Join us for our interfaith Yom Ha’atzmaut/Israel Independence Day Service at 7 p.m. Friday, April 17. Rabbi Dana Evan Kaplan and Cantor Baruch Koritan will lead the service along with Sapir Tiram, the Senior Community Shlicha (Israeli Emissary) and Grace Bible Church Pastor Bill Bjork.





The service is free but we are collecting donations for Magen David Adom to help Israeli Jew. You can add the donation when you register.





Due to the current national risk assessment for Jewish organizations and facilities, the following protocol will be in effect for the Interfaith Service on April 17th.





No bags, backpacks, briefcases, satchels, etc will be allowed in the building. This policy is in place for Temple Beth Shalom members as well as for visitors. The only exception that will be allowed is for the use of clear plastic bags such as those used at sporting events or at concert venues.



