Interaction Inc's Silent Auction

5 Nights at the Vineyard Harbor Motel in Vineyard Haven. Hotel has a private beach and is walking distance from restaurants, boutiques, bike rentals shop, film theater, ice-cream shops, and more! Agreed upon dates, must be used between 9/1/2025 and 7/4/2026. Value $1,455
6 nights at a 2 bedroom home in the village of Frigiliana overlooking the Mediterranean Sea.
Enjoy the beauty and peace of Spain’s sunny southern coast with nearby beaches and lively towns such as Granada or Malaga. Frigiliana is a maze of narrow, winding streets that are lined with whitewashed houses and shops!
Numerous walking paths into the mountains and countryside from the house and village
Voted ‘prettiest village in Andalucía’ by the Spanish Tourist Authority
Dates must be arranged with owners, not available July or August
Must be able to carry luggage to house on foot.
Value: $1200 Airfare not included.
Colorado, Lake Tahoe, The Bahamas or Palm Springs. 7 nights 4 guests - Choose between these resorts, package is valid for 3 years!
The Christie Lodge - Avon, Colorado
Nearby Skiing, Fishing, Hiking and more!
5-Minutes from the Beaver Creek Hiking Center
2-Minutes from Vin 48
8-Minutes from Eagle Vail Golf Club
The Ridge Tahoe - Stateline, Nevada
11 Acre Resort - Upscale Environment
Casinos & Nightlife
Beaches, Boating, Fishing, & Watersports
Ski In/Ski Out Access
The Marlin at Taino Beach - Freeport, Bahamas
Daily Ferry to Port Lucaya
Fishing, Marina
Swim Up to the Grotto Bar
Kayaking.
Indian Palms Intervals - Greater Palm Springs, California
Traditional Playground of the Rich and Famous
Numerous Golf Courses Nearby
Aerial Tramway
Cross-Country Skiing.
Value: $3044 valid for three years after auction.
Terms & Conditions:
You have a full 3 years*, starting on the date of your auction/event, or travel store purchase, to complete your travel.
You may travel yourself, or give the package to a friend or family member, free of charge after registration, if your package has not been booked. Packages may not be re-sold or re-auctioned. You may register the package at any time within the 3-year travel period as registration is not required, but we strongly recommend registering your package to view available resorts and dates.
Accommodations are for consecutive night stays only, and may not be broken up.
Travelers may select from multiple resorts in the destination(s) listed on the package display, including the featured resort(s).
Accommodations are studio or 1-bedroom resort condominium units for up to 4 guests (2a/2c recommended)
Larger accommodations for up to 6 guests may be available. Surcharges may apply.
The Charity Getaways Inventory Selection System will be accessible to view and select available resorts and arrival dates upon completion of the package registration. Resorts and arrival date options are generally displayed for selection from 90-300 days in advance of the arrival date. Reservations must be requested at least 90 days prior to the selected arrival date.
No changes of any kind can be made for any reason to a confirmed reservation. This includes traveler name, travel dates, resort, or unit size. We strongly recommend that travelers protect their total investment with appropriate travel insurance coverage. Many excellent insurance providers can be found with an online search of “Travel Insurance”.
This package is valid year-round. Peak season travel dates are subject to availability. Surcharges may apply.
All resorts and dates, including featured resorts, are subject to availability.
This package does not include airfare, meals, taxes, personal expenses, and any fees (including resort and amenities fees) that are only payable at the property.
There are absolutely no extensions permitted beyond the 3-Year travel window afforded to this package.
Other conditions may apply.
*Due to uncertainty of accommodation costs for this extended period, travel during the 3rd year may be subject to an additional cost not to exceed $599.00.
7 nights, 6 guests - Choose between these lodges, valid for 3 years!
Ireland 5-star 17th century manor house with 2-bedroom condo (up to 4 guests)
Luxury self catering
Next to 800 year-old castle ruins
Activities include carriage rides, fishing, horseback riding, spa and golf.
Tuscany:
2 bedroom condo for up to 6 guests
1 hour from Florence, Italy
Perfect venue for local wine tasting
Activities include truffle hunting, mountain biking, vespa tours and more.
Costa del Sol:
2 bedroom condo for up to 6 guests
Next to historic Marbella Old Town
Golden beaches
Activities include truffle hunting, mountain biking, vespa tours and more.
Value: $5360.
2 night stay in beautiful restored brownstone
Beds for 4
Parking for 2 cars
Deck for warm weather use
No pets or smoking
EV charging, accessible bathroom
Available weekends or weekdays. Call owner to schedule dates. Use within one year.
Value: $550.
Peaceful Retreat in Dummerston
Featuring:
Weekend at a quiet cottage nestled in the woods of Dummerston
1 bed
Ideal for romantic getaways for couples or peaceful retreats for singles
Recreational opportunities nearby. Close to lively Brattleboro, with Gallery Walk every first Friday of the month!
No pets or smoking
EV charging, accessible bathroom
Available anytime prior to December 31, 2026, subject to availability. Must be scheduled a month in advance
Value: $300 for a weekend
Peaceful Retreat in Dummerston
Featuring:
Weekend at a quiet cottage nestled in the woods of Dummerston
1 bed
Ideal for romantic getaways for couples or peaceful retreats for singles
Recreational opportunities nearby. Close to lively Brattleboro, with Gallery Walk every first Friday of the month!
No pets or smoking
EV charging, accessible bathroom
Available anytime prior to December 31, 2026, subject to availability. Must be scheduled a month in advance
Value: $800 for a week
7 night stay at one of two resorts in Orlando:
Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa
Westgate Vacation Villas
More Than A Dozen Theme Parks: Universal Studios Florida,
Walt Disney World,
Magic Kingdom,
Epcot,
Hollywood Studios,
Animal Kingdom,
Legoland,
Wizarding World of Harry Potter,
Islands of Adventure,
Volcano Bay,
Gatorland Wildlife Preserve,
Holy Land (Christian Theme Park)
Sea World,
Aquatica,
Discovery Cove,
*Value: $3160
7 nights. Choose between these resorts. Package valid for 3 years: Kahana Villa Resort - Maui, Hawaii
Whale Watching
World Class Dining
2 Bedroom Condo Accommodations (Up to 6 Guests)
Options on Kauai, Oahu, Big Island, and Maui
Or pick from 2 resorts in Ireland:
Castlemartyr Resort - County Cork, Ireland
Some of Ireland's Most Beautiful Scenery
Luxury Self Catering 2 Bedroom Condo (Up to 4 Guests)
Sits Adjacent to the Ruins of an 800 Year Old Castle
Knightsbrook Resort - Near Dublin, Ireland
Hotel of the Year - 2019
4 Star Resort - Meath, Ireland (45 Minutes from Dublin City Centre)
Luxury Self Catering - 3 Bedroom Condo (Up to 6 Guests)
186 Acre Expansive 18-hole Championship Golf Course
Value: $5156.
Six day and six night stay at Zulu Nyala Heritage Safari Lodge. Accommodation for two people in a standard room at
Zulu Nyala Heritage Safari Lodge/Tented Camp. These facilities are situated in
the heart of Zululand and St. Lucia/Sodwana Bay Marine reserve/Lubombo
corridor - one of the richest wildlife conservation regions in Africa.
Includes: Full board, which is three delicious meals per day, prepared by the
finest international chefs - with an African flavour of course.
Two Game Viewing activities per day, guided by your own professional game
rangers in open game viewing vehicles, in Zulu Nyala game reserve.
This donation is valid for the period of two years from your auction date and
bookings can be made for any period in the year.
This package is valued at $7995 USD in 2025 per safari package.
Does not include airfare, transfers, side trips, personal beverages, or
phone calls.
The Zulu Nyala auction package is non-transferable and non-refundable, may not
be given to any other person or organization.
