Integrative Access Foundation
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Integrative Access Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Integrative Access Foundation's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

6119 147th St, Oak Forest, IL 60452, USA

The Ultimate Metabo Tool Arsenal: Jobsite Bundle item
The Ultimate Metabo Tool Arsenal: Jobsite Bundle
$750

Starting bid

$1500.00 Value

XLED 12" Mitre Saw

18V Multi Tool

18V Cordless Driver Drill

18 V Cordless Impact Driver

2-18V batteries

18V 7.25 Circular Saw

18V Recipricating Saw

18V  extended batteris

175 piece drill and drive bit set

Bucket Full of

2- Leather palmm work gloves - Large

17 piece reciprocating saw blade kit

3 piece adjustable wrench set

5 piece plier set

25' tape measure

safety eyewear

3 piece folding utility knife set

Stud finder

Chaulk line

24" I beam level

15" pry bar

12" Speed Square

7" Speed Square

10" offset aviation snip (tin Snip)

9.5" Tongue and Groove Plier

Giant Escape Bicycle item
Giant Escape Bicycle
$350

Starting bid

$650.00 Value

Hybrid Bike: Perfect for Trail and road. Size XL (comfortable ride for 5'9"-6'3" person)

Bosch Power Set item
Bosch Power Set
$150

Starting bid

$380.00 Value

18 V 4.5" Cordless Angle Grinder

18V Compact 2-Tool Combo Kit

2 Batteries Included

Bon Jovi Memorabilia item
Bon Jovi Memorabilia
$800

Starting bid

$2500.00 Value

Autographed Guitar and CD, by Jon, Richie, David, and Tico (Authenticated). Framed Keep The Faith CD and Photos

EMR-TEK Red Light Mask item
EMR-TEK Red Light Mask
$150

Starting bid

$300.00 Value

Most LED masks give you light and hope for the best. The ETERNO pairs each wavelength with a Light Fusion sheet mask loaded with targeted actives — so the topical preps your skin while the light drives it deeper. Two systems working on the same biology at the same time.

Signed Dan Hampton Helmet item
Signed Dan Hampton Helmet
$300

Starting bid

$700.00 Value

Authenticated NFL signed helmet by Dan Hampton

Slammin' Sammy Signed Jersey item
Slammin' Sammy Signed Jersey
$100

Starting bid

$220.00 Value

Signed Slammin Sammy Jersey framed in shadow box.

Signed Sammy Sosa Bat item
Signed Sammy Sosa Bat
$100

Starting bid

$300.00 Value

Authenticated Signed Sammy Sosa Bat in Case

Signed Patrick Kane Jersey item
Signed Patrick Kane Jersey
$250

Starting bid

$500.00 Value

Authenticates Blackhawks Jersey, signed by Patrick Kane

It's A Wonderful Life by Paul Landry item
It's A Wonderful Life by Paul Landry
$200

Starting bid

$400.00 Value

1054/1250 Gicľee

A Christmas Story by Paul Landry item
A Christmas Story by Paul Landry
$200

Starting bid

$400.00 Value

117/150 Gicľee

Signed Racing Helmet from Late 1990's (Grey) item
Signed Racing Helmet from Late 1990's (Grey)
$250

Starting bid

$600.00 Value

Signed by:

#2 Rusty Wallace

#4 Bobby Hamilton

#16 Kevin Lepage

#20 Tony Stewart

#22 Ward Burton

#23 Jimmy Spencer

#24 Jeff Gordon

#28 Kenny Irwin

#31 Mike Skinner

#33 Kenny Schrader

#41 David Green

#44 Kyle Petty

#66 Daryl Waltrip

#71 Dave Marcis

#90 Ernie Irvin

#99 Jeff Burton

Signed Premium Racing Helmet from late 1990's item
Signed Premium Racing Helmet from late 1990's
$1,000

Starting bid

$2000.00 Value

Signed By:

Dale Earnhardt Jr

Richard Petty

Mark Martin

Tony Stewart

Kurt Busch

Rusty Wallace

Kevin Harvick

Terry Labonte

Greg Biffle

Jeff Gordon

Martin Truex Jr.

David Reutimann

Kyle Busch

Brad Kazloweski

Jamie McMurray

Joey Lagano

Ryan Newman

Matt Kenseth

Jack Roush

Casey Mears

Clint Bowyer

Darryll Waltrip

Michael Walltrip

Signed Michael Phelps Photo item
Signed Michael Phelps Photo
$350

Starting bid

$1200.00 Value

Signed, Framed Photo from the Melbourne Olympics

A Family Photography Session With Christine Retzer item
A Family Photography Session With Christine Retzer
$300

Starting bid

$650.00 Value

A simple family session (in-studio or outdoor session within 15 miles from Batavia, IL). Includes 20 edited digital images plus print release. Will travel farther for additional $40.00 fee

Borlino Italian Leather Clutch/Wristlet item
Borlino Italian Leather Clutch/Wristlet
$80

Starting bid

$200.00 Value

Italian Leather clutch

Kate Spade Purse Small Tap Sip Satchel - Black item
Kate Spade Purse Small Tap Sip Satchel - Black
$80

Starting bid

$150.00 Value

Kate Spade Kayla Crescent Bag - Brown item
Kate Spade Kayla Crescent Bag - Brown
$100

Starting bid

$200.00 Value

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!