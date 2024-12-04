North Texas TRANSportation Network

Hosted by

North Texas TRANSportation Network

About this event

Interfaith Concert and Fundraiser

Fort Worth

TX, USA

Individual Concert Tickets
$5
This ticket is for attending the Interfaith Concert and Fundraiser on Feb. 20, 2025. If you would like to be one of our sponsors, please complete the sponsorship information below.
Sponsorship
Free
You will be listed in the concert program according to sponsorship level: Pride Partner $25 - $99 Rainbow Resister $100 - $249 Equality Advocate $250 - $499 Inclusion Icon $500 - $999 Travel Titan $1000 - $2999 Dignity Defender $3000 and up
Add a donation for North Texas TRANSportation Network

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!