid
$380.00 Value
18 V 4.5" Cordless Angle Grinder
18V Compact 2-Tool Combo Kit
2 Batteries Included
Starting bid
$2500.00 Value
Autographed Guitar and CD, by Jon, Richie, David, and Tico (Authenticated). Framed Keep The Faith CD and Photos
Starting bid
$300.00 Value
Most LED masks give you light and hope for the best. The ETERNO pairs each wavelength with a Light Fusion sheet mask loaded with targeted actives — so the topical preps your skin while the light drives it deeper. Two systems working on the same biology at the same time.
Starting bid
$700.00 Value
Authenticated NFL signed helmet by Dan Hampton
Starting bid
$220.00 Value
Signed Slammin Sammy Jersey framed in shadow box.
Starting bid
$300.00 Value
Authenticated Signed Sammy Sosa Bat in Case
Starting bid
$500.00 Value
Authenticates Blackhawks Jersey, signed by Patrick Kane
Starting bid
$400.00 Value
1054/1250 Gicľee
Starting bid
$400.00 Value
117/150 Gicľee
Starting bid
$600.00 Value
Signed by:
#2 Rusty Wallace
#4 Bobby Hamilton
#16 Kevin Lepage
#20 Tony Stewart
#22 Ward Burton
#23 Jimmy Spencer
#24 Jeff Gordon
#28 Kenny Irwin
#31 Mike Skinner
#33 Kenny Schrader
#41 David Green
#44 Kyle Petty
#66 Daryl Waltrip
#71 Dave Marcis
#90 Ernie Irvin
#99 Jeff Burton
Starting bid
$2000.00 Value
Signed By:
Dale Earnhardt Jr
Richard Petty
Mark Martin
Tony Stewart
Kurt Busch
Rusty Wallace
Kevin Harvick
Terry Labonte
Greg Biffle
Jeff Gordon
Martin Truex Jr.
David Reutimann
Kyle Busch
Brad Kazloweski
Jamie McMurray
Joey Lagano
Ryan Newman
Matt Kenseth
Jack Roush
Casey Mears
Clint Bowyer
Darryll Waltrip
Michael Walltrip
Starting bid
$1200.00 Value
Signed, Framed Photo from the Melbourne Olympics
Starting bid
$650.00 Value
A simple family session (in-studio or outdoor session within 15 miles from Batavia, IL). Includes 20 edited digital images plus print release. Will travel farther for additional $40.00 fee
Starting bid
$200.00 Value
Italian Leather clutch
Starting bid
$150.00 Value
Starting bid
$200.00 Value
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!