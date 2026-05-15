Greater Huntington Beach Interfaith Council

Hosted by

Greater Huntington Beach Interfaith Council

About this event

Interfaith Council 30th Anniversary Gala

17967 Bushard St

Fountain Valley, CA 92708, USA

Individual seat
$30
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Table of 8
$230

Bring friends and co-workers to share the event together at a discount.

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Support local faith communities as we build bridges of unity, understanding, and service throughout Orange County.

Gold Sponsors receive:

  • Logo and name in the gala program
  • Recognition on event signage
  • Logo placement on the event website and promotional materials
  • Social media recognition
  • Recognition as a community partner supporting interfaith collaboration
Silver Sponsor
$1,500

Support local faith communities as we build bridges of unity, understanding, and service throughout Orange County.

Silver Sponsors receive:

  • Logo and name in the gala program
  • Social media recognition
  • Recognition as a community partner supporting interfaith collaboration
Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

Support local faith communities as we build bridges of unity, understanding, and service throughout Orange County.

Bronze Sponsors receive:

  • Logo placement on the event website and promotional materials
  • Social media recognition
  • Recognition as a community partner supporting interfaith collaboration
Platinum Sponsor
$500

Support local faith communities as we build bridges of unity, understanding, and service throughout Orange County.

Platinum Sponsors receive:


Recognition as a community partner supporting interfaith collaboration

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