Interfaith Council 30th Anniversary Gala

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About this event
Bring friends and co-workers to share the event together at a discount.
Support local faith communities as we build bridges of unity, understanding, and service throughout Orange County.
Gold Sponsors receive:
Support local faith communities as we build bridges of unity, understanding, and service throughout Orange County.
Silver Sponsors receive:
Support local faith communities as we build bridges of unity, understanding, and service throughout Orange County.
Bronze Sponsors receive:
Support local faith communities as we build bridges of unity, understanding, and service throughout Orange County.
Platinum Sponsors receive:
Recognition as a community partner supporting interfaith collaboration
$
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