Interaction Inc's Silent Auction

7 nights, 6 guests - Choose between these lodges, valid for 3 years!

Ireland 5-star 17th century manor house with 2-bedroom condo (up to 4 guests)

Luxury self catering

Next to 800 year-old castle ruins

Activities include carriage rides, fishing, horseback riding, spa and golf.



Tuscany:

2 bedroom condo for up to 6 guests

1 hour from Florence, Italy

Perfect venue for local wine tasting

Activities include truffle hunting, mountain biking, vespa tours and more.



Costa del Sol:

2 bedroom condo for up to 6 guests

Next to historic Marbella Old Town

Golden beaches

Activities include truffle hunting, mountain biking, vespa tours and more.



Value: $5360.



Terms & Conditions:

You have a full 3 years*, starting on the date of your auction/event, or travel store purchase, to complete your travel.

You may travel yourself, or give the package to a friend or family member, free of charge after registration, if your package has not been booked. Packages may not be re-sold or re-auctioned. You may register the package at any time within the 3-year travel period as registration is not required, but we strongly recommend registering your package to view available resorts and dates.

Travelers may select from multiple resorts in the destination(s) listed on the package display, including the featured resort(s).

Accommodations are for consecutive night stays only, and may not be broken up.

Ireland Accommodations at Castlemartyr are 2-bedroom units for up to 4 guests (2a/2c or 4a/0c recommended). Ireland Accommodations at Knightsbrook are 3-bedroom resort condominium units for up to 6 guests (4a/2c or 6a/0c recommended). Tuscany Accommodations are 2-bedroom units for up to 6 guests (4a/2c recommended). Spain accommodations are 2-bedroom units for up to 6 guests (4a/2c recommended).

Availability of resort accommodations is very limited in the months of June, July, August, and September, and if available, are subject to substantial surcharges.

Unit upgrades may be available for Tuscany units. Upgraded units are subject to availability. Surcharges may apply.

The Charity Getaways Inventory Selection System will be accessible to view and select available resorts and arrival dates upon completion of the package registration. Resorts and arrival date options are generally displayed for selection from 90-300 days in advance of the arrival date. Reservations must be requested at least 90 days prior to the selected arrival date.

No changes of any kind can be made for any reason to a confirmed reservation. This includes traveler name, travel dates, resort, or unit size. We strongly recommend that travelers protect their total investment with appropriate travel insurance coverage. Many excellent insurance providers can be found with an online search of “Travel Insurance”.

This package is valid year-round. Peak season travel dates are subject to availability. Surcharges may apply.

All resorts and dates, including featured resorts, are subject to availability.

This package does not include airfare, meals, taxes, personal expenses, and any fees (including resort and amenities fees) that are only payable at the property.

There are absolutely no extensions permitted beyond the 3-Year travel window afforded to this package.

Other conditions may apply.

*Due to uncertainty of accommodation costs for this extended period, travel during the 3rd year may be subject to an additional cost not to exceed $599.00.

